Men In Blazers podcast: Sifting the title chasers, talking Sutton United

New York City signs longtime Atalanta mid to DP deal
Maxi Moralez is headed for Yankee Stadium, New York City FC announced its third Designated Player on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Argentine midfielder has a knack for the final pass, and was a difference maker for several seasons in the Serie A with Atalanta.
More recently, he posted seven goals and 10 assists for Leon in Liga MX.
Moralez is fired up to play for Patrick Vieira, and alongside Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Here’s what else he had to say, from NewYorkCityFC.com:
“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations. He can create chances and can score goals. He’s a really creative player who can make an assist – he can create something from nothing and I believe that our fans will love him.”
UEFA Europa League preview: Mourinho eyes more hardware, Spurs to Belgium
The battle for Pogba family bragging rights just so happens to be Jose Mourinho’s next step in a quest for lots of laurels at Manchester United.
Sure Mourinho won the Charity Shield to start the season, but the Man Utd boss is within a win of the EFL Cup, and in the final 16 of both the FA Cup and Europa League competitions.
Yeah he’s won them all before, but Mourinho would love clinching an automatic Champions League berth for next size by winning the Europa League.
The next step to that is Saint-Etienne, who visits Old Trafford on Thursday. The Ligue 1 side is more than a story line involving Florentin Pogba going up against little brother Paul Pogba of the Red Devils; You’ll remember Jordan Veretout and Henri Saivet from brief Premier League stints.
But, yes, the focus is on the Pogba family, including the matriarch according to Mourinho:
“I think it’s a nice destiny. I think only Mum Pogba is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal. It’s difficult for the lady to choose. It’s not difficult, it’s impossible for her to choose. I know from Paul that the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad.”
Still, United will be expected to advance to the next round, as will fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs are coming off a disappointing performance at Liverpool last weekend, and now visit Belgium for a match-up with KAA Gent. Captained by Nana Asare and coached by Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent will hope to keep Spurs off the scoreboard at home before a trip to London.
Other highlights on the schedule include Roma’s trip to Villarreal and Fiorentina’s visit to USMNT wideman Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Full schedule of Thursday’s first legs
11 a.m. EDT
Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce
1 p.m. EDT
Alkmaar vs. Lyon
Astra Giurgiu vs. Genk
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina
Rostov vs. Sparta Prague
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Copenhagen
Celta Vigo vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos vs. Osmanlispor
3:05 p.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne
Anderlecht vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Villarreal vs. Roma
PAOK vs. Schalke
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Besiktas
Athletic Bilbao vs. Apoel Nicosia
Legia Warsaw vs. Ajax
Napoli chairman unleashes televised rant at manager after Real loss
Losing 3-1 at Real Madrid isn’t the end of the world, and a road goal just might give a team hope of advancing to the next round.
That’s not the mindset for Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, who used a television interview to rip his manager after Wednesday’s first leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.
De Laurentiis says that Maurizio Sarri isn’t doing his job well. Sarri is in his second season guiding Napoli, where he’s won more than 64 percent of his matches.
The chairman took to TV, and Sarri didn’t know about the criticism until it was addressed in the post-match presser. For this, we turn to reporter Tancredi Palmeri.
In Serie A play, Napoli is nine points back of Juve, the same gap as last season, despite the sanctioning of the sale of top scorer Gonzalo Higuain to its title rivals. Napoli is very much alive heading back to Naples for a second leg against a relatively beatable Real.
So what is De Laurentiis doing?
“We collapsed” – Wenger attempts to explain Bayern beatdown
By the time Bayern Munich extended its lead to two goals, it was probable that Arsene Wenger‘s explanation for Arsenal’s loss would be as interesting as anything that would happen moving forward.
Keeping in mind that Bayern scored two more decent goals in the 5-1 first leg win, that’s saying something.
Wenger took the mic after the blowout and said that the injury to captain Laurent Koscielny is what caused the loss of composure at Allianz Arena. The French defender walked off the pitch in the 49th minute, Lewandowski scored in the 53rd, and Bayern led 4-1 by the 63rd.
“It is difficult to explain. I felt we had two good chances to score just before half time. I felt we were unlucky for the second goal the referee gave a corner for us at first. Then we concede the second goal and then the most important was that we lost Koscielny. We collapsed.
“Overall I must say they are a better team than us, they played very well in the second half and we dropped our level. We were a bit unlucky we dropped our level and they were better than us.”
Arsenal fans are tired of hearing that anyone is better than them, particularly a club that once boasted the Invincibles under the watch of the current manager.
It’s time for our annual, sometimes semi-annual, conversation about whether Wenger’s departure from the Emirates Stadium is coming at the end of the season. And then, probably, see you in late summer, Arsene.