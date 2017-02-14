Manchester United’s inspiring young CP-fighting GK Samuel (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Samuel is battling cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop the youngster from getting between the sticks.

Manchester United brings us the story of Samuel, one of the club’s biggest fans and a passionate goalkeeper.

Samuel and his team worked with a coach from the Manchester United Foundation, and earned an invitation to meet some of his favorite players.

More important than the heart-warming footage of his meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and David De Gea, however, is the message from Samuel when he sees United fighting to come back from a deficit:

“Never ever ever give up. I mean I’m in a wheelchair and I never give up. I don’t even care about having a wheelchair.”

