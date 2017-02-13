More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on February 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It’s Pogba vs. Pogba in UEL: “I won’t knock him out but…”

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 8:51 PM EST

Florentin Pogba is speaking out ahead of Saint-Etienne’s big UEFA Europa League match against his brother’s Manchester United on Thursday.

Younger sibling Paul, 23, is the better-known Pogba, but all bets are off when it comes off to the family match-up.

[ MORE: Guardiola reacts to City win ]

Florentin, 26, says the UEL tie is going to tax his parents, but somehow thinks his twin brother Mathias, a Sparta Rotterdam striker, is going to deal with it the best.

From The Express:

“It’s something for the whole family to enjoy because I don’t know if it will happen again. My parents will have mixed feelings because whatever happens there will be one winner and one loser.

“However, there are two winners really because this game will be an unforgettable occasion. Who will my twin brother Mathias support? He will support his brothers.”

Florentin also says Paul Pogba is an “irritable” competitor, and expects that things could get a bit dicey.

“We’re both determined players,” Florentin said. “If he is on a run and I have to tackle him, I’ll tackle him. I won’t knock him out but if I have to foul him I will do it.”

And here’s Anthony Martial had to say about it, from The Manchester Evening News:

“They are well known for being big jokers and mickey-takers but, once they are on the field, it will be like two warriors who are going all out to win the game,” said Martial.

“If one beats the other, he’ll immediately start giving out loads of stick so they’ll be desperate to do all they can to win.”

West Ham has top two coaches charged by FA

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP)
Scott Heavey/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

The next step toward a suspension for West Ham’s top two dugout men happened Monday, as both manager Slaven Bilic and assistant Nikola Jurcevic were charged by the FA.

Jurcevic found himself sent to the stands after leaving the technical area and charging down the touchline to argue with officials who disallowed a West Ham goal.

[ MORE: Pogba family battle looms Thursday ]

West Brom tied late, and Bilic lost his mind. The West Ham manager picked up a fuzzy boom mic and threw it to the field.

If both are suspended, West Ham could turn to first team coach Edin Terzic or goalkeeper coach Chris Woods against Watford on Feb. 25.

Terzic, 33, was with Borussia Dortmund’s Academy before moving to Besiktas to join Bilic’s staff. Woods was with Everton from 1998 until 2013, when he joined David Moyes at Manchester United.

Copa del Rey final to be at Vicente Calderon Stadium in May

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium as Angel Martin Correa (3dR) of Atletico de Madrid runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Malaga CF at on April 23, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 8:10 PM EST

MADRID (AP) No need to get Bruce Springsteen involved this time. The Spanish football federation says the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be staged at Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 27.

Last season’s final between Barcelona and Sevilla was set to be at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but Madrid avoided seeing its biggest rival celebrate on its grounds after a Springsteen concert was scheduled at the venue.

[ UCL: Pulisic, PSG, MSN on Tuesday ]

This time, Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted the Bernabeu would likely undergo renovation work during the final, but the venue had not yet been discarded until the federation’s announcement on Monday.

Barcelona will be going for a record 29th Copa title, while recently promoted Alaves will be playing in its second ever final in a major competition.

Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Robin van Persie of Fenerbahce warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Manchester United FC and Fenerbahce SK at Old Trafford on October 20, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

It probably felt great at the time, but Robin Van Persie‘s probably no longer loving last week’s goal celebration versus Besiktas.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star, now with Fenerbache, was involved in an altercation with Besiktas captain Oguzhan Ozyakup in the match.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 0-2 Man City ]

The Turkish rivals, formerly teammates at Arsenal, were separated after a sending-off to Ozyakup’s teammate Dusko Tosic.

Van Persie later scored and slid past Ozyakup during the celebration. He’s now been banned two matches for the incident. The ban was initially three games, but reduced on appeal.

So, yeah, not a prime example of sportsmanship.

Here’s what Ozyakup said after the game, via Sky Sports:

“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”

Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.

UCL Tuesday preview: PSG hosts MSN, Pulisic to Portugal

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund (L) and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid (R) battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund at the Bernabeu on December 7, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 6:27 PM EST

The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 takes its first steps on Tuesday in Paris and Lisbon, with two big name group winners on the road.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are in Portugal to face Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, which is rarely kind to visitors, while the power trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar will hit the Parc des Princes to dance with Paris Saint-Germain.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 0-2 Man City ]

The second legs will both be held on Wednesday, March 8.

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund

How they got here: Benfica finished second to Napoli in Group B, and Dortmund edged Real Madrid for the Group F crown.

History: Last met in 1963, when BVB won over two legs in the European Cup. Benfica won the home leg 2-1, so history is on their side (This is a joke).

The plot: Thomas Tuchel’s side has disappointed in the Bundesliga, but BVB has shone brightly in the UCL. He’ll be favored to lead the club past Benfica, though the Águias are anything but a pushover.

The subplot: Globally? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chances of sticking around BVB will improve if he can accomplish his UCL goals. Locally? USMNT hotshot Christian Pulisic gets his latest chance to shine on the global stage. The 18-year-old has two assists in six UCL matches this season.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Neymar of Barcelona takes on Marco Verratti of PSG during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on April 21, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

How they got here: PSG finishes second in Group A, behind Arsenal, while Barcelona won a tricky Group C with Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Celtic.

History: These giants have met up in two recent editions of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona eliminated PSG on road goals in 2012-13, while Barcelona won three of four when the sides met in the group stage and knockout rounds of the 2014-15 tournament.

The plot: Unai Emery has a major test in old La Liga nemesis Barcelona. The PSG manager was hired by Sevilla for his tournament successes in the Europa League, but the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the French giants in Ligue 1’s second place and that puts a bit more pressure on getting past Barcelona.

Speaking of Barca, the Spanish champions have played two more matches but are still a point back of Real Madrid for the La Liga lead. Pressure on both sides of this tie.

The subplot: Uruguay superstars Edinson Cavani (PSG) and Luis Suarez (Barca) pose problems for defenses, and only one can head to the quarterfinals.