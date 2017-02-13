More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal, and his 150th preimer leauge goal with Victor Anichebe of Sunderland (L) during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Hull City at Stadium of Light on November 19, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunderland using week without matches for NYC bonding trip

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EST

The Black Cats are headed to the Big Apple to try to fix what ails them.

Sunderland is out of the FA Cup and isn’t competing in Europe, giving the club some time to itself before returning to Premier League play for a tricky Feb. 25 trip to Everton.

It turns out David Moyes is calling upon a tactic he used back when he led the Toffees, and will be sending the Black Cats on a team bonding trip to New York City this week.

[ MORE: Bilic charged for mic toss ]

It’s causing some backlash amongst Sunderland supporters, who think their players should be grinding it out on the training pitches of England, but Moyes said they’re still working on the pitch (So keep an eye open, NYC).

From The Newcastle Chronicle:

“But sometimes going to a training camp can just be more of the same. I want us to build a real good team spirit here, to have a togetherness on and off the field, to help us in this situation. Not just now but for the long-term.

“A few days together will do them no harm.”

Instead the club will be bringing its accents to the shores of the U.S. (Except for Lynden Gooch, who may be bringing a Californian accent anyway).

Sunderland is coming off a 4-0 waxing at the hands of Southampton, about a week after pasting Crystal Palace by the same score. The Black Cats sit 20th in the Premier League, two points back of safety. Anything that puts them in a better mental place is a good idea.

The club’s Twitter background claims “Unity is Strength” and urges fans to “Keep the Faith”. Perhaps this trip can help the guys tighten up on both counts.

West Ham has top two coaches charged by FA

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP)
Scott Heavey/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

The next step toward a suspension for West Ham’s top two dugout men happened Monday, as both manager Slaven Bilic and assistant Nikola Jurcevic were charged by the FA.

Jurcevic found himself sent to the stands after leaving the technical area and charging down the touchline to argue with officials who disallowed a West Ham goal.

[ MORE: Pogba family battle looms Thursday ]

West Brom tied late, and Bilic lost his mind. The West Ham manager picked up a fuzzy boom mic and threw it to the field.

If both are suspended, West Ham could turn to first team coach Edin Terzic or goalkeeper coach Chris Woods against Watford on Feb. 25.

Terzic, 33, was with Borussia Dortmund’s Academy before moving to Besiktas to join Bilic’s staff. Woods was with Everton from 1998 until 2013, when he joined David Moyes at Manchester United.

It’s Pogba vs. Pogba in UEL: “I won’t knock him out but…”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on February 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 8:51 PM EST

Florentin Pogba is speaking out ahead of Saint-Etienne’s big UEFA Europa League match against his brother’s Manchester United on Thursday.

Younger sibling Paul, 23, is the better-known Pogba, but all bets are off when it comes off to the family match-up.

[ MORE: Guardiola reacts to City win ]

Florentin, 26, says the UEL tie is going to tax his parents, but somehow thinks his twin brother Mathias, a Sparta Rotterdam striker, is going to deal with it the best.

From The Express:

“It’s something for the whole family to enjoy because I don’t know if it will happen again. My parents will have mixed feelings because whatever happens there will be one winner and one loser.

“However, there are two winners really because this game will be an unforgettable occasion. Who will my twin brother Mathias support? He will support his brothers.”

Florentin also says Paul Pogba is an “irritable” competitor, and expects that things could get a bit dicey.

“We’re both determined players,” Florentin said. “If he is on a run and I have to tackle him, I’ll tackle him. I won’t knock him out but if I have to foul him I will do it.”

And here’s Anthony Martial had to say about it, from The Manchester Evening News:

“They are well known for being big jokers and mickey-takers but, once they are on the field, it will be like two warriors who are going all out to win the game,” said Martial.

“If one beats the other, he’ll immediately start giving out loads of stick so they’ll be desperate to do all they can to win.”

Copa del Rey final to be at Vicente Calderon Stadium in May

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium as Angel Martin Correa (3dR) of Atletico de Madrid runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Malaga CF at on April 23, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 8:10 PM EST

MADRID (AP) No need to get Bruce Springsteen involved this time. The Spanish football federation says the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be staged at Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 27.

Last season’s final between Barcelona and Sevilla was set to be at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but Madrid avoided seeing its biggest rival celebrate on its grounds after a Springsteen concert was scheduled at the venue.

[ UCL: Pulisic, PSG, MSN on Tuesday ]

This time, Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted the Bernabeu would likely undergo renovation work during the final, but the venue had not yet been discarded until the federation’s announcement on Monday.

Barcelona will be going for a record 29th Copa title, while recently promoted Alaves will be playing in its second ever final in a major competition.

Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Robin van Persie of Fenerbahce warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Manchester United FC and Fenerbahce SK at Old Trafford on October 20, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

It probably felt great at the time, but Robin Van Persie‘s probably no longer loving last week’s goal celebration versus Besiktas.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star, now with Fenerbache, was involved in an altercation with Besiktas captain Oguzhan Ozyakup in the match.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 0-2 Man City ]

The Turkish rivals, formerly teammates at Arsenal, were separated after a sending-off to Ozyakup’s teammate Dusko Tosic.

Van Persie later scored and slid past Ozyakup during the celebration. He’s now been banned two matches for the incident. The ban was initially three games, but reduced on appeal.

So, yeah, not a prime example of sportsmanship.

Here’s what Ozyakup said after the game, via Sky Sports:

“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”

Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.