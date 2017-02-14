Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro soccer stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside its stadium, the same venue used for athletics at the Olympics.
In a statement, the club said it was “deeply sorry for the death” of the fan identified as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1.
Many police in Rio are going unpaid or being paid late, with reports of crime soaring in a deeply divided city.
Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.
Botafogo’s stadium was called “Olympic Stadium” by the International Olympic Committee. Officially, the stadium is called Nilton Santos Stadium, although it is commonly known around the city as the Engenhao.
When it was built a decade ago, the venue was named for former FIFA president Joao Havelange. His name was dropped this week by the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the stadium renamed for Nilton Santos, a former player with the club.
The UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with some mouth-watering ties kicking off the Round of 16 first legs.
Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain host Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, with PSG boss Unai Emery under extreme pressure and a defeat for Barca’s Luis Enrique may well see the pressure crank up on him in Catalonia.
PSG are without Thiago Motta and Thiago Silva through suspension and injury respectively, while Barca have Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal all out.
In the other UCL Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (the eight ties are spread across four days in the next two weeks) Borussia Dortmund head to Portuguese outfit Benfica with all eyes on U.S. national team playmaker Christian Pulisic, especially with Mario Gotze out injured.
Dortmund are struggling to impact the Bundesliga title race, slipping to another defeat at the weekend (this time against minnows Darmstadt) to leave them 15 points off leaders Bayern Munich and in fourth place. Still, they didn’t lose a game in group play and won their UCL group ahead of reigning European champs Real Madrid so they’ve been doing pretty well in Europe.
Benfica managed to keep coveted defenders Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelof over the winter transfer window and this is a big moment for Mexican international Raul Jimenez to show what he can do.
There were some sublime strikes in the wintry conditions across the Premier League this past weekend.
But which was your favorite goal?
Take a look at the video above to see the best strikes again. Will you plump for a bending beauty from Robbie Brady? A slippery turn and finish from Manolo Gabbiadini? A pulverizing volley from Alfie Mawson? A cheeky lift from Sadio Mane? Or perhaps a long-range drive from Manuel Lanzini?
The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 25 are here.
There are plenty of new faces in our Power Rankings, with Chelsea and Man City dominating.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
- David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – New entry
- Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Up 2
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) – Down 4
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 9
- Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry
- Juan Mata (Man United) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 7
- Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 10