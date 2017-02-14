Man City confirm Gabriel Jesus has broken metatarsal

Manchester City and teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus have been dealt a big blow.

The 19-year-old Brazilian international forward had taken the Premier League storm in his first few weeks as a City player — he scored three goals in his first two PL starts — but after injuring his right foot early in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday, Jesus will now spend up to three months on the sidelines.

City confirmed on Tuesday that Jesus has suffered a fractured metatarsal.

Below is the statement from Man City.

“Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. The 19-year-old was withdrawn from action after 15 minutes of the game and assessed by the Club’s medical staff. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff.”

This is very unfortunate for City.

In recent weeks Jesus has been the focal point of a young, pacey trio of attackers which Pep Guardiola had placed together to great effect. Jesus had taken Sergio Aguero’s starting spot in the lineup and the 19-year-old, who officially joined from Corinthians in January for $37 million, looked hungry, lethal in front of goal and his movement and weight of pass had everyone excited.

Now he’ll spend at least a few months on the sidelines which will rule him out for most of the remaining weeks of the 2016-17 campaign, while it is also likely he may not come back this season.

Now, Guardiola will slot in Aguero to his starting lineup once again. Jesus has had a tremendous impact in City’s run of three-straight PL wins which has seen them move into second and close the gap on leaders Chelsea to eight points.

Let’s see how his teammates do without him and if Aguero can remind everyone just how good he is.

