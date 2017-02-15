Lichaj hopes renewed for USMNT call-up

USMNT fans have been interested in seeing Eric Lichaj return to the fold for some time, but that wasn’t in the cards under Jurgen Klinsmann aside from a 27-minute cameo against Puerto Rico last year.

With Bruce Arena back on the bench, hopes are renewed for the 28-year-old fullback.

Lichaj left the University of North Carolina after his freshman year to start life at Aston Villa. Over five seasons, he thrice went on loan while making 42 appearances for Villa.

A permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest followed in 2013, and he’s spent the last four seasons as a mainstay for Forest. Arena mentioned Lichaj in a recent conference call, and that’s got the back pretty pumped.

From FourFourTwo.com‘s Paul Tenorio:

“It excited me, and it gave me more motivation. Because that’s definitely something I want, to get back in the team,” Lichaj told FourFourTwo. “I feel like I can provide something, whether it’s starting in the squad or on the bench. I think I can provide something to the U.S. team for the qualifiers and for the upcoming World Cup.”

Given the Yanks’ problems defending on the left, Lichaj’s omission from the roster has been a head scratcher for a while. Here’s hoping Arena validates Lichaj’s hopes for a return.

