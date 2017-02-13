More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City issues instructions to his players from the touchline during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Guardiola, Caballero, Sterling react to Man City going second

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

The gap between first and second in the Premier League is still a decent margin for anyone to overcome, but Manchester City is giving neutrals hopes of a title fight.

City beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Monday at the Vitality Stadium, moving to within eight points of Chelsea in the race for the PL crown.

Pep Guardiola said he was happy to possess with a “thousand million” passes and admitted he’s happy with the controlling win, but he also refused to be drawn into a conversation on catching the Blues.

As for the Top Four, yeah, he’ll talk about that.

“We know how the gap between all the teams is so close,” Guardiola said. “Today we started the game in fifth position in the Premier League and now we’re second. It will be a battle to qualify for the Champions League this season.”

Wily Caballero was fired up by the win, and the chance to chase a Champions League spot. The Argentine started City’s first three matches of the season, allowing a goal in each of three wins, before taking a seat for 19 PL contests.

Now City moved to 6-0 in Caballero’s PL starts this season after a pair of big stops on Monday, and he’s got two clean sheets in his last three outings.

“As a team we work, we fight together, and we achieve what we want, the three points,” Caballero said. “I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so I tried to help my team. We work well together and this is important. We have to win our games, after we’ll see what happens with the rest of the teams. We have to do our job.”

Raheem Sterling scored and assisted in the win, starring in attack along with David Silva. It was just his second Premier League goal since the calendar turned to October, and should ease his burden.

“I’m always trying to get on the scoresheet and that doesn’t always happen. That’s part of my game and I need to add more goals to my game.”

This was as good as Sterling has looked in a while, and he could be a difference maker in the Top Four race.

Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Sterling sends City second

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
  • City climbs second
  • Sterling, Aguero score
  • Jesus, Wilshere injured
  • Caballero makes big saves

Raheem Sterling scored in the first half and assisted in the second as Manchester City leapt into second place on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Sergio Aguero scored City’s other goal. Aguero subbed into the game after an early injury to Gabriel Jesus.

City moves eight points back of Chelsea, and two ahead of Top Four-completing Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an ankle injury and left the match for Sergio Aguero in the 15th minute, which is not a bad pull off the subs’ bench.

Though City dominated the ball, it was Wily Caballero called into play to make the biggest stop of the first 20 minutes when he slid to deny Jordon Ibe.

The visitors should’ve went ahead when David Silva found Raheem Sterling near the spot. Sterling’s shot was pushed off the pipe by Artur Boruc, and Charlie Daniels cleared the rebound.

The breakthrough came from Leroy Sane’s cross, which deflected into the path of Sterling. The English winger leapt to side foot the ball into the top of the net and it was 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Joshua King saw a goal ruled out after he fouled John Stones en route to nearly equalizing a minute later.

Cherries’ stalwart Jack Wilshere left the pitch injured just before halftime.

Bournemouth kept working, and the hosts nearly leveled when Benik Afobe dribbled and found Harry Arter for a left-footed rip that forced Caballero to dive right.

City quickly answered, and Aguero finished his chance when Sterling squared into the six. Sterling pushed the ball off Tyrone Mings and into the goal.

Swansea loses Dyer for season with Achilles injury

SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Nathan Dyer of Swansea City is tackled by Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 4:08 PM EST

It’s been mostly good news since Paul Clement took over at Swansea City, so this is a departure in tone for the Welsh side.

Nathan Dyer is out for the year.

Dyer tore his Achilles tendon seven minutes into Sunday’s win over Leicester City, a victory that boosted Swans into 15th place. Swansea is four points clear of the drop zone.

Dyer joins Jefferson Montero as long-term injuries on the wing for Swansea, which has Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew among its wing options.

Dyer won a PL title on loan at Leicester City last season, and missed eight matches with an ankle injury earlier this season.

From SwanseaCity.net:

A scan today revealed that the 29-year-old has ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.
It means Dyer, who won a Premier League medal on loan at Leicester last season, will have to undergo surgery in due course to cure the problem.
Dyer is 29, and returning from an achilles injury is no picnic, especially for a speed merchant. All our best to the Premier League vet.

U.S. Soccer hires “performance director” from the Premier League

CARSON, CA - FEBRUARY 5: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States is congratulated by Michael Bradley #4 after scoring against Canada during the second half of their international friendly soccer match at StubHub Center February 5, 2016, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

U.S. Soccer announced the hiring of James Bunce as “High Performance Director” on Monday.

Bunce, 31, comes from the Premier League, where he was Head of Performance. Before that, he was Head of Sport Science for the PL, having come from Southampton where he held the role of Head of Athletic Development.

So, High Performance Director… What’s that all mean? From U.S. Soccer:

As U.S. Soccer’s High Performance Director, Bunce will lead the supporting personnel and initiatives dedicated to enhancing elite athletic performance and improving the development of younger players. Bunce’s high performance leadership will cover all areas across physical development, nutrition, recovery, strength and conditioning, mental conditioning, performance data and performance research and innovation.

Sounds like a good pull for Sunil Gulati and U.S. Soccer.

Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Man City (Lineups, Stream)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City (L) and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City embrace while Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City pats him on the back after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

Struggling Bournemouth host top four contenders Manchester City on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Eddie Howe‘s upstarts hoping to cause an upset against in-form City.

Pep Guardiola has caused quite the stir by starting Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus over goal-machine Sergio Aguero in recent weeks, but it’s working as a win for City at Bournemouth will close the gap on PL leaders Chelsea to eight points.

As for the Cherries they’re struggling defensively and have conceded 15 goals in their last five PL games, all of which they have failed to win. This is a classic Sophomore slump. It doesn’t help that Bournemouth’s open expansive style has left them very vulnerable against City in the past with Howe’s young side losing all three of their previous PL encounters against the Sky Blues, conceding 13 goals in the process.

In team news Bournemouth make three changes Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels and Jordon Ibe come in for Tyrone Mings, Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh

Man City make one change with the Bacary Sagna in for Gael Clichy as City look to set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Fernandinho at right back, according to their official website. Pep always kees everyone guessing…

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Boruc, A Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Ibe, Arter, Surman, Fraser, Wilshere, King. Subs: Allsop, Mings, B Smith, Gosling, Stanislas, Pugh, Afobe

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, Kolarov, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva, Stones, Fernandinho, G Jesus, Toure Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Aguero, Delph, Otamendi