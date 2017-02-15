Griezmann’s move off? “Rain, bad weather” an issue

Antoine Griezmann isn’t impressed with the English weather. He’s not the first and won’t be the last.

As he continues to be linked with a big-money move to Manchester United to link up with his pal Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, the 25-year-old Atletico Madrid and France forward has listed the inclement weather as one of the main reasons why he may not make a move to the Premier League,

Seriously.

Speaking to French outlet RMC, Griezmann spoke at length about where he could go if he ever left Atleti.

“Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question, but then where would I go?” Griezmann said. “In Spain, Barcelona have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, and a move to Real Madrid would be impossible because of playing for Atletico. “Germany is not a league that appeals to me, France, not right now, and as for England, I do watch the Premier League but I have doubts about the lifestyle. Rain, bad weather, I need to be happy off the pitch. I like the style of play in England and that the referees let the game flow and the grounds are always full, but the Spanish league is better suited to my style of play.”

So, Griezmann enjoys life in the sun. You can’t blame him. He was born and raised in France but spent most of his childhood hoping across to the Spanish border where he got his break with Real Sociedad’s youth team at the age of 14.

This summer could be the right time for him to move on from Atletico, with Diego Simeone’s side in fourth place in the La Liga table and some doubts about the Argentine coach remaining in charge. Griezmann’s value is about as high as it will get following his superb displays for France at EURO 2016 last summer which saw him win the Golden Boot.

Of course, weather side, money talks too. So if United or teams from even colder climates (Germany, Russia or beyond) offer him a massive deal then maybe he’ll put his off-field preferences to one side. That said, these comments from Griezmann remind us of one thing: soccer players are human.

Some humans love to live in warm climates. Others don’t. Griezmann obviously falls into the former category and he has every right to share doubts about living in the infamous English weather.

Then again, the cynic in me says he’s playing hard to get when it comes to any potential summer move to United…

