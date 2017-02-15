“We collapsed” – Wenger attempts to explain Bayern beatdown

By the time Bayern Munich extended its lead to two goals, it was probable that Arsene Wenger‘s explanation for Arsenal’s loss would be as interesting as anything that would happen moving forward.

Keeping in mind that Bayern scored two more decent goals in the 5-1 first leg win, that’s saying something.

Wenger took the mic after the blowout and said that the injury to captain Laurent Koscielny is what caused the loss of composure at Allianz Arena. The French defender walked off the pitch in the 49th minute, Lewandowski scored in the 53rd, and Bayern led 4-1 by the 63rd.

From the BBC:

“It is difficult to explain. I felt we had two good chances to score just before half time. I felt we were unlucky for the second goal the referee gave a corner for us at first. Then we concede the second goal and then the most important was that we lost Koscielny. We collapsed. “Overall I must say they are a better team than us, they played very well in the second half and we dropped our level. We were a bit unlucky we dropped our level and they were better than us.”

Arsenal fans are tired of hearing that anyone is better than them, particularly a club that once boasted the Invincibles under the watch of the current manager.

It’s time for our annual, sometimes semi-annual, conversation about whether Wenger’s departure from the Emirates Stadium is coming at the end of the season. And then, probably, see you in late summer, Arsene.

