It’s Pogba vs. Pogba in UEL: “I won’t knock him out but…”

Florentin Pogba is speaking out ahead of Saint-Etienne’s big UEFA Europa League match against his brother’s Manchester United on Thursday.

Younger sibling Paul, 23, is the better-known Pogba, but all bets are off when it comes off to the family match-up.

Florentin, 26, says the UEL tie is going to tax his parents, but somehow thinks his twin brother Mathias, a Sparta Rotterdam striker, is going to deal with it the best.

From The Express:

“It’s something for the whole family to enjoy because I don’t know if it will happen again. My parents will have mixed feelings because whatever happens there will be one winner and one loser. “However, there are two winners really because this game will be an unforgettable occasion. Who will my twin brother Mathias support? He will support his brothers.”

Florentin also says Paul Pogba is an “irritable” competitor, and expects that things could get a bit dicey.

“We’re both determined players,” Florentin said. “If he is on a run and I have to tackle him, I’ll tackle him. I won’t knock him out but if I have to foul him I will do it.”

And here’s Anthony Martial had to say about it, from The Manchester Evening News:

“They are well known for being big jokers and mickey-takers but, once they are on the field, it will be like two warriors who are going all out to win the game,” said Martial. “If one beats the other, he’ll immediately start giving out loads of stick so they’ll be desperate to do all they can to win.”

