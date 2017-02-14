Sounders’ Clint Dempsey feeling good again after heart issue

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Seattle Sounders star Clint Dempsey says the symptoms that eventually led him to being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat first surfaced last February but it wasn’t until late summer that it became serious enough to affect his ability to play.
Dempsey spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since he was diagnosed with the irregular heartbeat in August and his season was shut down.
Dempsey first noticed symptoms last February during training camp and he spent the early part of the season trying to figure out what was happening. Dempsey said he felt good playing for the United States during the Copa America last summer, but after returning from the competition started “feeling more stuff.”
Dempsey says he’s feeling good again and looking forward to being back with the Sounders.
VIDEO: Sunderland takes a lap through Central Park in broad daylight
The relegation-threatened Black Cats were indeed making the rounds in New York City this morning, up in team gear to take a run around the park.
We’re confident this would be a bit more difficult to achieve without interruption in Northeast England. Of course, in the picture above, American midfielder Lynden Gooch is front and center on home soil.
The #SAFC players were up bright and early today to tackle a frosty morning at Central Park.
Wednesday finds Arsenal in Germany and Napoli at the Bernabeu. The second legs will both be held on Wednesday, March 8.
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
How they got here: Arsenal edged PSG for the top spot in Group A, while Group B Bayern lost to Atletico Madrid and Rostov in finishing second.
History: Traded results in last season’s group stage, though Bayern walloped Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena. Bayern has won five, drawn two, and lost thrice against the Gunners this century.
The plot: Arsenal has made the Round of 16 in 11 straight seasons but hasn’t earned a quarterfinal berth since 2009-10. Bayern won in 2012-13, and is bidding to win Carlo Ancelotti a UCL title with his third club (AC Milan, Real Madrid).
The subplot: Germany and Bayern legend Philipp Lahm is retiring after the season and the club would be overjoyed to put him out on top; Meanwhile Arsenal is sticking with No. 2 goalkeeper David Ospina over Petr Cech.
Real Madrid vs. Napoli
How they got here: Madrid drew three matches and finished behind Borussia Dortmund in Group F. Napoli edged Benfica to win Group B.
History: Real defeated Napoli 3-1 over two legs in the 1987-88 European Cup.
The plot: Real is looking to become the first time since mid-1970s Bayern Munich to win three European Cups inside of five seasons (Bayern won three-straight), while Napoli is looking to assert itself in Europe with a first big title since the 1988-89 UEFA Cup.
The subplot: Real is one of four Spanish clubs left in the tournament, and will hope to restore some pride after Barca was waxed by PSG; Napoli hasn’t lost in 18 matches stretching into late October, and will feel ripe to upset the champions.
But Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly isn’t worried about sentiment in seeking his big money deal. From The Times:
Tottenham, who have spoken to more than 300 companies about possible partnerships, are taking a more pragmatic approach on the basis that retaining references to White Hart Lane would adversely affect the value of any naming-rights deal.
There’s a way to do it which will gain better acceptance amongst fans, and that’s avoiding what Newcastle United did when club (and naming rights sponsor) owner Mike Ashley renamed St. James Park “SportsDirect.com Arena at St. James Park”.
That story is mentioned in the article briefly, but to recap: Newcastle fans were furious with what they felt was a tight-fisted owner hurting the club’s legacy. Chelsea and Spurs have spent a bit more on players, and will probably be more quickly forgiven.
Also, people are just going to call the venues White Hart Lane and Stamford Bridge. So there’s that.