Harry Winks signs new long-term deal at Tottenham

Harry Winks has been at Tottenham Hotspur since the age of six.

He will be there until at least the age of 26.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

On Tuesday it was announced that the Spurs academy product has signed a new deal until 2022 with the promising midfielder being rewarded for becoming a consistent member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s first team squad during the 2016-17 campaign.

Winks, 21, is a balanced central midfielder who may be diminutive in size but keeps thing ticking over nicely and can link midfield and attack quickly and efficiently.

He scored his first goal for Tottenham in his first-ever start against West Ham United back in November which sparked his wild celebrations and showed just how much his boyhood club means to him.

🗣️ @HarryWinks: "I've been playing for Tottenham since I was six, but I feel like I'm gradually getting a more important role." #COYS pic.twitter.com/pjuZGnEuoz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2017

With Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier around, there is certainly plenty of competition for places in Spurs’ central midfield ranks but they have high hopes for Winks for the future.

The young Englishman will look to the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli for inspiration as he aims to become the next young Englishman to break through and become an integral part of this exciting young Tottenham team which is once again involved in a battle to finish in the top four.

Pochettino’s plan of signing his best young talents (and pretty much every other key member of his squad, to be fair) to new deals continues with the new White Hart Lane stadium project somewhat hampering the amount of money Spurs can spend on new signings in the next few years.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports