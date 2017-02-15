More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Germany Soccer Champions League
Getty Images

How will Arsenal line up at Bayern Munich?

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 9:42 AM EST

With a massive clash in the UEFA Champions League coming up for Arsenal in Germany on Wednesday, how will Arsene Wenger line the Gunners up?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Wenger, 67, will be on the sidelines for the first time in over a month as his four-game touchline ban is now over and was only for domestic games.

Arsenal head to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie with uncertainty still swirling about the future of Wenger beyond this season, plus the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Putting all of this aside, Wenger badly needs a positive result or even a draw would be deemed as successful from the trip to Bavaria.

Remember: Arsenal has been knocked out at the last 16 stage in each of their last six UCL campaigns, with Bayern dumping them out twice in that run.

Yet, Wenger will be optimistic after his side have beaten Bayern away from home in two of their last three trips to the Allianz, going unbeaten across those three encounters. With Carlo Ancelotti’s men top of the Bundesliga but yet to hit to form in the 2016-17 season, this is a chance for top four chasing Arsenal to put aside their recent Premier League woes and reignite their season.

Let’s take a look below at how Wenger could line Arsenal up in Munich, bearing in mind a draw would be plenty good enough.

Arsenal’s starting XI at Bayern Munich

—– Ospina —–

— Bellerin — Mustafi — Koscielny — Gibbs —

—- Coquelin —- Xhaka —-

— Walcott — Ozil — Chamberlain —

—– Sanchez —–

Thoughts…

Wenger has already confirmed that Ospina will play ahead of usual first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech, as he continues with his policy of playing the Colombian international in all of the cup games.

The defense pretty much picks itself, with only the left back slot up for debate. With Nacho Monreal left out of the win against Hull City, Kieran Gibbs offered plenty in attack and although he could’ve been sent off for a last-ditch foul on Lazar Markovic, he looked reasonably solid in defense. I’d go with Gibbs but wouldn’t be surprised if Monreal starts.

In midfield is where the real issue is. With Jack Wilshere out on loan, plus Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla injured, there aren’t many options for Wenger. Yet, with a fluid Bayern offense knowing that a big home win would all but see them through to the quarterfinals, Wenger will need protection in front of his back four. Francis Coquelin makes tackles, interceptions and tracks runners in his sleep and alongside him Granit Xhaka should start for added assurance. Given his experience of playing in Germany, Xhaka’s return from suspension should be key if (and it’s a big ‘if’) he can keep his head.

With the 4-2-3-1 formation, the only change I’d make to the starting lineup at the weekend would be to shift Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the center out to the left flank in place of Alex Iwobi. The former adds a little more defensive stability and although he has been digging deep in a central role, I still think his best position is out wide where he can cut in and send strikes in on goal or whip in dangerous deliveries.

Alexis Sanchez plays up top on his own but will have license to roam with Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil both on the prowl alongside Sanchez.

Bayern 5-1 Arsenal: 10-min meltdown dooms Gunners

Bayern's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:40 PM EST
  • Alcantara bags brace
  • Lewandowski scores, assists
  • Robben scores stunner

Arsenal fell apart in a 10-minute span of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Bayern Munich, and their titles hopes hang by a thread after a 4-1 setback in Germany.

Thiago Alcantara scored twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, and Thomas Muller also scored in the blowout. The second leg is March 7 at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez equalized after Robben’s opener, but the Gunners had precious few chances as Bayern overwhelmed the Premier League powers. The 5-1 scoreline matched the result when Arsenal visited Bayern in last season’s UCL group stage.

Arsenal has been dismissed from the UCL at the Round of 16 in each of the last six tournaments, and seven looks likely.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley opens up ]

Robben started the scoring when Arsenal allowed him to dribble toward the middle from the left.

The Gunners laid out the red carpet for Robben, and the Dutchman provided a show-stopper.

The Gunners have a valuable away goal thanks to a foul by Robert Lewandowski in the box, as Laurent Koscielny hit the deck hard after the forward missed a clearance.

Manuel Neuer parried Alexis’ penalty, but the Chilean forward scored on his third chance after his rebound was blocked as well.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal had a terrific spell to end the first half, but had bad news early in the second when Laurent Koscielny had to come off with injury. Lewandowski then made amends for conceding the penalty by rising over Shkrodan Mustafi to head Philipp Lahm’s cross home.

Alcantara then took advantage of Mustafi with a darting run, getting on the end of a cheeky flick by Lewandowski to beat Ospina. Later, Alcantara’s deflected shot left Ospina wrong-footed and it was 4-1.

Muller made it a four-goal gap when Alcantara deferred from a chance at a hat trick to find his goal-starved teammate. Muller took a step before belting a shot across goal and past Ospina.

Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli: Champs come back to lead

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Real Madrid overcame an early concessions to top Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro scored to answer Lorenzo Insigne’s opener at the Bernabeu. The second leg is March 7 in Naples.

Insigne was played in by Marek Hamsik, and the striker recognized that Keylor Navas was out of position.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Not a good look for Navas, but credit to Insigne for having a dig from distance, and for the awareness to catch the keeper off his mark.

Carvajal then used the outside of his boot to hit a bending cross onto the head of Benzema, who scored in his fourth-straight UCL match. It was 1-1 at the break.

Kroos made it 2-1 for the hosts after attention drawn to Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to find the German with room to operate atop the 18. Casemiro scored five minutes later to give the champions breathing room.

Former Real Madrid man Jose Callejon had a goal ruled out for offside in the final 10 minutes, as Napoli nearly pulled to within one.

WATCH: Robben’s beauty, Alexis equalizer as Bayern, Arsenal level

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, second from left, argues with referee Milorad Mazic after a penalty call during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are level after 45 minutes at the Allianz Arena, thanks to a gorgeous goal from Arjen Robben and a stubborn group of shots from Alexis Sanchez.

Robben started the scoring when Arsenal allowed him to dribble toward the middle from the left.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley opens up ]

The Gunners laid out the red carpet for Robben, and the Dutchman provided a show-stopper.

The Gunners have a valuable away goal thanks to a foul by Robert Lewandowski in the box, as Laurent Koscielny hit the deck hard after the forward missed a clearance.

Manuel Neuer parried Alexis’ penalty, but the Chilean forward scored on his third chance after his rebound was blocked as well.

LIVE: UCL last 16 – Bayern Munich v Arsenal; Real Madrid v Napoli

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Francis Coquelin of Arsenal challenges Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at Emirates Stadium on October 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 2:21 PM EST

Two huge games take place in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Arsenal head to Bayern Munich for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash, with the two teams familiar foes after recent battles.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal badly need to advance past the reigning German champs as Wenger’s future, plus the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, perhaps depend on a deep run in the UCL this season.

The Gunners have crashed out at this stage in each of the last six seasons.

With Wenger’s contract up in the summer he has yet to announce if he will stay on for another season or two, as the Gunners fight for a top four finish and remain in the UCL and FA Cup. This is a pivotal week for how the rest of Arsenal’s season will pan out, especially with the battle for a top four finish intensifying.

As for Bayern, well, they’re hardly setting the world alight in the Bundesliga but Carlo Ancelotti’s side do lead the way. Bayern have knocked Arsenal out at this stage of the tournament in 2013 and 2014, while the last time these teams met they hammered Arsenal 5-1 in a UCL group game in Bavaria in November 2015.

In the other Round of 16 first leg, reigning European champions Real Madrid will look to put the tie to bed at the Santiago Bernabeu. They host Serie A side Napoli, with the Italians confident of causing an upset following a run of 18 games unbeaten which stretches back to October.

Still, with Cristiano Ronaldo fit to lead Real, the home fans will hope Zinedine Zidane’s boys can rack up a big win to reach the UCL quarterfinals for an seventh-straight season. Not having Gareth Bale fit is a blow for the La Liga leaders but they are still the heavy favorites against a Napoli side who sit third in Serie A.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary on both games, while we will have reaction and analysis on all of the UCL knockout games here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UCL Round of 16, first legs

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal – 2:45 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Napoli – 2:45 p.m. ET