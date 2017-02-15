More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Apostolos Vellios of Notts Forest celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Pajtim Kasmami, Eric Lichaj and Ben Osborn during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on September 11, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Lichaj hopes renewed for USMNT call-up

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

USMNT fans have been interested in seeing Eric Lichaj return to the fold for some time, but that wasn’t in the cards under Jurgen Klinsmann aside from a 27-minute cameo against Puerto Rico last year.

With Bruce Arena back on the bench, hopes are renewed for the 28-year-old fullback.

Lichaj left the University of North Carolina after his freshman year to start life at Aston Villa. Over five seasons, he thrice went on loan while making 42 appearances for Villa.

A permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest followed in 2013, and he’s spent the last four seasons as a mainstay for Forest. Arena mentioned Lichaj in a recent conference call, and that’s got the back pretty pumped.

From FourFourTwo.com‘s Paul Tenorio:

“It excited me, and it gave me more motivation. Because that’s definitely something I want, to get back in the team,” Lichaj told FourFourTwo. “I feel like I can provide something, whether it’s starting in the squad or on the bench. I think I can provide something to the U.S. team for the qualifiers and for the upcoming World Cup.”

Given the Yanks’ problems defending on the left, Lichaj’s omission from the roster has been a head scratcher for a while. Here’s hoping Arena validates Lichaj’s hopes for a return.

Minnesota United signs Gatt, trades for GK Shuttleworth

FOXBORO, MA - MARCH 21: Bobby Shuttleworth #22 of New England Revolution looks on during the first half against the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium on March 21, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Minnesota United added two significant pieces to their inaugural run in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

First, the club signed USMNT winger Joshua Gatt from Molde, who signed him under former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The 25-year-old Michigan native left the States in 2010, but has dealt with myriad injuries and was limited to just two caps with the national team.

Joining Gatt in Minnesota is longtime New England goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, who had been with the Revolution since 2009. The Loons sent Femi Hollinger-Janzen the other way.

Shuttleworth, 29, posted 34 clean sheets in 127 appearances for New England, starting in an MLS Cup Final.

Minnesota has three other goalkeepers on the roster in Swedish veteran John Rune Alvbage, well-traveled Patrick McLain, and Wake Forest standout Alec Ferrell.

The moves add differing reasons to feel good about the Loons. Shuttleworth will bring loads of MLS experience to the expansion team, while Gatt’s potential is huge if he can remain healthy.

New York City signs longtime Atalanta mid to DP deal

GENOA, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Maxi Moralez of Atalanta BC scores his side's second goal during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Atalanta BC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on January 6, 2015 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 8:15 PM EST

Maxi Moralez is headed for Yankee Stadium, New York City FC announced its third Designated Player on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Argentine midfielder has a knack for the final pass, and was a difference maker for several seasons in the Serie A with Atalanta.

More recently, he posted seven goals and 10 assists for Leon in Liga MX.

Moralez is fired up to play for Patrick Vieira, and alongside Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Here’s what else he had to say, from NewYorkCityFC.com:

“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations. He can create chances and can score goals. He’s a really creative player who can make an assist – he can create something from nothing and I believe that our fans will love him.”

Men In Blazers podcast: Sifting the title chasers, talking Sutton United

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 7:24 PM EST
Rog and Davo recap a re-energized Liverpool’s emphatic victory over Spurs, break down Burnley’s draw with Chelsea, and sift through the peloton of title chasers. Plus, 280-pound, 46-year-old Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw previews his side’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.
All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

UEFA Europa League preview: Mourinho eyes more hardware, Spurs to Belgium

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United celebrates his team's 2-0 win after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on February 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

The battle for Pogba family bragging rights just so happens to be Jose Mourinho’s next step in a quest for lots of laurels at Manchester United.

Sure Mourinho won the Charity Shield to start the season, but the Man Utd boss is within a win of the EFL Cup, and in the final 16 of both the FA Cup and Europa League competitions.

Yeah he’s won them all before, but Mourinho would love clinching an automatic Champions League berth for next size by winning the Europa League.

The next step to that is Saint-Etienne, who visits Old Trafford on Thursday. The Ligue 1 side is more than a story line involving Florentin Pogba going up against little brother Paul Pogba of the Red Devils; You’ll remember Jordan Veretout and Henri Saivet from brief Premier League stints.

But, yes, the focus is on the Pogba family, including the matriarch according to Mourinho:

“I think it’s a nice destiny. I think only Mum Pogba is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal. It’s difficult for the lady to choose. It’s not difficult, it’s impossible for her to choose. I know from Paul that the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad.”

Still, United will be expected to advance to the next round, as will fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are coming off a disappointing performance at Liverpool last weekend, and now visit Belgium for a match-up with KAA Gent. Captained by Nana Asare and coached by Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent will hope to keep Spurs off the scoreboard at home before a trip to London.

Other highlights on the schedule include Roma’s trip to Villarreal and Fiorentina’s visit to USMNT wideman Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Full schedule of Thursday’s first legs

11 a.m. EDT
Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce

1 p.m. EDT
Alkmaar vs. Lyon
Astra Giurgiu vs. Genk
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina
Rostov vs. Sparta Prague
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Copenhagen
Celta Vigo vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos vs. Osmanlispor

3:05 p.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne
Anderlecht vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Villarreal vs. Roma
PAOK vs. Schalke
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Besiktas
Athletic Bilbao vs. Apoel Nicosia
Legia Warsaw vs. Ajax