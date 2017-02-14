Harry Winks signs new long-term deal at Tottenham

Harry Winks has been at Tottenham Hotspur since the age of six.
He will be there until at least the age of 26.
On Tuesday it was announced that the Spurs academy product has signed a new deal until 2022 with the promising midfielder being rewarded for becoming a consistent member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s first team squad during the 2016-17 campaign.
Winks, 21, is a balanced central midfielder who may be diminutive in size but keeps thing ticking over nicely and can link midfield and attack quickly and efficiently.
He scored his first goal for Tottenham in his first-ever start against West Ham United back in November which sparked his wild celebrations and showed just how much his boyhood club means to him.
With Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier around, there is certainly plenty of competition for places in Spurs’ central midfield ranks but they have high hopes for Winks for the future.
The young Englishman will look to the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli for inspiration as he aims to become the next young Englishman to break through and become an integral part of this exciting young Tottenham team which is once again involved in a battle to finish in the top four.
Pochettino’s plan of signing his best young talents (and pretty much every other key member of his squad, to be fair) to new deals continues with the new White Hart Lane stadium project somewhat hampering the amount of money Spurs can spend on new signings in the next few years.
Angel Di Maria’s 29th birthday is going pretty well.
The Paris Saint-Germain attacker put a left-footed free kick between the heads of Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez in the Barcelona wall, giving the French side a 1-0 lead on Tuesday.
Suarez’s jumped forward to help open the gap, but it’s still a fine strike by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man.
Barcelona was down to 10 men at the time thanks to an injury to Neymar, and PSG pounced to take a first leg lead in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Andre Gomes found Barcelona’s first chance in the 27th minute, as Neymar played Andre Gomes through on Kevin Trapp. Gomes tried to meg the keeper, but Trapp got a piece of it.
It’s back!
The UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with some mouth-watering ties kicking off the Round of 16 first legs.
Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain host Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, with PSG boss Unai Emery under extreme pressure and a defeat for Barca’s Luis Enrique may well see the pressure crank up on him in Catalonia.
PSG are without Thiago Motta and Thiago Silva through suspension and injury respectively, while Barca have Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal all out.
In the other UCL Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (the eight ties are spread across four days in the next two weeks) Borussia Dortmund head to Portuguese outfit Benfica with all eyes on U.S. national team playmaker Christian Pulisic, especially with Mario Gotze out injured.
Dortmund are struggling to impact the Bundesliga title race, slipping to another defeat at the weekend (this time against minnows Darmstadt) to leave them 15 points off leaders Bayern Munich and in fourth place. Still, they didn’t lose a game in group play and won their UCL group ahead of reigning European champs Real Madrid so they’ve been doing pretty well in Europe.
Benfica managed to keep coveted defenders Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelof over the winter transfer window and this is a big moment for Mexican international Raul Jimenez to show what he can do.
Click on the link above to follow live commentary on both games, while we will have reaction and analysis on all of the UCL knockout games
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside its stadium, the same venue used for athletics at the Olympics.
In a statement, the club said it was “deeply sorry for the death” of the fan identified as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1.
Many police in Rio are going unpaid or being paid late, with reports of crime soaring in a deeply divided city.
Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.
Botafogo’s stadium was called “Olympic Stadium” by the International Olympic Committee. Officially, the stadium is called Nilton Santos Stadium, although it is commonly known around the city as the Engenhao.
When it was built a decade ago, the venue was named for former FIFA president Joao Havelange. His name was dropped this week by the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the stadium renamed for Nilton Santos, a former player with the club.
There were some sublime strikes in the wintry conditions across the Premier League this past weekend.
But which was your favorite goal?
Take a look at the video above to see the best strikes again. Will you plump for a bending beauty from Robbie Brady? A slippery turn and finish from Manolo Gabbiadini? A pulverizing volley from Alfie Mawson? A cheeky lift from Sadio Mane? Or perhaps a long-range drive from Manuel Lanzini?
Whatever you choose, you’re winning at life by clicking play on the video above.