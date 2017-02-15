Minnesota United signs Gatt, trades for GK Shuttleworth

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Minnesota United added two significant pieces to their inaugural run in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

First, the club signed USMNT winger Joshua Gatt from Molde, who signed him under former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The 25-year-old Michigan native left the States in 2010, but has dealt with myriad injuries and was limited to just two caps with the national team.

Joining Gatt in Minnesota is longtime New England goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, who had been with the Revolution since 2009. The Loons sent Femi Hollinger-Janzen the other way.

Shuttleworth, 29, posted 34 clean sheets in 127 appearances for New England, starting in an MLS Cup Final.

Minnesota has three other goalkeepers on the roster in Swedish veteran John Rune Alvbage, well-traveled Patrick McLain, and Wake Forest standout Alec Ferrell.

The moves add differing reasons to feel good about the Loons. Shuttleworth will bring loads of MLS experience to the expansion team, while Gatt’s potential is huge if he can remain healthy.

