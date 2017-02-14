PSG’s Di Maria raves after birthday beatdown of Barcelona

Angel Di Maria used the word “impossible”, and we only believe it because we saw it.

Di Maria and Paris Saint-Germain battered Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up on Tuesday, with the Argentine scoring twice on his 29th birthday.

The 4-0 win also saw a goal from fellow birthday boy Edinson Cavani, as Les Parisiens would need an epic collapse at the Camp Nou on March 8 to avoid one of its biggest triumphs in club history.

[ WATCH: Di Maria’s free kick goal ]

Di Maria, along with Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler, had Barca running in circles. PSG controlled the game so much that Lionel Messi did not manage a touch inside Kevin Trapp’s 18-yard-box.

From the BBC:

“It is impossible to have a better performance and birthday. it was a wonderful display and we deserved the win. We controlled the game for 90 minutes. It is hard to control Neymar, Suarez and Messi but we managed it. We covered ground and worked hard. The big thing is the win and moving forward. “Our aim is to reach the final and win the Champions League. We are getting there gradually. This was a game against one of the best teams in the world. There is still more to do at the Camp Nou. They will be quick out of the blocks. We will have to do the same as tonight and more.”

Or put forth half the performance and manage to keep it within three goals (or within four and score). Quite a birthday for ADM and PSG in the UCL.

Follow @NicholasMendola