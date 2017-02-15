Report: Diego Costa close to signing new contract at Chelsea

Multiple outlets in the UK are reporting that Diego Costa is closing in on a new deal at Chelsea.

Costa, 28, was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League during the January transfer window but remained at Stamford Bridge as their top scorer continues to propel them towards a second Premier League title in his three seasons at the club.

One report from The Sun claims that Costa will sign a new five-year deal worth over $273,000 per week. Whatever the terms of the deal are, it’s clear for everyone to see Costa’s importance to Chelsea who are currently eight points clear atop the PL table.

This season he is back to his best, scoring 16 goals in the Premier League and curbing his anger issues which have seen him banned on multiple occasions since he arrived in the PL from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014.

Costa has previously admitted he found it tough to settle in London and almost moved back to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but he’s knuckled down under Conte and channeled his aggression with powerful displays showcasing his supreme hold-up play and predatory finishing.

Despite speculation stating that he had fallen out with one of Conte’s backroom staff over a back injury ahead of the win against Leicester City in January and amid all of the speculation linking him with a move to China, Costa has returned to the team and remains the focal point of Chelsea’s attack.

Does he deserve a new deal?

For his output and importance on the pitch, most certainly. However, with the entire episode surrounding the speculation of a move to China and his previous doubts about life in England, Chelsea’s fans may feel a little concerned that Costa’s future could lie elsewhere beyond the next few years.

That said, if Costa signs this mega extension then it will be a massive sign of intent not only from him but also for the champions elect.

