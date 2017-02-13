More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City congratulates Sergio Aguero after their 2-1 win in the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on November 26, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Guardiola admits Sergio Aguero could leave Man City

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

The unthinkable may happen.

Sergio Aguero may leave Manchester City in the summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

His manager Pep Guardiola said as much ahead of City’s trip to play Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus taking Aguero’s place in the starting lineup over the past three weeks and scoring three times in his first two PL starts.

The 19-year-old Brazilian international looks hungry, mobile and tracks back as well as scoring goals. He simply does it all. As for Aguero, we all know he’s a pure predator inside the penalty box.

Despite Guardiola insisting he wants Aguero, 28, to stay at the Etihad Stadium, he admitted he wasn’t sure what the future held for the Argentinian international and said the reason he isn’t starting is because Jesus, Leroy Sane and

“At the end of the season I don’t know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. I would like him to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen,” Guardiola said. “Even in my career I didn’t know what would happen at the end of the season. I was clear every time we spoke with Sergio from the beginning. I know his strengths.”

Aguero has scored 113 goals in 168 Premier League games for Man City, winning two titles and two League Cups. He is adored by City’s fans and he has 18 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Since he joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, here’s how many goals he has scored in all competitions each season…

  • 2011-12 – 30
  • 2012-13 – 17
  • 2013-14 – 28
  • 2014-15 – 32
  • 2015-16 – 29

Yet, in Guardiola’s preferred 4-3-3 system being a forward isn’t just about scoring goals.

Aguero perhaps isn’t mobile enough to track back and move defenders Guardiola stated that he could play Aguero alongside Sane, Sterling and Jesus but then he’d lose the balance of the entire side and lose a man in midfield where he likes to possess the ball and dominate play.

It sounds like Sergio is, for now, the odd man out.

When big UEFA Champions League games and the business end of the Premier League season rolls around in the coming months, you can bet your bottom dollar Pep will turn to Aguero for goals.

After May, who knows. Well, that’s the point. Nobody knows what lies in store for Aguero but one thing which is certain is that the top clubs on the planet will be lining up to sign him.

Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 24: Ousmane Coulibaly of Panathinaikos battles with Mitchell Dijks of Ajax during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between AFC Ajax and Panathinaikos FC at Amsterdam Arena on November 24, 2016 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 12, 2017, 10:06 PM EST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time – after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes – with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK – which drew 0-0 at Xanthi – and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.

Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.

In Sunday’s most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.

Ryan Hollingshead moving closer to recovery after accident

TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Ryan Hollingshead #12 of FC Dallas passes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC at BMO Field on May 7, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 12, 2017, 8:30 PM EST

A freak accident could have ended Ryan Hollingshead’s playing career, but the FC Dallas defender is on his way back to the field.

It was just a month ago that Hollingshead was struck by an oncoming car while assisting another driver that had been involved in an accident.

As a result, Hollingshead suffered three fractured fractured cervical vertebrae in the accident.

The 25-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media on Saturday after working out, with the caption, “First bike workout without the neck brace!”

First bike workout without the neck brace!

A photo posted by rmhollingshead (@rmhollingshead) on

Hollingshead is entering his fourth season with FC Dallas after being drafted by the Western Conference side in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. The 6-feet-1-inch defender has made 73 regular season appearances for Oscar Pareja’s club in three seasons while adding four goals in that span.

Wolfsburg beats Hoffenheim 2-1 to ease relegation fears

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Mario Gomez of Wolfsburg runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Hamburger SV at Volkswagen Arena on January 21, 2017 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN)
Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 12, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) Daniel Didavi struck for Wolfsburg to come from behind and beat Hoffenheim 2-1, denying the visitors the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

[ MORE: Torres stuns Celta Vigo with brilliant overhead kick ]

Hoffenheim made the better start, putting the home side under pressure from the off.

Kerem Demirbay struck the crossbar with a free kick early on and it seemed just a matter of time before Hoffenheim would score.

Steven Zuber duly broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a clinical finish inside the far post after Demirbay timed his pass to perfection.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio prevented Nadiem Amiri from making it 2-0 before the break. The chance was greeted with whistles from sections of the Wolfsburg support.

But they had reasons to cheer after it, though Oliver Baumann denied Mario Gomez when the Germany striker should have scored.

Maximilian Arnold scored from the resultant corner, unleashing a fierce strike inside the left post after Hoffenheim only half-cleared the ball.

Benaglio denied Demirbay and then Adam Szalai a response before Jakub Blaszczykowski cleared the loose ball off the line.

Just when it seemed Hoffenheim was back in the ascendancy, Didavi struck from close range with a little more than a quarter-hour remaining to move Wolfsburg six points above the relegation zone.

Freiburg was hosting Cologne in the late game.

Report: Carli Lloyd receives offer to play for Manchester City

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Carli Lloyd of United States celebrates after scoring during the Women's Group G first round match between United States and France during Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Mineirao Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 12, 2017, 5:56 PM EST

One of U.S. Soccer’s most recognizable players could be heading to England.

[ MORE: Torres stuns Celta Vigo with overhead volley ]

That’s right, Carli Lloyd has reportedly received an offer to play in the FA Women’s Super League with European giants Manchester City.

According to Philly.com, Lloyd is likely to accept the offer ahead of the WSL Spring Series, which has been set up as a transition to the league’s 2017/18 season which will start in September.

Lloyd currently plays in the NWSL with the Houston Dash in addition to her recognition for his U.S. Women’s National Team success. The 34-year-old has netted 96 goals for the USWNT in her international career.

The veteran midfielder wouldn’t be the first player to complete a move to Europe over recent months, following the likes of Alex Morgan who signed with France’s Lyon and Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn who joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.