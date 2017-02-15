More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Carli Lloyd
Manchester City

Man City confirm deal for USWNT star Carli Lloyd

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

The captain of the U.S. women’s national team has moved to England to play for Manchester City.

Carli Lloyd, 34, will arrive in Manchester in March after she plays for the USWNT in the 2017 She Believes Cup and it is expected she will head back to the U.S. in May.

Man City are the reigning champs of the FA Women’s Super League and Lloyd will help them in the Spring Series, FA Women’s Cup and their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign, the final of which is on June 1. It is believed Lloyd will then return to her current club, the Houston Dash of the NWSL, for the remainder of the 2017 season which is due to begin in April.

The 2017-18 FA WSL campaign will run from September until May, marking the first time it has ever taken place during the winter months.

The two-time reigning World Player of the Year has never played professionally outside of the U.S. in her storied career which has seen her make 232 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 96 goals which included the famous hat trick in the 2015 World Cup final when the U.S. beat Japan 5-2.

Speaking about her move to City, Lloyd is excited for a new challenge.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a Club which is leading the development of women’s football both on and off the pitch,” Lloyd said. “Having played in the US throughout my career, the chance to fulfill a long held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing. With the challenge of the Spring Series and the FA Women’s Cup ahead of us too, I really can’t wait to pull on my City shirt in front of our fans and make them proud.”

Lloyd is now one of three American players to move over to England and become part of the WSL, with her U.S. teammate Heather O’Reilly signing for Arsenal and Crystal Dunn joining Chelsea Ladies.

It will certainly be intriguing to see if these top U.S. players will attract more fans to watch the WSL in England and Wales, as the league has been growing steadily in recent years.

How will Arsenal line up at Bayern Munich?

Germany Soccer Champions League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 9:42 AM EST

With a massive clash in the UEFA Champions League coming up for Arsenal in Germany on Wednesday, how will Arsene Wenger line the Gunners up?

Wenger, 67, will be on the sidelines for the first time in over a month as his four-game touchline ban is now over and was only for domestic games.

Arsenal head to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie with uncertainty still swirling about the future of Wenger beyond this season, plus the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Putting all of this aside, Wenger badly needs a positive result or even a draw would be deemed as successful from the trip to Bavaria.

Remember: Arsenal has been knocked out at the last 16 stage in each of their last six UCL campaigns, with Bayern dumping them out twice in that run.

Yet, Wenger will be optimistic after his side have beaten Bayern away from home in two of their last three trips to the Allianz, going unbeaten across those three encounters. With Carlo Ancelotti’s men top of the Bundesliga but yet to hit to form in the 2016-17 season, this is a chance for top four chasing Arsenal to put aside their recent Premier League woes and reignite their season.

Let’s take a look below at how Wenger could line Arsenal up in Munich, bearing in mind a draw would be plenty good enough.

Arsenal’s starting XI at Bayern Munich

—– Ospina —–

— Bellerin — Mustafi — Koscielny — Gibbs —

—- Coquelin —- Xhaka —-

— Walcott — Ozil — Chamberlain —

—– Sanchez —–

Thoughts…

Wenger has already confirmed that Ospina will play ahead of usual first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech, as he continues with his policy of playing the Colombian international in all of the cup games.

The defense pretty much picks itself, with only the left back slot up for debate. With Nacho Monreal left out of the win against Hull City, Kieran Gibbs offered plenty in attack and although he could’ve been sent off for a last-ditch foul on Lazar Markovic, he looked reasonably solid in defense. I’d go with Gibbs but wouldn’t be surprised if Monreal starts.

In midfield is where the real issue is. With Jack Wilshere out on loan, plus Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla injured, there aren’t many options for Wenger. Yet, with a fluid Bayern offense knowing that a big home win would all but see them through to the quarterfinals, Wenger will need protection in front of his back four. Francis Coquelin makes tackles, interceptions and tracks runners in his sleep and alongside him Granit Xhaka should start for added assurance. Given his experience of playing in Germany, Xhaka’s return from suspension should be key if (and it’s a big ‘if’) he can keep his head.

With the 4-2-3-1 formation, the only change I’d make to the starting lineup at the weekend would be to shift Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the center out to the left flank in place of Alex Iwobi. The former adds a little more defensive stability and although he has been digging deep in a central role, I still think his best position is out wide where he can cut in and send strikes in on goal or whip in dangerous deliveries.

Alexis Sanchez plays up top on his own but will have license to roam with Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil both on the prowl alongside Sanchez.

Griezmann’s move off? “Rain, bad weather” an issue

SEVILLE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Antoine Griezmann of Club Atletico de Madrid looks on during the match between Sevilla FC vs Club Atletico de Madrid as part of La Liga at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuanon October 23, 2016 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 8:46 AM EST

Antoine Griezmann isn’t impressed with the English weather. He’s not the first and won’t be the last.

As he continues to be linked with a big-money move to Manchester United to link up with his pal Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, the 25-year-old Atletico Madrid and France forward has listed the inclement weather as one of the main reasons why he may not make a move to the Premier League,

Seriously.

Speaking to French outlet RMC, Griezmann spoke at length about where he could go if he ever left Atleti.

“Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question, but then where would I go?” Griezmann said. “In Spain, Barcelona have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, and a move to Real Madrid would be impossible because of playing for Atletico.

“Germany is not a league that appeals to me, France, not right now, and as for England, I do watch the Premier League but I have doubts about the lifestyle. Rain, bad weather, I need to be happy off the pitch. I like the style of play in England and that the referees let the game flow and the grounds are always full, but the Spanish league is better suited to my style of play.”

So, Griezmann enjoys life in the sun. You can’t blame him. He was born and raised in France but spent most of his childhood hoping across to the Spanish border where he got his break with Real Sociedad’s youth team at the age of 14.

This summer could be the right time for him to move on from Atletico, with Diego Simeone’s side in fourth place in the La Liga table and some doubts about the Argentine coach remaining in charge. Griezmann’s value is about as high as it will get following his superb displays for France at EURO 2016 last summer which saw him win the Golden Boot.

Of course, weather side, money talks too. So if United or teams from even colder climates (Germany, Russia or beyond) offer him a massive deal then maybe he’ll put his off-field preferences to one side. That said, these comments from Griezmann remind us of one thing: soccer players are human.

Some humans love to live in warm climates. Others don’t. Griezmann obviously falls into the former category and he has every right to share doubts about living in the infamous English weather.

Then again, the cynic in me says he’s playing hard to get when it comes to any potential summer move to United…

US Soccer release new jersey for USMNT, USWNT

2017-us-soccer-red-jersey-rel-collar
US Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 7:50 AM EST

U.S. Soccer revealed a new jersey on Valentines Day for both the U.S men’s national team and U.S. women’s national team.

Obviously, it’s all red and it will be used as an alternate along with the black jerseys which have been used on the second kit over the past 12 months.

Take a look at the video and photos below to see how the new kit looks. With kit supplier Nike designing the jersey, it does have some nice touches on the sleeves and back of the jersey. Yet, it does look remarkably similar to the away jersey of England and home jersey of Portugal.

The USMNT will wear it for the first time in their crucial World Cup qualifier against Honduras in San Jose, Calif. on Mar. 24, while the USWNT will don their new getup in the 2017 SheBelievesCup from Mar. 1-7.

2017-us-soccer-red-jersey-rel-sleeves
Source: US Soccer

Sounders’ Clint Dempsey feeling good again after heart issue

Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey kicks the ball Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, during training in Tukwila, Wash. Dempsey says the symptoms that eventually led him to being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat first surfaced last February but it wasn't until late summer that it became serious enough to affect his ability to play. Dempsey spoke to the media Tuesday, Fe.b 14, 2017 for the first time since he was diagnosed with the irregular heartbeat in August and his season was shut down. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Associated PressFeb 14, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Seattle Sounders star Clint Dempsey says the symptoms that eventually led him to being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat first surfaced last February but it wasn’t until late summer that it became serious enough to affect his ability to play.

Dempsey spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since he was diagnosed with the irregular heartbeat in August and his season was shut down.

Dempsey first noticed symptoms last February during training camp and he spent the early part of the season trying to figure out what was happening. Dempsey said he felt good playing for the United States during the Copa America last summer, but after returning from the competition started “feeling more stuff.”

Dempsey says he’s feeling good again and looking forward to being back with the Sounders.