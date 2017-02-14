UCL: PSG embarrasses Barcelona 4-0 in first leg

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Di Maria scores free kick

Adds gorgeous 2nd half goal

Barca’s unbeaten run ends at 11

Angel Di Maria’s brace helped Paris Saint-Germain dismantle poor Barcelona, and PSG is on the verge of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after a 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Three of PSG’s goal came from birthday boys, as Di Maria (29) and Edinson Cavani (30) celebrated anniversaries. Julian Draxler also scored, but his birthday is Sept. 20.

The second leg is March 8 at the Camp Nou.

Di Maria put a left-footed free kick between the heads of Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez in the Barcelona wall, giving the French side a 1-0 lead.

Suarez’s jumped forward to help open the gap, but it’s still a fine strike by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man (WATCH IT HERE).

Barcelona was down to 10 men at the time thanks to an injury to Neymar, and PSG pounced to take a first leg lead in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Andre Gomes found Barcelona’s first chance in the 27th minute, as Neymar played Andre Gomes through on Kevin Trapp. Gomes tried to meg the keeper, but Trapp got a piece of it.

Julian Draxler was dangerous for PSG, winning the free kick Di Maria scored and later dribbling in from the left to force a save from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Moments later, Di Maria nearly found the head of Edinson Cavani on a break on goal. Would they find a second?

Yep. Draxler belted a shot home after a clinical counter attack. The German was played onto his right foot by Marco Verratti, and it was 2-0 in the 40th. Verratti was incredible during his 68th shift, controlling the midfield and looking dangerous nearly every time the ball found him.

Di Maria stumbled before belting home a goal in the 55th minute, and Edinson Cavani needed one touch to score PSG’s fourth following a terrific dribble and pass from Thomas Meunier.

Marco Verratti's first half by numbers vs. Barcelona: 91% pass accuracy

38 passes

4 tackles won

1 chance created Ran the show. 💪 pic.twitter.com/uXn0vlpTjU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2017

