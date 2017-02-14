Man City confirm Gabriel Jesus has broken metatarsal

Manchester City and teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus have been dealt a big blow.
The 19-year-old Brazilian international forward had taken the Premier League storm in his first few weeks as a City player — he scored three goals in his first two PL starts — but after injuring his right foot early in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday, Jesus will now spend up to three months on the sidelines.
City confirmed on Tuesday that Jesus has suffered a fractured metatarsal.
Below is the statement from Man City.
“Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. The 19-year-old was withdrawn from action after 15 minutes of the game and assessed by the Club’s medical staff. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff.”
This is very unfortunate for City.
In recent weeks Jesus has been the focal point of a young, pacey trio of attackers which Pep Guardiola had placed together to great effect. Jesus had taken Sergio Aguero’s starting spot in the lineup and the 19-year-old, who officially joined from Corinthians in January for $37 million, looked hungry, lethal in front of goal and his movement and weight of pass had everyone excited.
Now he’ll spend at least a few months on the sidelines which will rule him out for most of the remaining weeks of the 2016-17 campaign, while it is also likely he may not come back this season.
Now, Guardiola will slot in Aguero to his starting lineup once again. Jesus has had a tremendous impact in City’s run of three-straight PL wins which has seen them move into second and close the gap on leaders Chelsea to eight points.
Let’s see how his teammates do without him and if Aguero can remind everyone just how good he is.
Angel Di Maria’s 29th birthday is going pretty well.
The Paris Saint-Germain attacker put a left-footed free kick between the heads of Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez in the Barcelona wall, giving the French side a 1-0 lead on Tuesday.
Suarez’s jumped forward to help open the gap, but it’s still a fine strike by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man.
Barcelona was down to 10 men at the time thanks to an injury to Neymar, and PSG pounced to take a first leg lead in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Andre Gomes found Barcelona’s first chance in the 27th minute, as Neymar played Andre Gomes through on Kevin Trapp. Gomes tried to meg the keeper, but Trapp got a piece of it.
It’s back!
The UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with some mouth-watering ties kicking off the Round of 16 first legs.
Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain host Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, with PSG boss Unai Emery under extreme pressure and a defeat for Barca’s Luis Enrique may well see the pressure crank up on him in Catalonia.
PSG are without Thiago Motta and Thiago Silva through suspension and injury respectively, while Barca have Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal all out.
In the other UCL Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (the eight ties are spread across four days in the next two weeks) Borussia Dortmund head to Portuguese outfit Benfica with all eyes on U.S. national team playmaker Christian Pulisic, especially with Mario Gotze out injured.
Dortmund are struggling to impact the Bundesliga title race, slipping to another defeat at the weekend (this time against minnows Darmstadt) to leave them 15 points off leaders Bayern Munich and in fourth place. Still, they didn’t lose a game in group play and won their UCL group ahead of reigning European champs Real Madrid so they’ve been doing pretty well in Europe.
Benfica managed to keep coveted defenders Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelof over the winter transfer window and this is a big moment for Mexican international Raul Jimenez to show what he can do.
Click on the link above to follow live commentary on both games, while we will have reaction and analysis on all of the UCL knockout games
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside its stadium, the same venue used for athletics at the Olympics.
In a statement, the club said it was “deeply sorry for the death” of the fan identified as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1.
Many police in Rio are going unpaid or being paid late, with reports of crime soaring in a deeply divided city.
Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.
Botafogo’s stadium was called “Olympic Stadium” by the International Olympic Committee. Officially, the stadium is called Nilton Santos Stadium, although it is commonly known around the city as the Engenhao.
When it was built a decade ago, the venue was named for former FIFA president Joao Havelange. His name was dropped this week by the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the stadium renamed for Nilton Santos, a former player with the club.
There were some sublime strikes in the wintry conditions across the Premier League this past weekend.
But which was your favorite goal?
Take a look at the video above to see the best strikes again. Will you plump for a bending beauty from Robbie Brady? A slippery turn and finish from Manolo Gabbiadini? A pulverizing volley from Alfie Mawson? A cheeky lift from Sadio Mane? Or perhaps a long-range drive from Manuel Lanzini?
Whatever you choose, you’re winning at life by clicking play on the video above.