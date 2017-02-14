More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Guardiola on Gabriel’s injury; Arter reveals wonderful gesture

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City won a third-straight Premier League game on Monday.

It came at a cost.

[ MORE: Reaction to City’s win ]

In the 2-0 win at Bournemouth Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus came off injured in the first half with a right foot injury. City will have to wait until later on Tuesday to find out the extent of his injury and Guardioa is hoping it isn’t as bad as they fear.

Speaking after the win, which closes the gap to leaders Chelsea to eight points, Pep will “pray” for Jesus but is confident Sergio Aguero (who replaced Jesus and made an impact as Tyrone Mings bundled home after City’s second goal under pressure from the Argentine) can step in seamlessly.

“We will know exactly what is wrong in the morning,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully, and I will pray tonight, it will not be a big issue. But I’m so happy for Sergio, for how he played, how he tried, and I thought he had scored. He hadn’t played the last few games because these three guys – Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling – were amazing but Sergio was important for us before this game and he is still important for us now.”

All of the talk around City has been about Jesus taking Aguero’s place in the starting lineup in recent weeks and Guardiola admitted over the weekend that Aguero could leave in the summer.

However, with the extent of Jesus’ injury unknown, now Aguero has the chance to step in and show his undoubted quality as surging City have big games coming up in the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and of course the Premier League as they now seem the most likely in the chasing pack to hunt down leaders Chelsea.

After City beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, Guardiola made a point of embracing Cherries midfielder Harry Arter on the pitch at the end of the game.

Arter, 27, has received support from all across the soccer community after his daughter Renee tragically died at birth in December 2015. Arter and his partner Rachel announced in October 2016 that they are expecting a child which is due to be born later this week. The Republic of Ireland international revealed exactly what Pep said to him on the pitch.

“He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch,” Arter told the Daily Echo. “He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side. For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved. For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.”

Guardiola was asked about his gesture after the game.

“He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well.”

A lovely gesture from Guardiola.

MLS club to appoint first-ever “Chief Tattoo Officer”

CHESTER, PA - MARCH 20: Sebastien Le Toux #9, Fabian Herbers #11 and Chris Pontius #13 of Philadelphia Union celebrate Le Toux's goal against the New England Revolution at Talen Energy Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Union won 3-0. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2017, 7:55 AM EST

This is out there, but pretty cool.

[ MORE: Calculating top 4 race ]

The Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer have advertised for a new position with the club, listing a job as a “Chief Tattoo Officer” who will provides services to the player and front office staff plus be present at fan events to dish out tattoos.

What are the main job responsibilities for the new CTO? My favorite “requirement” in the listing is this: “Must enjoy tattooing snake designs (after all, we have a snake in our crest).”

Here are the full details below, where you can also apply for the job with the Union.

Why are the Union looking for someone to ink up players and front office staff?

Here’s what they said in the listing.

“Tattoos are a vital part of sport, fan and supporter culture. Just as tattoos are for life, fans choose a club to passionately support for life. As our club grows, players and staff are joining the Union from geographies outside of Philadelphia. Given their love for tattoos and unfamiliarity with their new city, they often look for guidance in seeking a new, local artist.”

Be on the lookout for Union head coach Jim Curtin with a Philadelphia Flyers logo tattooed on this neck in the opening week of the 2017 MLS season…

Sunderland using week without matches for NYC bonding trip

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal, and his 150th preimer leauge goal with Victor Anichebe of Sunderland (L) during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Hull City at Stadium of Light on November 19, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EST

The Black Cats are headed to the Big Apple to try to fix what ails them.

Sunderland is out of the FA Cup and isn’t competing in Europe, giving the club some time to itself before returning to Premier League play for a tricky Feb. 25 trip to Everton.

It turns out David Moyes is calling upon a tactic he used back when he led the Toffees, and will be sending the Black Cats on a team bonding trip to New York City this week.

[ MORE: Bilic charged for mic toss ]

It’s causing some backlash amongst Sunderland supporters, who think their players should be grinding it out on the training pitches of England, but Moyes said they’re still working on the pitch (So keep an eye open, NYC).

From The Newcastle Chronicle:

“But sometimes going to a training camp can just be more of the same. I want us to build a real good team spirit here, to have a togetherness on and off the field, to help us in this situation. Not just now but for the long-term.

“A few days together will do them no harm.”

Instead the club will be bringing its accents to the shores of the U.S. (Except for Lynden Gooch, who may be bringing a Californian accent anyway).

Sunderland is coming off a 4-0 waxing at the hands of Southampton, about a week after pasting Crystal Palace by the same score. The Black Cats sit 20th in the Premier League, two points back of safety. Anything that puts them in a better mental place is a good idea.

The club’s Twitter background claims “Unity is Strength” and urges fans to “Keep the Faith”. Perhaps this trip can help the guys tighten up on both counts.

West Ham has top two coaches charged by FA

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP)
Scott Heavey/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

The next step toward a suspension for West Ham’s top two dugout men happened Monday, as both manager Slaven Bilic and assistant Nikola Jurcevic were charged by the FA.

Jurcevic found himself sent to the stands after leaving the technical area and charging down the touchline to argue with officials who disallowed a West Ham goal.

[ MORE: Pogba family battle looms Thursday ]

West Brom tied late, and Bilic lost his mind. The West Ham manager picked up a fuzzy boom mic and threw it to the field.

If both are suspended, West Ham could turn to first team coach Edin Terzic or goalkeeper coach Chris Woods against Watford on Feb. 25.

Terzic, 33, was with Borussia Dortmund’s Academy before moving to Besiktas to join Bilic’s staff. Woods was with Everton from 1998 until 2013, when he joined David Moyes at Manchester United.

It’s Pogba vs. Pogba in UEL: “I won’t knock him out but…”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on February 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 8:51 PM EST

Florentin Pogba is speaking out ahead of Saint-Etienne’s big UEFA Europa League match against his brother’s Manchester United on Thursday.

Younger sibling Paul, 23, is the better-known Pogba, but all bets are off when it comes off to the family match-up.

[ MORE: Guardiola reacts to City win ]

Florentin, 26, says the UEL tie is going to tax his parents, but somehow thinks his twin brother Mathias, a Sparta Rotterdam striker, is going to deal with it the best.

From The Express:

“It’s something for the whole family to enjoy because I don’t know if it will happen again. My parents will have mixed feelings because whatever happens there will be one winner and one loser.

“However, there are two winners really because this game will be an unforgettable occasion. Who will my twin brother Mathias support? He will support his brothers.”

Florentin also says Paul Pogba is an “irritable” competitor, and expects that things could get a bit dicey.

“We’re both determined players,” Florentin said. “If he is on a run and I have to tackle him, I’ll tackle him. I won’t knock him out but if I have to foul him I will do it.”

And here’s Anthony Martial had to say about it, from The Manchester Evening News:

“They are well known for being big jokers and mickey-takers but, once they are on the field, it will be like two warriors who are going all out to win the game,” said Martial.

“If one beats the other, he’ll immediately start giving out loads of stick so they’ll be desperate to do all they can to win.”