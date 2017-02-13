Sunderland using week without matches for NYC bonding trip

The Black Cats are headed to the Big Apple to try to fix what ails them.

Sunderland is out of the FA Cup and isn’t competing in Europe, giving the club some time to itself before returning to Premier League play for a tricky Feb. 25 trip to Everton.

It turns out David Moyes is calling upon a tactic he used back when he led the Toffees, and will be sending the Black Cats on a team bonding trip to New York City this week.

It’s causing some backlash amongst Sunderland supporters, who think their players should be grinding it out on the training pitches of England, but Moyes said they’re still working on the pitch (So keep an eye open, NYC).

From The Newcastle Chronicle:

“But sometimes going to a training camp can just be more of the same. I want us to build a real good team spirit here, to have a togetherness on and off the field, to help us in this situation. Not just now but for the long-term. “A few days together will do them no harm.”

Instead the club will be bringing its accents to the shores of the U.S. (Except for Lynden Gooch, who may be bringing a Californian accent anyway).

Sunderland is coming off a 4-0 waxing at the hands of Southampton, about a week after pasting Crystal Palace by the same score. The Black Cats sit 20th in the Premier League, two points back of safety. Anything that puts them in a better mental place is a good idea.

The club’s Twitter background claims “Unity is Strength” and urges fans to “Keep the Faith”. Perhaps this trip can help the guys tighten up on both counts.

