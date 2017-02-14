Barcelona’s Enrique, Busquets disagree on reasons for big loss

Sergio Busquets says he knows why Barcelona was waxed by Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

“It wasn’t a question of our attitude,” Busquets said, via Marca. “Just that they pressed more, were better tactically, had a plan that they executed better.”

[ MORE: Match recap | Di Maria gushes ]

Given Busquets’ tactical admission, it comes as no surprise that Barcelona boss Luis Enrique strongly disagrees with the midfielder.

From Yahoo! Sports:

“It is difficult to explain. They were superior to us from the start. It was a disastrous night for us in which we were clearly inferior. There’s not much more to say.” … “PSG did what we expected them to do and produced their best version and we were at our poorest.”

If that’s what Barcelona expected and instructed, then it isn’t down to tactics. And to be fair to Enrique, PSG attacked Barca right off the field.

Without even a road goal to its name, it’s difficult to believe Barca has a shot of overturning the 4-0 deficit (especially if PSG adopts the same tactics of pressing and aggression).

Follow @NicholasMendola