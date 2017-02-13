Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It probably felt great at the time, but Robin Van Persie‘s probably no longer loving last week’s goal celebration versus Besiktas.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star, now with Fenerbache, was involved in an altercation with Besiktas captain Oguzhan Ozyakup in the match.

The Turkish rivals, formerly teammates at Arsenal, were separated after a sending-off to Ozyakup’s teammate Dusko Tosic.

Van Persie later scored and slid past Ozyakup during the celebration. He’s now been banned two matches for the incident. The ban was initially three games, but reduced on appeal.

So, yeah, not a prime example of sportsmanship.

Here’s what Ozyakup said after the game, via Sky Sports:

“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”

Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.

