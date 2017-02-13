Guardiola admits Sergio Aguero could leave Man City

The unthinkable may happen.

Sergio Aguero may leave Manchester City in the summer.

His manager Pep Guardiola said as much ahead of City’s trip to play Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus taking Aguero’s place in the starting lineup over the past three weeks and scoring three times in his first two PL starts.

The 19-year-old Brazilian international looks hungry, mobile and tracks back as well as scoring goals. He simply does it all. As for Aguero, we all know he’s a pure predator inside the penalty box.

Despite Guardiola insisting he wants Aguero, 28, to stay at the Etihad Stadium, he admitted he wasn’t sure what the future held for the Argentinian international and said the reason he isn’t starting is because Jesus, Leroy Sane and

“At the end of the season I don’t know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. I would like him to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen,” Guardiola said. “Even in my career I didn’t know what would happen at the end of the season. I was clear every time we spoke with Sergio from the beginning. I know his strengths.”

Aguero has scored 113 goals in 168 Premier League games for Man City, winning two titles and two League Cups. He is adored by City’s fans and he has 18 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Since he joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, here’s how many goals he has scored in all competitions each season…

2011-12 – 30

2012-13 – 17

2013-14 – 28

2014-15 – 32

2015-16 – 29

Yet, in Guardiola’s preferred 4-3-3 system being a forward isn’t just about scoring goals.

Aguero perhaps isn’t mobile enough to track back and move defenders Guardiola stated that he could play Aguero alongside Sane, Sterling and Jesus but then he’d lose the balance of the entire side and lose a man in midfield where he likes to possess the ball and dominate play.

It sounds like Sergio is, for now, the odd man out.

When big UEFA Champions League games and the business end of the Premier League season rolls around in the coming months, you can bet your bottom dollar Pep will turn to Aguero for goals.

After May, who knows. Well, that’s the point. Nobody knows what lies in store for Aguero but one thing which is certain is that the top clubs on the planet will be lining up to sign him.

