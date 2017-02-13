Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)

“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”
Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.
It’s causing some backlash amongst Sunderland supporters, who think their players should be grinding it out on the training pitches of England, but Moyes said they’re still working on the pitch (So keep an eye open, NYC).
“But sometimes going to a training camp can just be more of the same. I want us to build a real good team spirit here, to have a togetherness on and off the field, to help us in this situation. Not just now but for the long-term.
“A few days together will do them no harm.”
Instead the club will be bringing its accents to the shores of the U.S. (Except for Lynden Gooch, who may be bringing a Californian accent anyway).
Sunderland is coming off a 4-0 waxing at the hands of Southampton, about a week after pasting Crystal Palace by the same score. The Black Cats sit 20th in the Premier League, two points back of safety. Anything that puts them in a better mental place is a good idea.
The club’s Twitter background claims “Unity is Strength” and urges fans to “Keep the Faith”. Perhaps this trip can help the guys tighten up on both counts.
MADRID (AP) No need to get Bruce Springsteen involved this time. The Spanish football federation says the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be staged at Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 27.
Last season’s final between Barcelona and Sevilla was set to be at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but Madrid avoided seeing its biggest rival celebrate on its grounds after a Springsteen concert was scheduled at the venue.
This time, Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted the Bernabeu would likely undergo renovation work during the final, but the venue had not yet been discarded until the federation’s announcement on Monday.
Barcelona will be going for a record 29th Copa title, while recently promoted Alaves will be playing in its second ever final in a major competition.