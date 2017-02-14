UCL: Mitroglou (!?!) leads Benfica to edge over dominant BVB

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Mitroglou opens scoring

Aubameyang misses PK

Benfica one shot on target

Kostas Mitroglou did what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t, and that has Benfica ahead after one leg of its UEFA Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Benfica leads 1-0 after Tuesday’s first leg despite being the inferior team for most of the day. The second leg is March 8 in Germany.

USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic subbed into the match in the 82nd minute for BVB, picking up a yellow card two minutes later.

Mitroglou’s second half goal came after Aubameyang missed a pair of first-half chances and before the Gabonese striker had a PK saved at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

The first half belonged to Dortmund, as the visitors completed 300 passes and held 64 percent of the ball.

But BVB failed to put one of its four shot attempts on target. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blazed one over the goal before sliding short of a cross-six tap-in attempt.

Mitroglou scored his goal off a corner, as Luisao moved the ball to the former Fulham striker, who bested the keeper with a touch and shot.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola