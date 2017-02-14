More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich is chased by SAlexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at Emirates Stadium on October 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

UCL Wednesday preview: Arsenal to the Allianz Arena; Red-hot Napoli meets the champs

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 8:50 PM EST

Day 2 of the Round of 16 falls on the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, after PSG buried Barcelona 4-0 and Benfica edged Borussia Dortmund in Portugal.

[ MORE: PSG-Barca recap | Di Maria gushes ]

Wednesday finds Arsenal in Germany and Napoli at the Bernabeu. The second legs will both be held on Wednesday, March 8.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

How they got here: Arsenal edged PSG for the top spot in Group A, while Group B Bayern lost to Atletico Madrid and Rostov in finishing second.

History: Traded results in last season’s group stage, though Bayern walloped Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena. Bayern has won five, drawn two, and lost thrice against the Gunners this century.

The plot: Arsenal has made the Round of 16 in 11 straight seasons but hasn’t earned a quarterfinal berth since 2009-10. Bayern won in 2012-13, and is bidding to win Carlo Ancelotti a UCL title with his third club (AC Milan, Real Madrid).

The subplot: Germany and Bayern legend Philipp Lahm is retiring after the season and the club would be overjoyed to put him out on top; Meanwhile Arsenal is sticking with No. 2 goalkeeper David Ospina over Petr Cech.

Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates a goal with teammates Marcelo, right, and Karim Benzema during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Benzema and Ronaldo scored one goal each in Real Madrid's 5-0 victory. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

How they got here: Madrid drew three matches and finished behind Borussia Dortmund in Group F. Napoli edged Benfica to win Group B.

History: Real defeated Napoli 3-1 over two legs in the 1987-88 European Cup.

The plot: Real is looking to become the first time since mid-1970s Bayern Munich to win three European Cups inside of five seasons (Bayern won three-straight), while Napoli is looking to assert itself in Europe with a first big title since the 1988-89 UEFA Cup.

The subplot: Real is one of four Spanish clubs left in the tournament, and will hope to restore some pride after Barca was waxed by PSG; Napoli hasn’t lost in 18 matches stretching into late October, and will feel ripe to upset the champions.

VIDEO: Sunderland takes a lap through Central Park in broad daylight

@SunderlandAFC
@SunderlandAFC
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

Did you see any Black Cats in Central Park on Tuesday?

On Monday we told New Yorkers to keep an eye out for Vito Mannone and Company as Sunderland took a January trip to the Big Apple for team bonding.

[ WATCH: Huge howler for Newcastle GK ]

The relegation-threatened Black Cats were indeed making the rounds in New York City this morning, up in team gear to take a run around the park.

We’re confident this would be a bit more difficult to achieve without interruption in Northeast England. Of course, in the picture above, American midfielder Lynden Gooch is front and center on home soil.

Report: Naming rights for White Hart Lane, Stamford Bridge in balance?

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 8:00 PM EST

Two London clubs are looking to make bank in the big business of stadium naming rights, but have different takes when it comes to sacrificing history.

Matt Hughes of The Times has the story, claiming that Chelsea has been seeking a name sponsor since 2009 but demands the inclusion of “Stamford Bridge” in the title (Think Mercedes-Benz Superdome).

But Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly isn’t worried about sentiment in seeking his big money deal. From The Times:

Tottenham, who have spoken to more than 300 companies about possible partnerships, are taking a more pragmatic approach on the basis that retaining references to White Hart Lane would adversely affect the value of any naming-rights deal.

There’s a way to do it which will gain better acceptance amongst fans, and that’s avoiding what Newcastle United did when club (and naming rights sponsor) owner Mike Ashley renamed St. James Park “SportsDirect.com Arena at St. James Park”.

That story is mentioned in the article briefly, but to recap: Newcastle fans were furious with what they felt was a tight-fisted owner hurting the club’s legacy. Chelsea and Spurs have spent a bit more on players, and will probably be more quickly forgiven.

Also, people are just going to call the venues White Hart Lane and Stamford Bridge. So there’s that.

Barcelona’s Enrique, Busquets disagree on reasons for big loss

Barcelona's head coach Luis Enrique applauds during the Champions League first leg knockout round match Paris Saint Germain against Barcelona, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 7:11 PM EST

Sergio Busquets says he knows why Barcelona was waxed by Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

“It wasn’t a question of our attitude,” Busquets said, via Marca. “Just that they pressed more, were better tactically, had a plan that they executed better.”

Given Busquets’ tactical admission, it comes as no surprise that Barcelona boss Luis Enrique strongly disagrees with the midfielder.

From Yahoo! Sports:

“It is difficult to explain. They were superior to us from the start. It was a disastrous night for us in which we were clearly inferior. There’s not much more to say.”

“PSG did what we expected them to do and produced their best version and we were at our poorest.”

If that’s what Barcelona expected and instructed, then it isn’t down to tactics. And to be fair to Enrique, PSG attacked Barca right off the field.

Without even a road goal to its name, it’s difficult to believe Barca has a shot of overturning the 4-0 deficit (especially if PSG adopts the same tactics of pressing and aggression).

Wild goalkeeper error hurts Newcastle in draw (video)

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: Karl Darlow of Newcastle United reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on April 9, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

Karl Darlow is having a decent season for Newcastle United, though Tuesday’s gaffe is most certainly not a fine example of his campaign.

Newcastle leads the Championship by a point and is five points ahead of third place Huddersfield Town after 31 matches, but the Magpies would be enjoying a bigger cushion had Darlow not karate kicked the air.

Darlow’s swing-and-miss allowed Cameron Jerome to walk the ball into the goal and give Norwich City a 2-1 lead. Fortunately for the Magpies, captain Jamaal Lascelles leveled things to give Newcastle a point at Carrow Road.

This is genuinely in the discussion of worst ‘keeper mistakes in recent history.