West Ham has top two coaches charged by FA

MADRID (AP) No need to get Bruce Springsteen involved this time. The Spanish football federation says the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be staged at Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 27.
Last season’s final between Barcelona and Sevilla was set to be at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but Madrid avoided seeing its biggest rival celebrate on its grounds after a Springsteen concert was scheduled at the venue.
This time, Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted the Bernabeu would likely undergo renovation work during the final, but the venue had not yet been discarded until the federation’s announcement on Monday.
Barcelona will be going for a record 29th Copa title, while recently promoted Alaves will be playing in its second ever final in a major competition.
Van Persie suspended for sliding, taunting goal celebration (video)
“I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field,” Besiktas captain Ozyakup said after the match. “But I won’t say them. Just one thing…I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”
Pretty classless from RVP, even given the heat of a rivalry. Two matches is a strong statement, but a good one.
The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 takes its first steps on Tuesday in Paris and Lisbon, with two big name group winners on the road.
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are in Portugal to face Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, which is rarely kind to visitors, while the power trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar will hit the Parc des Princes to dance with Paris Saint-Germain.
The second legs will both be held on Wednesday, March 8.
Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund
How they got here: Benfica finished second to Napoli in Group B, and Dortmund edged Real Madrid for the Group F crown.
History: Last met in 1963, when BVB won over two legs in the European Cup. Benfica won the home leg 2-1, so history is on their side (This is a joke).
The plot: Thomas Tuchel’s side has disappointed in the Bundesliga, but BVB has shone brightly in the UCL. He’ll be favored to lead the club past Benfica, though the Águias are anything but a pushover.
The subplot: Globally? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chances of sticking around BVB will improve if he can accomplish his UCL goals. Locally? USMNT hotshot Christian Pulisic gets his latest chance to shine on the global stage. The 18-year-old has two assists in six UCL matches this season.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
How they got here: PSG finishes second in Group A, behind Arsenal, while Barcelona won a tricky Group C with Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Celtic.
History: These giants have met up in two recent editions of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona eliminated PSG on road goals in 2012-13, while Barcelona won three of four when the sides met in the group stage and knockout rounds of the 2014-15 tournament.
The plot: Unai Emery has a major test in old La Liga nemesis Barcelona. The PSG manager was hired by Sevilla for his tournament successes in the Europa League, but the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the French giants in Ligue 1’s second place and that puts a bit more pressure on getting past Barcelona.
Speaking of Barca, the Spanish champions have played two more matches but are still a point back of Real Madrid for the La Liga lead. Pressure on both sides of this tie.
The subplot: Uruguay superstars Edinson Cavani (PSG) and Luis Suarez (Barca) pose problems for defenses, and only one can head to the quarterfinals.