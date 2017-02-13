Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)

“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”
Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.
The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 takes its first steps on Tuesday in Paris and Lisbon, with two big name group winners on the road.
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are in Portugal to face Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, which is rarely kind to visitors, while the power trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar will hit the Parc des Princes to dance with Paris Saint-Germain.
The second legs will both be held on Wednesday, March 8.
Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund
How they got here: Benfica finished second to Napoli in Group B, and Dortmund edged Real Madrid for the Group F crown.
History: Last met in 1963, when BVB won over two legs in the European Cup. Benfica won the home leg 2-1, so history is on their side (This is a joke).
The plot: Thomas Tuchel’s side has disappointed in the Bundesliga, but BVB has shone brightly in the UCL. He’ll be favored to lead the club past Benfica, though the Águias are anything but a pushover.
The subplot: Globally? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chances of sticking around BVB will improve if he can accomplish his UCL goals. Locally? USMNT hotshot Christian Pulisic gets his latest chance to shine on the global stage. The 18-year-old has two assists in six UCL matches this season.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
How they got here: PSG finishes second in Group A, behind Arsenal, while Barcelona won a tricky Group C with Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Celtic.
History: These giants have met up in two recent editions of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona eliminated PSG on road goals in 2012-13, while Barcelona won three of four when the sides met in the group stage and knockout rounds of the 2014-15 tournament.
The plot: Unai Emery has a major test in old La Liga nemesis Barcelona. The PSG manager was hired by Sevilla for his tournament successes in the Europa League, but the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the French giants in Ligue 1’s second place and that puts a bit more pressure on getting past Barcelona.
Speaking of Barca, the Spanish champions have played two more matches but are still a point back of Real Madrid for the La Liga lead. Pressure on both sides of this tie.
The subplot: Uruguay superstars Edinson Cavani (PSG) and Luis Suarez (Barca) pose problems for defenses, and only one can head to the quarterfinals.
“We know how the gap between all the teams is so close,” Guardiola said. “Today we started the game in fifth position in the Premier League and now we’re second. It will be a battle to qualify for the Champions League this season.”
Wily Caballero was fired up by the win, and the chance to chase a Champions League spot. The Argentine started City’s first three matches of the season, allowing a goal in each of three wins, before taking a seat for 19 PL contests.
Now City moved to 6-0 in Caballero’s PL starts this season after a pair of big stops on Monday, and he’s got two clean sheets in his last three outings.
“As a team we work, we fight together, and we achieve what we want, the three points,” Caballero said. “I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so I tried to help my team. We work well together and this is important. We have to win our games, after we’ll see what happens with the rest of the teams. We have to do our job.”
Raheem Sterling scored in the first half and assisted in the second as Manchester City leapt into second place on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.
Sergio Aguero scored City’s other goal. Aguero subbed into the game after an early injury to Gabriel Jesus.
City moves eight points back of Chelsea, and two ahead of Top Four-completing Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the drop zone.