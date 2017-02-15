New York City signs longtime Atalanta mid to DP deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Maxi Moralez is headed for Yankee Stadium, New York City FC announced its third Designated Player on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Argentine midfielder has a knack for the final pass, and was a difference maker for several seasons in the Serie A with Atalanta.

More recently, he posted seven goals and 10 assists for Leon in Liga MX.

[ MORE: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal | 3 things ]

Moralez is fired up to play for Patrick Vieira, and alongside Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Here’s what else he had to say, from NewYorkCityFC.com:

“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations. He can create chances and can score goals. He’s a really creative player who can make an assist – he can create something from nothing and I believe that our fans will love him.”

