PSG's Angel Di Maria, second left, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Champion's League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
AP Photo/Francois Mor

UCL: PSG embarrasses Barcelona 4-0 in first leg

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

Angel Di Maria’s brace helped Paris Saint-Germain dismantle poor Barcelona, and PSG is on the verge of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after a 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Three of PSG’s goal came from birthday boys, as Di Maria (29) and Edinson Cavani (30) celebrated anniversaries. Julian Draxler also scored, but his birthday is Sept. 20.

The second leg is March 8 at the Camp Nou.

Di Maria put a left-footed free kick between the heads of Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez in the Barcelona wall, giving the French side a 1-0 lead.

Suarez’s jumped forward to help open the gap, but it’s still a fine strike by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man (WATCH IT HERE).

Barcelona was down to 10 men at the time thanks to an injury to Neymar, and PSG pounced to take a first leg lead in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Andre Gomes found Barcelona’s first chance in the 27th minute, as Neymar played Andre Gomes through on Kevin Trapp. Gomes tried to meg the keeper, but Trapp got a piece of it.

Julian Draxler was dangerous for PSG, winning the free kick Di Maria scored and later dribbling in from the left to force a save from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Moments later, Di Maria nearly found the head of Edinson Cavani on a break on goal. Would they find a second?

Yep. Draxler belted a shot home after a clinical counter attack. The German was played onto his right foot by Marco Verratti, and it was 2-0 in the 40th. Verratti was incredible during his 68th shift, controlling the midfield and looking dangerous nearly every time the ball found him.

Di Maria stumbled before belting home a goal in the 55th minute, and Edinson Cavani needed one touch to score PSG’s fourth following a terrific dribble and pass from Thomas Meunier.

Wild goalkeeper error hurts Newcastle in draw (video)

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: Karl Darlow of Newcastle United reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on April 9, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

Karl Darlow is having a decent season for Newcastle United, though Tuesday’s gaffe is most certainly not a fine example of his campaign.

Newcastle leads the Championship by a point and is five points ahead of third place Huddersfield Town after 31 matches, but the Magpies would be enjoying a bigger cushion had Darlow not karate kicked the air.

Darlow’s swing-and-miss allowed Cameron Jerome to walk the ball into the goal and give Norwich City a 2-1 lead. Fortunately for the Magpies, captain Jamaal Lascelles leveled things to give Newcastle a point at Carrow Road.

This is genuinely in the discussion of worst ‘keeper mistakes in recent history.

PSG’s Di Maria raves after birthday beatdown of Barcelona

PSG's Angel Di Maria, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team opening goal during the Champions League first leg knockout round match Paris Saint Germain against Barcelona, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 5:39 PM EST

Angel Di Maria used the word “impossible”, and we only believe it because we saw it.

Di Maria and Paris Saint-Germain battered Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up on Tuesday, with the Argentine scoring twice on his 29th birthday.

The 4-0 win also saw a goal from fellow birthday boy Edinson Cavani, as Les Parisiens would need an epic collapse at the Camp Nou on March 8 to avoid one of its biggest triumphs in club history.

Di Maria, along with Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler, had Barca running in circles. PSG controlled the game so much that Lionel Messi did not manage a touch inside Kevin Trapp’s 18-yard-box.

From the BBC:

“It is impossible to have a better performance and birthday. it was a wonderful display and we deserved the win. We controlled the game for 90 minutes. It is hard to control Neymar, Suarez and Messi but we managed it. We covered ground and worked hard. The big thing is the win and moving forward.

“Our aim is to reach the final and win the Champions League. We are getting there gradually. This was a game against one of the best teams in the world. There is still more to do at the Camp Nou. They will be quick out of the blocks. We will have to do the same as tonight and more.”

Or put forth half the performance and manage to keep it within three goals (or within four and score). Quite a birthday for ADM and PSG in the UCL.

Manchester United’s inspiring young CP-fighting GK Samuel (video)

@PLCommunities
@PLCommunities
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 5:24 PM EST

Samuel is battling cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop the youngster from getting between the sticks.

Manchester United brings us the story of Samuel, one of the club’s biggest fans and a passionate goalkeeper.

Samuel and his team worked with a coach from the Manchester United Foundation, and earned an invitation to meet some of his favorite players.

More important than the heart-warming footage of his meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and David De Gea, however, is the message from Samuel when he sees United fighting to come back from a deficit:

“Never ever ever give up. I mean I’m in a wheelchair and I never give up. I don’t even care about having a wheelchair.”

UCL: Mitroglou (!?!) leads Benfica to edge over dominant BVB

Benfica's Kostas Mitroglou celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Borussia Dortmund at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
AP Photo/Armando Franca
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 4:41 PM EST
  • Mitroglou opens scoring
  • Aubameyang misses PK
  • Benfica one shot on target

Kostas Mitroglou did what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t, and that has Benfica ahead after one leg of its UEFA Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Benfica leads 1-0 after Tuesday’s first leg despite being the inferior team for most of the day. The second leg is March 8 in Germany.

USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic subbed into the match in the 82nd minute for BVB, picking up a yellow card two minutes later.

Mitroglou’s second half goal came after Aubameyang missed a pair of first-half chances and before the Gabonese striker had a PK saved at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

The first half belonged to Dortmund, as the visitors completed 300 passes and held 64 percent of the ball.

But BVB failed to put one of its four shot attempts on target. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blazed one over the goal before sliding short of a cross-six tap-in attempt.

Mitroglou scored his goal off a corner, as Luisao moved the ball to the former Fulham striker, who bested the keeper with a touch and shot.

