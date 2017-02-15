Minnesota United signs Gatt, trades for GK Shuttleworth

Just before the hour mark, Danijel Milicevic weaved through the left side of the box and cut the ball back to former Villareal striker Jeremy Perbet, who was unmarked in front of the penalty spot, and he calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net for the only goal of the match. Spurs, however, struggled to create any true chances, and were deserved losers on the road. The best moment for Spurs was a Kane shot just after halftime that just caught the post on its way through.
The poor performance for Spurs is not an anomaly. Tottenham has scored just one goal over its last four matches in all competitions, being held scoreless by poor Liverpool and Sunderland defenses. They get another opportunity against a vulnerable back line as they take on Championship side Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday. The second leg against Gent is at Wembley on February 23rd.
If your client is being criticized by an entire fanbase for being lazy, the logical thing to do is fight back. Right?
Well, that’s what Mesut Ozil’s agent has done. After Arsenal was thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, Ozil’s laziness was highlighted further throughout the match, but Dr. Erkut Sogut believes he was let down by his teammates.
“Criticism is normal if a player plays badly,” Ozil’s agent told BBC Sport. “But Mesut feels people are not focusing on his performance; they are using him as a scapegoat for the team after bad results.”
Ozil’s poor form was not just limited to Wednesday’s collapse, but still Sogut claims the criticism was unfair due to the progression of the game, which forced the Gunners back into their own half for most of the game. “Bayern had 74% possession. How can someone in the No.10 position create chances if you don’t have the ball? In these games people usually target a player who cost a lot of money and earns a lot of money – that is Mesut. But he can’t be always be the scapegoat. That’s not fair.”
In many cases, this would be a fair argument, but Ozil had a poor match no matter how you slice it. He was most notoriously called out on social media for his utter lack of regard for Arjen Robben as the Dutchman scored his opener. Ozil was caught lounging without even an attempt to pick Robben’s pocket, and the Bayern winger rifled a stunning shot off his favorite left foot moments later.
His dashboard from the Bayern game tells a broader tale. Ozil created just one chance – delivering a corner – and was completely directionless with his positioning and passing.
To be fair to Ozil and Sogut, his next quote is a fair assessment of the pre-match talk. “Football is a team sport and Arsenal are not performing well as a team. Eleven players were on the pitch but Mesut was singled out for criticism. Was he the reason that Arsenal conceded five goals? It started before the match, throughout the week leading up to the game. People started discussing: ‘Should he play? Should he be dropped?’. It was as if everyone knew Arsenal would not make it through and we needed a scapegoat. This is not right. You win as a team and you lose as a team.”
There was plenty written about Bayern’s poor league form coming into the game, but Ozil’s equally bad recent play had him singled out – fairly or not – before kickoff even started. The target on his back gave fans a reason to watch his effort with particular interest, and he failed to deliver.
With Ozil’s contract up in 2018, will Arsenal look to make a change this summer, and ship Ozil out for someone who consistently puts in a shift more like Alexis Sanchez?
Arsenal was waxed by Bayern Munich in the first leg of an UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday, and Doswell says he has no sympathy for Arsene Wenger (though he believes the longtime Gunners boss shouldn’t be taking flak for the blowout).
He also notably said he believes none of the Premier League clubs could contend with Bayern. From Sky Sports:
“In sport it is about levels and none of the top six English clubs can get near Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid. That is a fact.”
However, Doswell believes Wenger has been unfairly criticised given his consistent record in the Premier League.
“Wenger is getting criticised – and I think wrongly – that he doesn’t have enough leaders in the dressing room, but he has still managed to qualify for the Champions League for the last 15 years,” he said.
Doswell also said that Sutton United is “over the moon” to welcome Wenger and the Gunners. Have to wonder whether this doesn’t have all the makings of a memorably big blowout.
“I thank the New York Red Bulls for the opportunity,” said Ali Curtis. “It was a privilege and honor to serve the fans, players and staff. I am very proud of all the work and accomplishments of our team, both on and off the field, from the youth academy, through the USL team and to the first team. I would also like to thank the families of all of the staff and players as their support helped to fuel our achievements.
“Lastly, the lifeblood of a club remains its fans, and I would be remiss if I did not thank them for their tremendous passion. The New York Metropolitan area will always be very special to me as my two children were born here, and loved cheering at Red Bull Arena. I will bring all of these good memories to my next opportunity in this great sport.”
The Red Bulls navigated similar stormy waters when Curtis removed Mike Petke in favor of Marsch, so it’s not the end of the world. It is, however, certainly another tricky time and new era at Red Bull Arena.