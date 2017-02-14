Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20

The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 25 are here.
There are plenty of new faces in our Power Rankings, with Chelsea and Man City dominating.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
- David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – New entry
- Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Up 2
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) – Down 4
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 9
- Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry
- Juan Mata (Man United) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 7
- Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 10