Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Thiago Alcantara celebrate after Thiago scored their third goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Three things from Arsenal’s incompetent loss at Bayern

2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

For 45 minutes, Arsenal looked primed to cast its Round of 16 demons aside in favor of a sunnier UEFA Champions League outlook.

It took just 10 minutes for the dark clouds to gather and then downpour on the Gunners, as Bayern Munich scored three goals in 10 minutes en route to a 5-1 rout at the Emirates Stadium.

[ RECAP: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal ]

Here’s what stood out from the blowout:

Lewandowski: From the basement to the penthouse

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is known for collecting Bundesliga golden boots, not marking in his own end. It didn’t look like a major foul when Lewandowski’s follow through on a missed clearance felled Laurent Koscielny, but a penalty was awarded and it led to Arsenal’s first half equalizer.

The big man made amends by putting the Bavarians ahead when he rose above Shkrodan Mustafi to head past David Ospina, and made it 3-1 with a clever flick into the path of Thiago Alcantara in the 56th minute.

Arsenal fails to hold its nerve

Playing Bayern at the Allianz Arena means there’s going to be multiple periods of time that require holding your poise.

The Gunners managed that early in the first half, but fell apart in the second. Specifically and surprisingly, it can be pinned on Shkrodan Mustafi.

Moments after Laurent Koscielny subbed off injured for Gabriel Paulista, it was Mustafi that was victimized twice.

First, Mustafi lost his positioning and was out-leaped by Lewandowski — no major error here — as Bayern made it 2-1. Then, Thiago Alcantara raced by the German defender to get on the end of Lewandowski’s flick and make it 3-1. With moments, this felt out of control.

A fourth goal was inevitable. The fifth? Not surprising.

Ospina choice rendered moot

There was some question before the match as to whether Arsene Wenger should’ve altered his plan to start David Ospina in order to use first choice keeper Petr Cech.

It didn’t matter.

Ospina made several saves on the night to stop the match from being 7-1 or 8-1 instead of simply 5-1 (yes, again). If you’ve got an Arsenal supporter who wants to tell you Cech would’ve mattered, buy him another one.

Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites ‘fan’ Barack Obama to game (video)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: U.S. President Barack Obama throws a ball into the air before bouncing a soccer ball on his head during a ceremony honoring players and coaches from the National Hockey League Stanley Cup-winning Los Angeles Kings and the Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles Galaxy in the East Room of the White House March 26, 2013 in Washington, DC. After the White House honors both California teams, players will participate in a question-and-answer panel with Sam Kass, Assistant White House Chef and Executive Director of first lady Michelle Obama's health program "Let's Move!" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 10:32 PM EST

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Former U.S. President Barack Obama is apparently a Darmstadt fan and the struggling Bundesliga side has responded by inviting him to one of its home games.

The club says on Twitter, “Dear (at)BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?”

[ MORE: NYCFC adds new DP ]

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt’s American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama’s name on it and says it’s a “huge honor” for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

Boyd is the likely reason Obama followed the club on Twitter. The 25-year-old U.S. forward scored in Darmstadt’s surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.

Lichaj hopes renewed for USMNT call-up

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Apostolos Vellios of Notts Forest celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Pajtim Kasmami, Eric Lichaj and Ben Osborn during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on September 11, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

USMNT fans have been interested in seeing Eric Lichaj return to the fold for some time, but that wasn’t in the cards under Jurgen Klinsmann aside from a 27-minute cameo against Puerto Rico last year.

With Bruce Arena back on the bench, hopes are renewed for the 28-year-old fullback.

[ MORE: NYCFC signs new DP ]

Lichaj left the University of North Carolina after his freshman year to start life at Aston Villa. Over five seasons, he thrice went on loan while making 42 appearances for Villa.

A permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest followed in 2013, and he’s spent the last four seasons as a mainstay for Forest. Arena mentioned Lichaj in a recent conference call, and that’s got the back pretty pumped.

From FourFourTwo.com‘s Paul Tenorio:

“It excited me, and it gave me more motivation. Because that’s definitely something I want, to get back in the team,” Lichaj told FourFourTwo. “I feel like I can provide something, whether it’s starting in the squad or on the bench. I think I can provide something to the U.S. team for the qualifiers and for the upcoming World Cup.”

Given the Yanks’ problems defending on the left, Lichaj’s omission from the roster has been a head scratcher for a while. Here’s hoping Arena validates Lichaj’s hopes for a return.

Minnesota United signs Gatt, trades for GK Shuttleworth

FOXBORO, MA - MARCH 21: Bobby Shuttleworth #22 of New England Revolution looks on during the first half against the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium on March 21, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Minnesota United added two significant pieces to their inaugural run in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

First, the club signed USMNT winger Joshua Gatt from Molde, who signed him under former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The 25-year-old Michigan native left the States in 2010, but has dealt with myriad injuries and was limited to just two caps with the national team.

[ MORE: NYCFC signs new DP ]

Joining Gatt in Minnesota is longtime New England goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, who had been with the Revolution since 2009. The Loons sent Femi Hollinger-Janzen the other way.

Shuttleworth, 29, posted 34 clean sheets in 127 appearances for New England, starting in an MLS Cup Final.

Minnesota has three other goalkeepers on the roster in Swedish veteran John Rune Alvbage, well-traveled Patrick McLain, and Wake Forest standout Alec Ferrell.

The moves add differing reasons to feel good about the Loons. Shuttleworth will bring loads of MLS experience to the expansion team, while Gatt’s potential is huge if he can remain healthy.

New York City signs longtime Atalanta mid to DP deal

GENOA, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Maxi Moralez of Atalanta BC scores his side's second goal during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Atalanta BC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on January 6, 2015 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Photo by Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 8:15 PM EST

Maxi Moralez is headed for Yankee Stadium, New York City FC announced its third Designated Player on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Argentine midfielder has a knack for the final pass, and was a difference maker for several seasons in the Serie A with Atalanta.

More recently, he posted seven goals and 10 assists for Leon in Liga MX.

[ MORE: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal | 3 things ]

Moralez is fired up to play for Patrick Vieira, and alongside Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Here’s what else he had to say, from NewYorkCityFC.com:

“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations. He can create chances and can score goals. He’s a really creative player who can make an assist – he can create something from nothing and I believe that our fans will love him.”