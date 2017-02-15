New York City signs longtime Atalanta mid to DP deal

The battle for Pogba family bragging rights just so happens to be Jose Mourinho’s next step in a quest for lots of laurels at Manchester United.

Sure Mourinho won the Charity Shield to start the season, but the Man Utd boss is within a win of the EFL Cup, and in the final 16 of both the FA Cup and Europa League competitions.

Yeah he’s won them all before, but Mourinho would love clinching an automatic Champions League berth for next size by winning the Europa League.

The next step to that is Saint-Etienne, who visits Old Trafford on Thursday. The Ligue 1 side is more than a story line involving Florentin Pogba going up against little brother Paul Pogba of the Red Devils; You’ll remember Jordan Veretout and Henri Saivet from brief Premier League stints.

But, yes, the focus is on the Pogba family, including the matriarch according to Mourinho:

“I think it’s a nice destiny. I think only Mum Pogba is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal. It’s difficult for the lady to choose. It’s not difficult, it’s impossible for her to choose. I know from Paul that the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad.”

Still, United will be expected to advance to the next round, as will fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are coming off a disappointing performance at Liverpool last weekend, and now visit Belgium for a match-up with KAA Gent. Captained by Nana Asare and coached by Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent will hope to keep Spurs off the scoreboard at home before a trip to London.

Other highlights on the schedule include Roma’s trip to Villarreal and Fiorentina’s visit to USMNT wideman Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Full schedule of Thursday’s first legs

11 a.m. EDT

Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce

1 p.m. EDT

Alkmaar vs. Lyon

Astra Giurgiu vs. Genk

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina

Rostov vs. Sparta Prague

Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Copenhagen

Celta Vigo vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos vs. Osmanlispor

3:05 p.m. EDT

Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne

Anderlecht vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

Villarreal vs. Roma

PAOK vs. Schalke

Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Besiktas

Athletic Bilbao vs. Apoel Nicosia

Legia Warsaw vs. Ajax

