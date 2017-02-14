More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: David Luiz of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Valentines Day wishes from the Premier League

Feb 14, 2017

Can you feel the love?

If you look at clubs around the Premier League, it’s highly-likely your heart will become all warm and gooey.

That’s not just because you love the teams (and your Valentine, of course…) unconditionally.

Several PL clubs have taken to their social media accounts to share lovey-dovey moments.

Take a look below to get loved up.

Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Sadio Mane (2nd R) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Philippe Coutinho (1st R) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
Feb 14, 2017

The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 25 are here.

There are plenty of new faces in our Power Rankings, with Chelsea and Man City dominating.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  2. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 1
  3. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  4. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
  5. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
  6. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – New entry
  7. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Up 2
  8. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) – Down 4
  9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – New entry
  10. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
  11. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3
  12. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  13. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  14. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 9
  15. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry
  16. Juan Mata (Man United) – New entry
  17. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
  18. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 7
  19. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) – New entry
  20. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 10

Man City confirm Gabriel Jesus has broken metatarsal

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City reacts after being pulled back attempting to break through the Bournemouth defence during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Feb 14, 2017

Manchester City and teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus have been dealt a big blow.

[ MORE: Guardiola’s wonderful gesture

The 19-year-old Brazilian international forward had taken the Premier League storm in his first few weeks as a City player — he scored three goals in his first two PL starts — but after injuring his right foot early in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday, Jesus will now spend up to three months on the sidelines.

City confirmed on Tuesday that Jesus has suffered a fractured metatarsal.

Below is the statement from Man City.

“Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. The 19-year-old was withdrawn from action after 15 minutes of the game and assessed by the Club’s medical staff. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff.”

This is very unfortunate for City.

In recent weeks Jesus has been the focal point of a young, pacey trio of attackers which Pep Guardiola had placed together to great effect. Jesus had taken Sergio Aguero’s starting spot in the lineup and the 19-year-old, who officially joined from Corinthians in January for $37 million, looked hungry, lethal in front of goal and his movement and weight of pass had everyone excited.

Now he’ll spend at least a few months on the sidelines which will rule him out for most of the remaining weeks of the 2016-17 campaign, while it is also likely he may not come back this season.

Now, Guardiola will slot in Aguero to his starting lineup once again. Jesus has had a tremendous impact in City’s run of three-straight PL wins which has seen them move into second and close the gap on leaders Chelsea to eight points.

Let’s see how his teammates do without him and if Aguero can remind everyone just how good he is.

Harry Winks signs new long-term deal at Tottenham

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur (L) is put under pressure from Michail Antonio of West Ham United (R) during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on November 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Feb 14, 2017

Harry Winks has been at Tottenham Hotspur since the age of six.

He will be there until at least the age of 26.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

On Tuesday it was announced that the Spurs academy product has signed a new deal until 2022 with the promising midfielder being rewarded for becoming a consistent member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s first team squad during the 2016-17 campaign.

Winks, 21, is a balanced central midfielder who may be diminutive in size but keeps thing ticking over nicely and can link midfield and attack quickly and efficiently.

He scored his first goal for Tottenham in his first-ever start against West Ham United back in November which sparked his wild celebrations and showed just how much his boyhood club means to him.

With Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier around, there is certainly plenty of competition for places in Spurs’ central midfield ranks but they have high hopes for Winks for the future.

The young Englishman will look to the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli for inspiration as he aims to become the next young Englishman to break through and become an integral part of this exciting young Tottenham team which is once again involved in a battle to finish in the top four.

Pochettino’s plan of signing his best young talents (and pretty much every other key member of his squad, to be fair) to new deals continues with the new White Hart Lane stadium project somewhat hampering the amount of money Spurs can spend on new signings in the next few years.

Guardiola on Gabriel’s injury; Arter reveals wonderful gesture

Feb 14, 2017

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City won a third-straight Premier League game on Monday.

It came at a cost.

[ MORE: Reaction to City’s win ]

In the 2-0 win at Bournemouth Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus came off injured in the first half with a right foot injury. City will have to wait until later on Tuesday to find out the extent of his injury and Guardioa is hoping it isn’t as bad as they fear.

Speaking after the win, which closes the gap to leaders Chelsea to eight points, Pep will “pray” for Jesus but is confident Sergio Aguero (who replaced Jesus and made an impact as Tyrone Mings bundled home after City’s second goal under pressure from the Argentine) can step in seamlessly.

“We will know exactly what is wrong in the morning,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully, and I will pray tonight, it will not be a big issue. But I’m so happy for Sergio, for how he played, how he tried, and I thought he had scored. He hadn’t played the last few games because these three guys – Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling – were amazing but Sergio was important for us before this game and he is still important for us now.”

All of the talk around City has been about Jesus taking Aguero’s place in the starting lineup in recent weeks and Guardiola admitted over the weekend that Aguero could leave in the summer.

However, with the extent of Jesus’ injury unknown, now Aguero has the chance to step in and show his undoubted quality as surging City have big games coming up in the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and of course the Premier League as they now seem the most likely in the chasing pack to hunt down leaders Chelsea.

After City beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, Guardiola made a point of embracing Cherries midfielder Harry Arter on the pitch at the end of the game.

Arter, 27, has received support from all across the soccer community after his daughter Renee tragically died at birth in December 2015. Arter and his partner Rachel announced in October 2016 that they are expecting a child which is due to be born later this week. The Republic of Ireland international revealed exactly what Pep said to him on the pitch.

“He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch,” Arter told the Daily Echo. “He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side. For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved. For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.”

Guardiola was asked about his gesture after the game.

“He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well.”

A lovely gesture from Guardiola.