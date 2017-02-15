Bayern 5-1 Arsenal: 10-min meltdown dooms Gunners

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Alcantara bags brace

Lewandowski scores, assist s

Robben scores stunner

Arsenal fell apart in a 10-minute span of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Bayern Munich, and their titles hopes hang by a thread after a 4-1 setback in Germany.

Thiago Alcantara scored twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, and Thomas Muller also scored in the blowout. The second leg is March 7 at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez equalized after Robben’s opener, but the Gunners had precious few chances as Bayern overwhelmed the Premier League powers. The 5-1 scoreline matched the result when Arsenal visited Bayern in last season’s UCL group stage.

Arsenal has been dismissed from the UCL at the Round of 16 in each of the last six tournaments, and seven looks likely.

Robben started the scoring when Arsenal allowed him to dribble toward the middle from the left.

The Gunners laid out the red carpet for Robben, and the Dutchman provided a show-stopper.

The Gunners have a valuable away goal thanks to a foul by Robert Lewandowski in the box, as Laurent Koscielny hit the deck hard after the forward missed a clearance.

Manuel Neuer parried Alexis’ penalty, but the Chilean forward scored on his third chance after his rebound was blocked as well.

Arsenal had a terrific spell to end the first half, but had bad news early in the second when Laurent Koscielny had to come off with injury. Lewandowski then made amends for conceding the penalty by rising over Shkrodan Mustafi to head Philipp Lahm’s cross home.

Alcantara then took advantage of Mustafi with a darting run, getting on the end of a cheeky flick by Lewandowski to beat Ospina. Later, Alcantara’s deflected shot left Ospina wrong-footed and it was 4-1.

Muller made it a four-goal gap when Alcantara deferred from a chance at a hat trick to find his goal-starved teammate. Muller took a step before belting a shot across goal and past Ospina.

