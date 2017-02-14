More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

VIDEO: Top Premier League goals – Week 25

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

There were some sublime strikes in the wintry conditions across the Premier League this past weekend.

But which was your favorite goal?

Take a look at the video above to see the best strikes again. Will you plump for a bending beauty from Robbie Brady? A slippery turn and finish from Manolo Gabbiadini? A pulverizing volley from Alfie Mawson? A cheeky lift from Sadio Mane? Or perhaps a long-range drive from Manuel Lanzini?

Whatever you choose, you’re winning at life by clicking play on the video above.

LIVE: UCL Round of 16 – PSG vs. Barcelona; Benfica vs. Dortmund

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Neymar of Barcelona takes on Marco Verratti of PSG during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on April 21, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

It’s back!

The UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with some mouth-watering ties kicking off the Round of 16 first legs.

Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain host Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, with PSG boss Unai Emery under extreme pressure and a defeat for Barca’s Luis Enrique may well see the pressure crank up on him in Catalonia.

PSG are without Thiago Motta and Thiago Silva through suspension and injury respectively, while Barca have Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal all out.

In the other UCL Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (the eight ties are spread across four days in the next two weeks) Borussia Dortmund head to Portuguese outfit Benfica with all eyes on U.S. national team playmaker Christian Pulisic, especially with Mario Gotze out injured.

Dortmund are struggling to impact the Bundesliga title race, slipping to another defeat at the weekend (this time against minnows Darmstadt) to leave them 15 points off leaders Bayern Munich and in fourth place. Still, they didn’t lose a game in group play and won their UCL group ahead of reigning European champs Real Madrid so they’ve been doing pretty well in Europe.

Benfica managed to keep coveted defenders Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelof over the winter transfer window and this is a big moment for Mexican international Raul Jimenez to show what he can do.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary on both games, while we will have reaction and analysis on all of the UCL knockout games

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro soccer stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 21: Aerial view of Olympic Stadium with nearly one year to go to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on July 21, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The stadium will host the athletics competition during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 14, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside its stadium, the same venue used for athletics at the Olympics.

In a statement, the club said it was “deeply sorry for the death” of the fan identified as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1.

Many police in Rio are going unpaid or being paid late, with reports of crime soaring in a deeply divided city.

Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.

Botafogo’s stadium was called “Olympic Stadium” by the International Olympic Committee. Officially, the stadium is called Nilton Santos Stadium, although it is commonly known around the city as the Engenhao.

When it was built a decade ago, the venue was named for former FIFA president Joao Havelange. His name was dropped this week by the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the stadium renamed for Nilton Santos, a former player with the club.

Valentines Day wishes from the Premier League

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: David Luiz of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2017, 12:17 PM EST

Can you feel the love?

If you look at clubs around the Premier League, it’s highly-likely your heart will become all warm and gooey.

That’s not just because you love the teams (and your Valentine, of course…) unconditionally.

Several PL clubs have taken to their social media accounts to share lovey-dovey moments.

Take a look below to get loved up.

Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Sadio Mane (2nd R) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Philippe Coutinho (1st R) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 25 are here.

There are plenty of new faces in our Power Rankings, with Chelsea and Man City dominating.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  2. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 1
  3. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  4. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
  5. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
  6. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – New entry
  7. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Up 2
  8. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) – Down 4
  9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – New entry
  10. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
  11. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3
  12. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  13. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  14. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 9
  15. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry
  16. Juan Mata (Man United) – New entry
  17. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
  18. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 7
  19. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) – New entry
  20. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 10