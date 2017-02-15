More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
GENOA, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Maxi Moralez of Atalanta BC scores his side's second goal during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Atalanta BC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on January 6, 2015 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Photo by Getty Images

New York City signs longtime Atalanta mid to DP deal

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 8:15 PM EST

Maxi Moralez is headed for Yankee Stadium, New York City FC announced its third Designated Player on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Argentine midfielder has a knack for the final pass, and was a difference maker for several seasons in the Serie A with Atalanta.

More recently, he posted seven goals and 10 assists for Leon in Liga MX.

Moralez is fired up to play for Patrick Vieira, and alongside Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Here’s what else he had to say, from NewYorkCityFC.com:

“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations. He can create chances and can score goals. He’s a really creative player who can make an assist – he can create something from nothing and I believe that our fans will love him.”

Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites ‘fan’ Barack Obama to game (video)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: U.S. President Barack Obama throws a ball into the air before bouncing a soccer ball on his head during a ceremony honoring players and coaches from the National Hockey League Stanley Cup-winning Los Angeles Kings and the Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles Galaxy in the East Room of the White House March 26, 2013 in Washington, DC. After the White House honors both California teams, players will participate in a question-and-answer panel with Sam Kass, Assistant White House Chef and Executive Director of first lady Michelle Obama's health program "Let's Move!" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 10:32 PM EST

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Former U.S. President Barack Obama is apparently a Darmstadt fan and the struggling Bundesliga side has responded by inviting him to one of its home games.

The club says on Twitter, “Dear (at)BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?”

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt’s American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama’s name on it and says it’s a “huge honor” for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

Boyd is the likely reason Obama followed the club on Twitter. The 25-year-old U.S. forward scored in Darmstadt’s surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.

Lichaj hopes renewed for USMNT call-up

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Apostolos Vellios of Notts Forest celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Pajtim Kasmami, Eric Lichaj and Ben Osborn during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on September 11, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

USMNT fans have been interested in seeing Eric Lichaj return to the fold for some time, but that wasn’t in the cards under Jurgen Klinsmann aside from a 27-minute cameo against Puerto Rico last year.

With Bruce Arena back on the bench, hopes are renewed for the 28-year-old fullback.

Lichaj left the University of North Carolina after his freshman year to start life at Aston Villa. Over five seasons, he thrice went on loan while making 42 appearances for Villa.

A permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest followed in 2013, and he’s spent the last four seasons as a mainstay for Forest. Arena mentioned Lichaj in a recent conference call, and that’s got the back pretty pumped.

From FourFourTwo.com‘s Paul Tenorio:

“It excited me, and it gave me more motivation. Because that’s definitely something I want, to get back in the team,” Lichaj told FourFourTwo. “I feel like I can provide something, whether it’s starting in the squad or on the bench. I think I can provide something to the U.S. team for the qualifiers and for the upcoming World Cup.”

Given the Yanks’ problems defending on the left, Lichaj’s omission from the roster has been a head scratcher for a while. Here’s hoping Arena validates Lichaj’s hopes for a return.

Minnesota United signs Gatt, trades for GK Shuttleworth

FOXBORO, MA - MARCH 21: Bobby Shuttleworth #22 of New England Revolution looks on during the first half against the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium on March 21, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Minnesota United added two significant pieces to their inaugural run in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

First, the club signed USMNT winger Joshua Gatt from Molde, who signed him under former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The 25-year-old Michigan native left the States in 2010, but has dealt with myriad injuries and was limited to just two caps with the national team.

Joining Gatt in Minnesota is longtime New England goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, who had been with the Revolution since 2009. The Loons sent Femi Hollinger-Janzen the other way.

Shuttleworth, 29, posted 34 clean sheets in 127 appearances for New England, starting in an MLS Cup Final.

Minnesota has three other goalkeepers on the roster in Swedish veteran John Rune Alvbage, well-traveled Patrick McLain, and Wake Forest standout Alec Ferrell.

The moves add differing reasons to feel good about the Loons. Shuttleworth will bring loads of MLS experience to the expansion team, while Gatt’s potential is huge if he can remain healthy.

Men In Blazers podcast: Sifting the title chasers, talking Sutton United

meninblazers
@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 7:24 PM EST
Rog and Davo recap a re-energized Liverpool’s emphatic victory over Spurs, break down Burnley’s draw with Chelsea, and sift through the peloton of title chasers. Plus, 280-pound, 46-year-old Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw previews his side’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.
