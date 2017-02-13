More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Robin van Persie of Fenerbahce warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Manchester United FC and Fenerbahce SK at Old Trafford on October 20, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

It probably felt great at the time, but Robin Van Persie‘s probably no longer loving last week’s goal celebration versus Besiktas.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star, now with Fenerbache, was involved in an altercation with Besiktas captain Oguzhan Ozyakup in the match.

The Turkish rivals, formerly teammates at Arsenal, were separated after a sending-off to Ozyakup’s teammate Dusko Tosic.

Van Persie later scored and slid past Ozyakup during the celebration. He’s now been banned two matches for the incident. The ban was initially three games, but reduced on appeal.

So, yeah, not a prime example of sportsmanship.

Here’s what Ozyakup said after the game, via Sky Sports:

“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”

Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.

UCL Tuesday preview: PSG hosts MSN, Pulisic to Portugal

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund (L) and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid (R) battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund at the Bernabeu on December 7, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 6:27 PM EST

The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 takes its first steps on Tuesday in Paris and Lisbon, with two big name group winners on the road.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are in Portugal to face Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, which is rarely kind to visitors, while the power trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar will hit the Parc des Princes to dance with Paris Saint-Germain.

The second legs will both be held on Wednesday, March 8.

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund

How they got here: Benfica finished second to Napoli in Group B, and Dortmund edged Real Madrid for the Group F crown.

History: Last met in 1963, when BVB won over two legs in the European Cup. Benfica won the home leg 2-1, so history is on their side (This is a joke).

The plot: Thomas Tuchel’s side has disappointed in the Bundesliga, but BVB has shone brightly in the UCL. He’ll be favored to lead the club past Benfica, though the Águias are anything but a pushover.

The subplot: Globally? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chances of sticking around BVB will improve if he can accomplish his UCL goals. Locally? USMNT hotshot Christian Pulisic gets his latest chance to shine on the global stage. The 18-year-old has two assists in six UCL matches this season.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Neymar of Barcelona takes on Marco Verratti of PSG during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on April 21, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

How they got here: PSG finishes second in Group A, behind Arsenal, while Barcelona won a tricky Group C with Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Celtic.

History: These giants have met up in two recent editions of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona eliminated PSG on road goals in 2012-13, while Barcelona won three of four when the sides met in the group stage and knockout rounds of the 2014-15 tournament.

The plot: Unai Emery has a major test in old La Liga nemesis Barcelona. The PSG manager was hired by Sevilla for his tournament successes in the Europa League, but the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the French giants in Ligue 1’s second place and that puts a bit more pressure on getting past Barcelona.

Speaking of Barca, the Spanish champions have played two more matches but are still a point back of Real Madrid for the La Liga lead. Pressure on both sides of this tie.

The subplot: Uruguay superstars Edinson Cavani (PSG) and Luis Suarez (Barca) pose problems for defenses, and only one can head to the quarterfinals.

Guardiola, Caballero, Sterling react to Man City going second

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City issues instructions to his players from the touchline during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

The gap between first and second in the Premier League is still a decent margin for anyone to overcome, but Manchester City is giving neutrals hopes of a title fight.

City beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Monday at the Vitality Stadium, moving to within eight points of Chelsea in the race for the PL crown.

Pep Guardiola said he was happy to possess with a “thousand million” passes and admitted he’s happy with the controlling win, but he also refused to be drawn into a conversation on catching the Blues.

As for the Top Four, yeah, he’ll talk about that.

“We know how the gap between all the teams is so close,” Guardiola said. “Today we started the game in fifth position in the Premier League and now we’re second. It will be a battle to qualify for the Champions League this season.”

Wily Caballero was fired up by the win, and the chance to chase a Champions League spot. The Argentine started City’s first three matches of the season, allowing a goal in each of three wins, before taking a seat for 19 PL contests.

Now City moved to 6-0 in Caballero’s PL starts this season after a pair of big stops on Monday, and he’s got two clean sheets in his last three outings.

“As a team we work, we fight together, and we achieve what we want, the three points,” Caballero said. “I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so I tried to help my team. We work well together and this is important. We have to win our games, after we’ll see what happens with the rest of the teams. We have to do our job.”

Raheem Sterling scored and assisted in the win, starring in attack along with David Silva. It was just his second Premier League goal since the calendar turned to October, and should ease his burden.

“I’m always trying to get on the scoresheet and that doesn’t always happen. That’s part of my game and I need to add more goals to my game.”

This was as good as Sterling has looked in a while, and he could be a difference maker in the Top Four race.

Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Sterling sends City second

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
  • City climbs second
  • Sterling, Aguero score
  • Jesus, Wilshere injured
  • Caballero makes big saves

Raheem Sterling scored in the first half and assisted in the second as Manchester City leapt into second place on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Sergio Aguero scored City’s other goal. Aguero subbed into the game after an early injury to Gabriel Jesus.

City moves eight points back of Chelsea, and two ahead of Top Four-completing Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an ankle injury and left the match for Sergio Aguero in the 15th minute, which is not a bad pull off the subs’ bench.

Though City dominated the ball, it was Wily Caballero called into play to make the biggest stop of the first 20 minutes when he slid to deny Jordon Ibe.

The visitors should’ve went ahead when David Silva found Raheem Sterling near the spot. Sterling’s shot was pushed off the pipe by Artur Boruc, and Charlie Daniels cleared the rebound.

The breakthrough came from Leroy Sane’s cross, which deflected into the path of Sterling. The English winger leapt to side foot the ball into the top of the net and it was 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Joshua King saw a goal ruled out after he fouled John Stones en route to nearly equalizing a minute later.

Cherries’ stalwart Jack Wilshere left the pitch injured just before halftime.

Bournemouth kept working, and the hosts nearly leveled when Benik Afobe dribbled and found Harry Arter for a left-footed rip that forced Caballero to dive right.

City quickly answered, and Aguero finished his chance when Sterling squared into the six. Sterling pushed the ball off Tyrone Mings and into the goal.

Swansea loses Dyer for season with Achilles injury

SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Nathan Dyer of Swansea City is tackled by Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 4:08 PM EST

It’s been mostly good news since Paul Clement took over at Swansea City, so this is a departure in tone for the Welsh side.

Nathan Dyer is out for the year.

Dyer tore his Achilles tendon seven minutes into Sunday’s win over Leicester City, a victory that boosted Swans into 15th place. Swansea is four points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Conte v Mourinho brewing ]

Dyer joins Jefferson Montero as long-term injuries on the wing for Swansea, which has Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew among its wing options.

Dyer won a PL title on loan at Leicester City last season, and missed eight matches with an ankle injury earlier this season.

From SwanseaCity.net:

A scan today revealed that the 29-year-old has ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.
It means Dyer, who won a Premier League medal on loan at Leicester last season, will have to undergo surgery in due course to cure the problem.
Dyer is 29, and returning from an achilles injury is no picnic, especially for a speed merchant. All our best to the Premier League vet.