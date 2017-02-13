More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League Playback: Who has edge in top four race?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 1:28 PM EST

There is a special scenario playing out in the Premier League this season, hence why this edition of Premier League Playback is focusing solely on the crazy top four race.

With Chelsea 10 points clear at the top (Man City could cut their lead to eight points if they win at Bournemouth on Monday in the final clash of Matchweek of 25) it seem like this season will become all about the race for second place. And third place. And fourth place. Just two points separates Spurs in second place and Manchester United in sixth after the weekend games in Week 25.

With six giants of English soccer scrambling for the top four with their big-name managers, there is so little to divide these behemoth clubs.

Yet, let’s have a go shall we? Might as well…

Below is a look at how many points each of the five contenders for the three remaining UEFA Champions League spots (let’s be very realistic a little wild and assume Chelsea wins the PL…) will get, thus predicting who will finish in the top four.

My word, it’s going to be tight.

MANCHESTER CITY

Why they’ll finish in the top four: Pep Guardiola‘s side have to play four of the top six in the final 13 games of the season, leaving them with a very tough schedule. A spell at the end of March and start of April will decide their season with a triple header of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, plus potential Champions League and FA Cup games. Given the fact they’ll likely go deep in the UCL and the FA Cup, that will mean plenty of rotation in the squad. With Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Kelechi Iheanacho in reserve right now, that should be fine. You get the sense the penny has dropped for Pep’s players in recent weeks. Expect them to go on a run and finish his opening season as a coach in the PL strongly. Chelsea will beat them to the title, for this season at least, but finishing second (especially after their poor start) would be a good achievement. 
Toughest games remaining: vs. Manchester United (TBA), vs. Liverpool (Mar. 19), at Arsenal (Apr. 1), at Chelsea (Apr. 5)
Predicted final points total: 82 points (2nd place finish)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Why they’ll finish in the top four: Following their early UCL exit, Spurs’ players will be determined to put things right in Europe next season. Given their remaining schedule, plus it being their last season at the old White Hart Lane, motivation levels will be high. You’d like to think there won’t be a late season collapse a la 2015-16 and Mauricio Pochettino and his players will have learned from that. Harry Kane and Dele Alli have to turn up in the big games as Spurs only have one win this season against the current top six. Luckily they only have two games against the current top six in their remaining 13 fixtures. That’s the main reason they’ll seal a top four finish. 
Toughest games remaining: vs. Arsenal (Apr. 29), vs. Manchester United (May 13)
Predicted final points total: 78 points (3rd place finish)

LIVERPOOL

Why they’ll finish in the top four: With no European or cup action to worry about, Klopp’s men have 13 cup finals to get themselves into the top four. Like Chelsea, that’s a massive bonus. With Sadio Mane back, plus injuries at a minimum, Liverpool has a great chance to finish in the top four. Like Spurs, they could easily go unbeaten in their final 13 games of the season and delivering a UCL spot was always the target this season. Looks like Liverpool will do it. Just about. It all depends on limiting those sloppy defensive mistakes and the only other issue is the fact that they play a couple of relegation contenders who will be scrapping for their lives in the final weeks of the season. That always throws up some bizarre results. 
Toughest games remaining: vs. Arsenal (Mar. 4), at Manchester City (Mar. 19)
Predicted final points total: 77 points (4th place finish)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Why they’ll finish in the top four: All of those draws look like they will cost surging United dear. Jose Mourinho’s men have only lost three games this season and none of their last 16 in the PL in a fine unbeaten run. But with Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs to play in the final six weeks of the season, they’ll likely drop plenty more points. With Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs to come in their last six games of the season, Mourinho’s men have to rack up the points now and then hope they can power over the line. Having a taxing Europa League campaign, plus FA Cup involvement, will make that tough. You get a horrible sense that they may have left this surge in the second half of the season just a little too late. 
Toughest games remaining: at Manchester City (TBA), vs. Chelsea (Apr. 15), at Arsenal (May 6), at Tottenham (May 13)
Predicted final points total: 77 points (5th place finish, on goal difference)

ARSENAL

Why they’ll finish in the top four: Because it’s Arsenal. Duh. Seriously, they have a better defense than last season and despite the “Wenger Out” brigade once again warming up their vocal chords, things aren’t that bad. The only thing which could derail their top four chase is if one, or all three, of Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil decide to make an announcement about a future move away from the Emirates before the end of the season. That, plus actually getting past the UCL Round of 16, would throw a major spanner in the works. It will be a close call for the Gunners because they arguably have the hardest remaining schedule of any top four contender. Looks like they may just miss out when you consider the fixtures below…
Toughest games remaining: at Liverpool (Mar. 4), vs. Manchester City (Apr. 1), at Tottenham (Apr. 29), vs. Manchester United (May 6)
Predicted final points total: 74 points (6th place finish)

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST's Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend.

PHOTO: Player celebrates goal by chugging a pint of beer

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: An England fan sits at a table with a half full glass of beer on the Waterfront on June 26, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. England play Germany tomorrow in the last 16 knockout stage of the FIFA 2010 World Cup competition and must secure a win to continue to the quarter finals. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 12:22 PM EST

Cheeky. Very cheeky.

In a non-league game in England over the weekend one player took celebrating a goal to a whole new level.

Corby Town FC defender Jason Lee (No.6 in the incredible photo below taken by Alison Bagley) took a sip of a fans beer as the players celebrated with their supporters following the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Mickleover Sports.

The win took seventh-tier Corby out of the relegation zone in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, so obviously the players were pumped.

Lee has seen the photo go viral and has been treated like a hero in his day job as a construction worker. Speaking to the BBC, he’s now worried about what he’ll have to do when he next scores…

“After the goal was scored we all went off to celebrate with Ben, but a fan had spilled his pint, and another fan had thrown his pint up in the air,” Lee said.”Everyone was celebrating, everyone was drenched, but I didn’t want the spilled pint to go to waste so I just thought I’d have a cheeky sip. I got busted, caught out by the photographer. Everyone within the five-metre radius thought it was funny. I thought I was just going to get a kick out of making those guys laugh, and now it’s gone viral.”

Lee also added that he though it was lager but instead cider, which surprised him a little. Still, he chugged it like a champ before complaining of “severe heartburn” later in the game.

What a hero.

 

Mourinho reveals reason for Shaw’s absence; Zlatan on his future

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with hsi Manchester United team mate Luke Shaw of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 11:54 AM EST

Luke Shaw‘s career at Manchester United has stalled this season.

[ MORE: Conte v Mourinho brewing ]

Shaw, 21, joined the Red Devils as a teenager in the summer of 2014 from Southampton and at that time the left back became the most-expensive teenager in the world after moving for over $37 million.

However, after impressing at Old Trafford his fitness was called into question by Louis Van Gaal and then he suffered a horrendous leg break in the UEFA Champions League at PSV Eindhoven which cost him the entire 2015-16 campaign.

Since Mourinho arrived at United, Shaw has not been first choice at left back with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and others used in that position.

“The only thing I can say is that Luke is working well,” Mourinho said. “I don’t have any problem and he’s working well. He’s fighting hard, there is no problem with him. He has to work and wait.”

Mourinho also revealed that Darmian has been on the bench ahead of Shaw recently as he only wants one defender among his substitutes and with Darmian able to play in both full back slots, he is included ahead of Shaw. With Mourinho’s comments about Shaw’s fitness in November following a win at Swansea City, plus appearing to criticize his display in the 3-1 defeat at Watford in September, the England international has been on the outside looking in.

Yet, with a congested fixture schedule coming up — United play against St. Etienne in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg on Thursday, Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday, then the return leg at St. Etienne on Feb. 22 and the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on Feb. 26 — Shaw could get plenty of minutes under his belt.

He needs them to regain his form, match fitness and kick on his extremely promising career as the best marauding left back in Europe 21 and under. He has the talent. He just has to stay fit and impress Mourinho. That’s the tough part.

Staying with United, the future of their top scorer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, appears to still be up in the air.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 20 goals in 34 games in all competitions for United this season, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

The Swedish striker has revealed he has met the terms of triggering a new one-year deal to his current contract and Mourinho has confirmed multiple times that United plan to keep the veteran forward at Old Trafford for another season.

Speaking to the media, Zlatan joked when asked if he’d met the extension clause in terms of goals and appearances.

“Something like that. I have to score 100 goals,” Ibrahimovic said. “The option is already fulfilled. But there’s nothing done yet. From my side. We’ll wait and see. Let’s see what happens.”

So, Ibrahimovic seems a little coy but he certainly seems to have enough in the tank for another season at United. He’s already proved all of his critics wrong who said he couldn’t cut it in the PL after spending his entire career away from England’s top-flight before this season.

But after proving his quality, should he walk at the end of this season after winning a trophy or three (Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup still up for grabs) plus finishing in the top four, or better, of the Premier League?

Dortmund agrees to keep 25,000-capacity south stand empty

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has accepted a sanction for trouble caused by some of its fans and will keep its 24,454-capacity south stand empty for its next Bundesliga game at home.

The club says its agreement to also pay a 100,000 euro ($106,000) fine is “based on our conviction that it is neither possible nor meaningful to hold a debate on a `reasonable,’ `necessary,’ `appropriate,’ or `perspicacious’ punishment from a legal perspective in the current emotionally charged atmosphere.”

The German soccer federation asked for the sanction to be imposed for banners and insults against Leipzig on Feb. 4 as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim, and the away game in Leipzig.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand at its Westfalenstadion following previous misdemeanors.

Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 9:58 AM EST

Manchester City head to Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea

Pep Guardiola‘s side have found their groove in recent weeks as the talented young trio of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus rip teams apart.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

As for Bournemouth, they’ve been ripped apart plenty of times as Eddie Howe‘s side continue to feel the loss of Nathan Ake (who returned to his parent club Chelsea after his loan deal was cut short) with 16 goals conceded in their last five PL games. The Cherries are also winless across those five games.

In team news Bournemouth have several injury worried with Callum Wilson out for the season, while Simon Francis, Adam Smith and Charlie Daniels are all struggling. City have no injury worries with long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan the only player unavailable.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Bournemouth’s Jack Wilshere, on loan from Arsenal: “I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal he left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries. He’s lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He’s quality, he’s smart and has the quality on the ball. He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding-midfielder to attack central defenders — it’s not easy to do that.”

Howe on the challenge ahead for the Cherries: “The first year in the Premier League was going to be really tough, and the second year was going to be even harder. But history tells us that, if we stay together, we can achieve anything we want to achieve.”

Prediction

City’s slick attack will rip apart Bournemouth’s shaky defense. Goals galore for Gabriel Jesus and Co. 4-1 win for City as they’ll go eight points back of Chelsea and Bournemouth’s relegation fears will increase.