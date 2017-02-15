More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa (R) of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Report: Diego Costa close to signing new contract at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

Multiple outlets in the UK are reporting that Diego Costa is closing in on a new deal at Chelsea.

Costa, 28, was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League during the January transfer window but remained at Stamford Bridge as their top scorer continues to propel them towards a second Premier League title in his three seasons at the club.

One report from The Sun claims that Costa will sign a new five-year deal worth over $273,000 per week. Whatever the terms of the deal are, it’s clear for everyone to see Costa’s importance to Chelsea who are currently eight points clear atop the PL table.

This season he is back to his best, scoring 16 goals in the Premier League and curbing his anger issues which have seen him banned on multiple occasions since he arrived in the PL from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014.

Costa has previously admitted he found it tough to settle in London and almost moved back to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but he’s knuckled down under Conte and channeled his aggression with powerful displays showcasing his supreme hold-up play and predatory finishing.

Despite speculation stating that he had fallen out with one of Conte’s backroom staff over a back injury ahead of the win against Leicester City in January and amid all of the speculation linking him with a move to China, Costa has returned to the team and remains the focal point of Chelsea’s attack.

Does he deserve a new deal?

For his output and importance on the pitch, most certainly. However, with the entire episode surrounding the speculation of a move to China and his previous doubts about life in England, Chelsea’s fans may feel a little concerned that Costa’s future could lie elsewhere beyond the next few years.

That said, if Costa signs this mega extension then it will be a massive sign of intent not only from him but also for the champions elect.

Who will finish in the top four of the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

This is without doubt the hot topic in the Premier League right now.

Who will finish in the top four this season?

It will be a tight battle until the end of the season to see if any of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United can hunt current leaders Chelsea down. With Antonio Conte‘s men having an eight-point lead at the top with 13 games to go, their place in the top four seems all but assured.

As for the rest, it’s utter bedlam.

Two powerhouses will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and with Man City, Man United and Arsenal all having four games against the to six in their run-ins, this will get very interesting in the coming weeks.

In the latest edition of PST Extra Jenna Corrado and I discuss the favorites to finish in the top four and the two teams who could miss out.

Click play on the video above to get your PST Extra fix.

Jose Mourinho predicts “trouble” ahead for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 12:06 PM EST

Despite Manchester United being on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho is not a happy man.

With severe fixture pile-up on the way, United’s manager is concerned about the “many, many problems” his side will face in the coming weeks as they play in the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, EFL Cup final and the Premier League.

As the battle to finish in the PL’s top four intensifies, Mourinho is right to be worried.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of United’s Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against St. Etienne on Thusday at old Trafford, Mourinho isn’t looking forward to playing four cup games in the next 10 days and said the congested fixture list will cause his team “many, many problems” between now and the end of the season.

“If we progress in the competitions, we will be in trouble,” Mourinho said. “We know our situation is really complicated. The Europa League is a competition where we play on Thursdays and that makes it even more difficult for us. With the accumulation of FA Cup, League Cup and match postponed it is really hard for us. If you progress in the competitions, we will be in trouble in April and May. But we cannot choose competitions so we play to win.”

Mourinho went on to state that “The Europa League is a not a competition we want to play” but he remains upbeat that his team will try and win everything they can.

United face St. Etienne on Thursday, Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday, then St. Etienne away next Thursday before the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium next Sunday. If they make it through in the Europa League and FA Cup, they will then have a further four games in 12 days from Mar. 4 onwards.

He has a point about the massive number of games, with United already playing 38 games this season. But with his large squad and more games meaning more success in the cup competitions, should Mourinho really be complaining?

Of course every manager wants more time to spend on the training ground bedding in his methods and getting his philosophy across to the players. That is especially the case with Mourinho being a manager in his first season at a new club and a top four finish in the Premier League is seen as the minimum requirement.

But, if he wins the EFL Cup next weekend, gets to the quarters of the FA Cup and makes it into another round of the Europa League won’t everyone be happy? Probably not. Getting back into the UCL is what everyone craves at Old Trafford and that’s why Mourinho was brought in and given the money to sign Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With four of the current top six in the PL to play in their final 13 games of the league season, Mourinho knows his side could well be jaded by the final month of the season.

As the battle to finish in the top four cranks up a few notches with just four points separating second-place Manchester City and sixth-place Manchester United, having all of these games is a massive headache for Mourinho.

Man City confirm deal for USWNT star Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd
Manchester City
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

The captain of the U.S. women’s national team has moved to England to play for Manchester City.

Carli Lloyd, 34, will arrive in Manchester in March after she plays for the USWNT in the 2017 She Believes Cup and it is expected she will head back to the U.S. by June.

Man City are the reigning champs of the FA Women’s Super League (they went the entire season undefeated) and Lloyd will help them in the Spring Series, FA Women’s Cup and their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign, the final of which is on June 1. If they the UCL final, Lloyd confirmed she will play in it. It is thought she will then return to her current club, the Houston Dash of the NWSL, for the remainder of the 2017 season which is due to begin in April.

The two-time reigning World Player of the Year has never played professionally outside of the U.S. in her storied career which has seen her make 232 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 96 goals which included the famous hat trick in the 2015 World Cup final when the U.S. beat Japan 5-2.

Speaking about her move to City, Lloyd is excited for a new challenge.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a Club which is leading the development of women’s football both on and off the pitch,” Lloyd said. “Having played in the US throughout my career, the chance to fulfill a long held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing. With the challenge of the Spring Series and the FA Women’s Cup ahead of us too, I really can’t wait to pull on my City shirt in front of our fans and make them proud.”

Lloyd is now one of three American players to move over to England and become part of the WSL, with her U.S. teammate Heather O’Reilly signing for Arsenal and Crystal Dunn joining Chelsea Ladies.

The full 2017-18 FA WSL campaign will run from September until May, marking the first time it has ever taken place during the winter months. Hence why there is a Spring Series to help bridge the gap.

It will certainly be intriguing to see if these top U.S. players will attract more fans to watch the WSL in England and Wales, as the league has been growing steadily in recent years.

How will Arsenal line up at Bayern Munich?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 9:42 AM EST

With a massive clash in the UEFA Champions League coming up for Arsenal in Germany on Wednesday, how will Arsene Wenger line the Gunners up?

Wenger, 67, will be on the sidelines for the first time in over a month as his four-game touchline ban is now over and was only for domestic games.

Arsenal head to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie with uncertainty still swirling about the future of Wenger beyond this season, plus the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Putting all of this aside, Wenger badly needs a positive result or even a draw would be deemed as successful from the trip to Bavaria.

Remember: Arsenal has been knocked out at the last 16 stage in each of their last six UCL campaigns, with Bayern dumping them out twice in that run.

Yet, Wenger will be optimistic after his side have beaten Bayern away from home in two of their last three trips to the Allianz, going unbeaten across those three encounters. With Carlo Ancelotti’s men top of the Bundesliga but yet to hit to form in the 2016-17 season, this is a chance for top four chasing Arsenal to put aside their recent Premier League woes and reignite their season.

Let’s take a look below at how Wenger could line Arsenal up in Munich, bearing in mind a draw would be plenty good enough.

Arsenal’s starting XI at Bayern Munich

—– Ospina —–

— Bellerin — Mustafi — Koscielny — Gibbs —

—- Coquelin —- Xhaka —-

— Walcott — Ozil — Chamberlain —

—– Sanchez —–

Thoughts…

Wenger has already confirmed that Ospina will play ahead of usual first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech, as he continues with his policy of playing the Colombian international in all of the cup games.

The defense pretty much picks itself, with only the left back slot up for debate. With Nacho Monreal left out of the win against Hull City, Kieran Gibbs offered plenty in attack and although he could’ve been sent off for a last-ditch foul on Lazar Markovic, he looked reasonably solid in defense. I’d go with Gibbs but wouldn’t be surprised if Monreal starts.

In midfield is where the real issue is. With Jack Wilshere out on loan, plus Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla injured, there aren’t many options for Wenger. Yet, with a fluid Bayern offense knowing that a big home win would all but see them through to the quarterfinals, Wenger will need protection in front of his back four. Francis Coquelin makes tackles, interceptions and tracks runners in his sleep and alongside him Granit Xhaka should start for added assurance. Given his experience of playing in Germany, Xhaka’s return from suspension should be key if (and it’s a big ‘if’) he can keep his head.

With the 4-2-3-1 formation, the only change I’d make to the starting lineup at the weekend would be to shift Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the center out to the left flank in place of Alex Iwobi. The former adds a little more defensive stability and although he has been digging deep in a central role, I still think his best position is out wide where he can cut in and send strikes in on goal or whip in dangerous deliveries.

Alexis Sanchez plays up top on his own but will have license to roam with Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil both on the prowl alongside Sanchez.