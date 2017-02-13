Guardiola, Caballero, Sterling react to Man City going second

The gap between first and second in the Premier League is still a decent margin for anyone to overcome, but Manchester City is giving neutrals hopes of a title fight.

City beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Monday at the Vitality Stadium, moving to within eight points of Chelsea in the race for the PL crown.

Pep Guardiola said he was happy to possess with a “thousand million” passes and admitted he’s happy with the controlling win, but he also refused to be drawn into a conversation on catching the Blues.

As for the Top Four, yeah, he’ll talk about that.

“We know how the gap between all the teams is so close,” Guardiola said. “Today we started the game in fifth position in the Premier League and now we’re second. It will be a battle to qualify for the Champions League this season.”

Wily Caballero was fired up by the win, and the chance to chase a Champions League spot. The Argentine started City’s first three matches of the season, allowing a goal in each of three wins, before taking a seat for 19 PL contests.

Now City moved to 6-0 in Caballero’s PL starts this season after a pair of big stops on Monday, and he’s got two clean sheets in his last three outings.

“As a team we work, we fight together, and we achieve what we want, the three points,” Caballero said. “I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so I tried to help my team. We work well together and this is important. We have to win our games, after we’ll see what happens with the rest of the teams. We have to do our job.”

Raheem Sterling scored and assisted in the win, starring in attack along with David Silva. It was just his second Premier League goal since the calendar turned to October, and should ease his burden.

“I’m always trying to get on the scoresheet and that doesn’t always happen. That’s part of my game and I need to add more goals to my game.”

This was as good as Sterling has looked in a while, and he could be a difference maker in the Top Four race.

