BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City congratulates Sergio Aguero after their 2-1 win in the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on November 26, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Guardiola admits Sergio Aguero could leave Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

The unthinkable may happen.

Sergio Aguero may leave Manchester City in the summer.

His manager Pep Guardiola said as much ahead of City’s trip to play Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus taking Aguero’s place in the starting lineup over the past three weeks and scoring three times in his first two PL starts.

The 19-year-old Brazilian international looks hungry, mobile and tracks back as well as scoring goals. He simply does it all. As for Aguero, we all know he’s a pure predator inside the penalty box.

Despite Guardiola insisting he wants Aguero, 28, to stay at the Etihad Stadium, he admitted he wasn’t sure what the future held for the Argentinian international and said the reason he isn’t starting is because Jesus, Leroy Sane and

“At the end of the season I don’t know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. I would like him to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen,” Guardiola said. “Even in my career I didn’t know what would happen at the end of the season. I was clear every time we spoke with Sergio from the beginning. I know his strengths.”

Aguero has scored 113 goals in 168 Premier League games for Man City, winning two titles and two League Cups. He is adored by City’s fans and he has 18 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Since he joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, here’s how many goals he has scored in all competitions each season…

  • 2011-12 – 30
  • 2012-13 – 17
  • 2013-14 – 28
  • 2014-15 – 32
  • 2015-16 – 29

Yet, in Guardiola’s preferred 4-3-3 system being a forward isn’t just about scoring goals.

Aguero perhaps isn’t mobile enough to track back and move defenders Guardiola stated that he could play Aguero alongside Sane, Sterling and Jesus but then he’d lose the balance of the entire side and lose a man in midfield where he likes to possess the ball and dominate play.

It sounds like Sergio is, for now, the odd man out.

When big UEFA Champions League games and the business end of the Premier League season rolls around in the coming months, you can bet your bottom dollar Pep will turn to Aguero for goals.

After May, who knows. Well, that’s the point. Nobody knows what lies in store for Aguero but one thing which is certain is that the top clubs on the planet will be lining up to sign him.

PHOTO: Player celebrates goal by chugging a pint of beer

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: An England fan sits at a table with a half full glass of beer on the Waterfront on June 26, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. England play Germany tomorrow in the last 16 knockout stage of the FIFA 2010 World Cup competition and must secure a win to continue to the quarter finals. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 12:22 PM EST

Cheeky. Very cheeky.

In a non-league game in England over the weekend one player took celebrating a goal to a whole new level.

Corby Town FC defender Jason Lee (No.6 in the incredible photo below taken by Alison Bagley) took a sip of a fans beer as the players celebrated with their supporters following the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Mickleover Sports.

The win took seventh-tier Corby out of the relegation zone in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, so obviously the players were pumped.

Lee has seen the photo go viral and has been treated like a hero in his day job as a construction worker. Speaking to the BBC, he’s now worried about what he’ll have to do when he next scores…

“After the goal was scored we all went off to celebrate with Ben, but a fan had spilled his pint, and another fan had thrown his pint up in the air,” Lee said.”Everyone was celebrating, everyone was drenched, but I didn’t want the spilled pint to go to waste so I just thought I’d have a cheeky sip. I got busted, caught out by the photographer. Everyone within the five-metre radius thought it was funny. I thought I was just going to get a kick out of making those guys laugh, and now it’s gone viral.”

Lee also added that he though it was lager but instead cider, which surprised him a little. Still, he chugged it like a champ before complaining of “severe heartburn” later in the game.

What a hero.

 

Mourinho reveals reason for Shaw’s absence; Zlatan on his future

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with hsi Manchester United team mate Luke Shaw of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 11:54 AM EST

Luke Shaw‘s career at Manchester United has stalled this season.

Shaw, 21, joined the Red Devils as a teenager in the summer of 2014 from Southampton and at that time the left back became the most-expensive teenager in the world after moving for over $37 million.

However, after impressing at Old Trafford his fitness was called into question by Louis Van Gaal and then he suffered a horrendous leg break in the UEFA Champions League at PSV Eindhoven which cost him the entire 2015-16 campaign.

Since Mourinho arrived at United, Shaw has not been first choice at left back with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and others used in that position.

“The only thing I can say is that Luke is working well,” Mourinho said. “I don’t have any problem and he’s working well. He’s fighting hard, there is no problem with him. He has to work and wait.”

Mourinho also revealed that Darmian has been on the bench ahead of Shaw recently as he only wants one defender among his substitutes and with Darmian able to play in both full back slots, he is included ahead of Shaw. With Mourinho’s comments about Shaw’s fitness in November following a win at Swansea City, plus appearing to criticize his display in the 3-1 defeat at Watford in September, the England international has been on the outside looking in.

Yet, with a congested fixture schedule coming up — United play against St. Etienne in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg on Thursday, Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday, then the return leg at St. Etienne on Feb. 22 and the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on Feb. 26 — Shaw could get plenty of minutes under his belt.

He needs them to regain his form, match fitness and kick on his extremely promising career as the best marauding left back in Europe 21 and under. He has the talent. He just has to stay fit and impress Mourinho. That’s the tough part.

Staying with United, the future of their top scorer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, appears to still be up in the air.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 20 goals in 34 games in all competitions for United this season, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

The Swedish striker has revealed he has met the terms of triggering a new one-year deal to his current contract and Mourinho has confirmed multiple times that United plan to keep the veteran forward at Old Trafford for another season.

Speaking to the media, Zlatan joked when asked if he’d met the extension clause in terms of goals and appearances.

“Something like that. I have to score 100 goals,” Ibrahimovic said. “The option is already fulfilled. But there’s nothing done yet. From my side. We’ll wait and see. Let’s see what happens.”

So, Ibrahimovic seems a little coy but he certainly seems to have enough in the tank for another season at United. He’s already proved all of his critics wrong who said he couldn’t cut it in the PL after spending his entire career away from England’s top-flight before this season.

But after proving his quality, should he walk at the end of this season after winning a trophy or three (Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup still up for grabs) plus finishing in the top four, or better, of the Premier League?

Dortmund agrees to keep 25,000-capacity south stand empty

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has accepted a sanction for trouble caused by some of its fans and will keep its 24,454-capacity south stand empty for its next Bundesliga game at home.

The club says its agreement to also pay a 100,000 euro ($106,000) fine is “based on our conviction that it is neither possible nor meaningful to hold a debate on a `reasonable,’ `necessary,’ `appropriate,’ or `perspicacious’ punishment from a legal perspective in the current emotionally charged atmosphere.”

The German soccer federation asked for the sanction to be imposed for banners and insults against Leipzig on Feb. 4 as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim, and the away game in Leipzig.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand at its Westfalenstadion following previous misdemeanors.

Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 9:58 AM EST

Manchester City head to Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea

Pep Guardiola‘s side have found their groove in recent weeks as the talented young trio of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus rip teams apart.

As for Bournemouth, they’ve been ripped apart plenty of times as Eddie Howe‘s side continue to feel the loss of Nathan Ake (who returned to his parent club Chelsea after his loan deal was cut short) with 16 goals conceded in their last five PL games. The Cherries are also winless across those five games.

In team news Bournemouth have several injury worried with Callum Wilson out for the season, while Simon Francis, Adam Smith and Charlie Daniels are all struggling. City have no injury worries with long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan the only player unavailable.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Bournemouth’s Jack Wilshere, on loan from Arsenal: “I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal he left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries. He’s lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He’s quality, he’s smart and has the quality on the ball. He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding-midfielder to attack central defenders — it’s not easy to do that.”

Howe on the challenge ahead for the Cherries: “The first year in the Premier League was going to be really tough, and the second year was going to be even harder. But history tells us that, if we stay together, we can achieve anything we want to achieve.”

Prediction

City’s slick attack will rip apart Bournemouth’s shaky defense. Goals galore for Gabriel Jesus and Co. 4-1 win for City as they’ll go eight points back of Chelsea and Bournemouth’s relegation fears will increase.