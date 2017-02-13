Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

- City have won three-straight games
- Bournemouth lost three-straight to City, conceding 13
- Guardiola unsure of Aguero’s future
Manchester City head to Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea
Pep Guardiola‘s side have found their groove in recent weeks as the talented young trio of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus rip teams apart.
As for Bournemouth, they’ve been ripped apart plenty of times as Eddie Howe‘s side continue to feel the loss of Nathan Ake (who returned to his parent club Chelsea after his loan deal was cut short) with 16 goals conceded in their last five PL games. The Cherries are also winless across those five games.
In team news Bournemouth have several injury worried with Callum Wilson out for the season, while Simon Francis, Adam Smith and Charlie Daniels are all struggling. City have no injury worries with long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan the only player unavailable.
What they’re saying
Guardiola on Bournemouth’s Jack Wilshere, on loan from Arsenal: “I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal he left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries. He’s lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He’s quality, he’s smart and has the quality on the ball. He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding-midfielder to attack central defenders — it’s not easy to do that.”
Howe on the challenge ahead for the Cherries: “The first year in the Premier League was going to be really tough, and the second year was going to be even harder. But history tells us that, if we stay together, we can achieve anything we want to achieve.”
Prediction
City’s slick attack will rip apart Bournemouth’s shaky defense. Goals galore for Gabriel Jesus and Co. 4-1 win for City as they’ll go eight points back of Chelsea and Bournemouth’s relegation fears will increase.