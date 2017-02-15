More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin, Shkodran Mustafa and Mesut Ozil, from left, react after Bayern scored their fourth goal during the soccer Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP)
“We collapsed” – Wenger attempts to explain Bayern beatdown

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 5:22 PM EST

By the time Bayern Munich extended its lead to two goals, it was probable that Arsene Wenger‘s explanation for Arsenal’s loss would be as interesting as anything that would happen moving forward.

Keeping in mind that Bayern scored two more decent goals in the 5-1 first leg win, that’s saying something.

Wenger took the mic after the blowout and said that the injury to captain Laurent Koscielny is what caused the loss of composure at Allianz Arena. The French defender walked off the pitch in the 49th minute, Lewandowski scored in the 53rd, and Bayern led 4-1 by the 63rd.

From the BBC:

“It is difficult to explain. I felt we had two good chances to score just before half time. I felt we were unlucky for the second goal the referee gave a corner for us at first. Then we concede the second goal and then the most important was that we lost Koscielny. We collapsed.

“Overall I must say they are a better team than us, they played very well in the second half and we dropped our level. We were a bit unlucky we dropped our level and they were better than us.”

Arsenal fans are tired of hearing that anyone is better than them, particularly a club that once boasted the Invincibles under the watch of the current manager.

It’s time for our annual, sometimes semi-annual, conversation about whether Wenger’s departure from the Emirates Stadium is coming at the end of the season. And then, probably, see you in late summer, Arsene.

Napoli chairman unleashes televised rant at manager after Real loss

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri, left, walks next to Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 6:11 PM EST

Losing 3-1 at Real Madrid isn’t the end of the world, and a road goal just might give a team hope of advancing to the next round.

That’s not the mindset for Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, who used a television interview to rip his manager after Wednesday’s first leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

De Laurentiis says that Maurizio Sarri isn’t doing his job well. Sarri is in his second season guiding Napoli, where he’s won more than 64 percent of his matches.

The chairman took to TV, and Sarri didn’t know about the criticism until it was addressed in the post-match presser. For this, we turn to reporter Tancredi Palmeri.

In Serie A play, Napoli is nine points back of Juve, the same gap as last season, despite the sanctioning of the sale of top scorer Gonzalo Higuain to its title rivals. Napoli is very much alive heading back to Naples for a second leg against a relatively beatable Real.

So what is De Laurentiis doing?

Three things from Arsenal’s incompetent loss at Bayern

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Thiago Alcantara celebrate after Thiago scored their third goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

For 45 minutes, Arsenal looked primed to cast its Round of 16 demons aside in favor of a sunnier UEFA Champions League outlook.

It took just 10 minutes for the dark clouds to gather and then downpour on the Gunners, as Bayern Munich scored three goals in 10 minutes en route to a 5-1 rout at the Emirates Stadium.

Here’s what stood out from the blowout:

Lewandowski: From the basement to the penthouse

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is known for collecting Bundesliga golden boots, not marking in his own end. It didn’t look like a major foul when Lewandowski’s follow through on a missed clearance felled Laurent Koscielny, but a penalty was awarded and it led to Arsenal’s first half equalizer.

The big man made amends by putting the Bavarians ahead when he rose above Shkrodan Mustafi to head past David Ospina, and made it 3-1 with a clever flick into the path of Thiago Alcantara in the 56th minute.

Arsenal fails to hold its nerve

Playing Bayern at the Allianz Arena means there’s going to be multiple periods of time that require holding your poise.

The Gunners managed that early in the first half, but fell apart in the second. Specifically and surprisingly, it can be pinned on Shkrodan Mustafi.

Moments after Laurent Koscielny subbed off injured for Gabriel Paulista, it was Mustafi that was victimized twice.

First, Mustafi lost his positioning and was out-leaped by Lewandowski — no major error here — as Bayern made it 2-1. Then, Thiago Alcantara raced by the German defender to get on the end of Lewandowski’s flick and make it 3-1. With moments, this felt out of control.

A fourth goal was inevitable. The fifth? Not surprising.

Ospina choice rendered moot

There was some question before the match as to whether Arsene Wenger should’ve altered his plan to start David Ospina in order to use first choice keeper Petr Cech.

It didn’t matter.

Ospina made several saves on the night to stop the match from being 7-1 or 8-1 instead of simply 5-1 (yes, again). If you’ve got an Arsenal supporter who wants to tell you Cech would’ve mattered, buy him another one.

Bayern 5-1 Arsenal: 10-min meltdown dooms Gunners

Bayern's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:40 PM EST
  • Alcantara bags brace
  • Lewandowski scores, assists
  • Robben scores stunner

Arsenal fell apart in a 10-minute span of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Bayern Munich, and their titles hopes hang by a thread after a 4-1 setback in Germany.

Thiago Alcantara scored twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, and Thomas Muller also scored in the blowout. The second leg is March 7 at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez equalized after Robben’s opener, but the Gunners had precious few chances as Bayern overwhelmed the Premier League powers. The 5-1 scoreline matched the result when Arsenal visited Bayern in last season’s UCL group stage.

Arsenal has been dismissed from the UCL at the Round of 16 in each of the last six tournaments, and seven looks likely.

Robben started the scoring when Arsenal allowed him to dribble toward the middle from the left.

The Gunners laid out the red carpet for Robben, and the Dutchman provided a show-stopper.

The Gunners have a valuable away goal thanks to a foul by Robert Lewandowski in the box, as Laurent Koscielny hit the deck hard after the forward missed a clearance.

Manuel Neuer parried Alexis’ penalty, but the Chilean forward scored on his third chance after his rebound was blocked as well.

Arsenal had a terrific spell to end the first half, but had bad news early in the second when Laurent Koscielny had to come off with injury. Lewandowski then made amends for conceding the penalty by rising over Shkrodan Mustafi to head Philipp Lahm’s cross home.

Alcantara then took advantage of Mustafi with a darting run, getting on the end of a cheeky flick by Lewandowski to beat Ospina. Later, Alcantara’s deflected shot left Ospina wrong-footed and it was 4-1.

Muller made it a four-goal gap when Alcantara deferred from a chance at a hat trick to find his goal-starved teammate. Muller took a step before belting a shot across goal and past Ospina.

Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli: Champs come back to lead

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Real Madrid overcame an early concessions to top Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro scored to answer Lorenzo Insigne’s opener at the Bernabeu. The second leg is March 7 in Naples.

Insigne was played in by Marek Hamsik, and the striker recognized that Keylor Navas was out of position.

Not a good look for Navas, but credit to Insigne for having a dig from distance, and for the awareness to catch the keeper off his mark.

Carvajal then used the outside of his boot to hit a bending cross onto the head of Benzema, who scored in his fourth-straight UCL match. It was 1-1 at the break.

Kroos made it 2-1 for the hosts after attention drawn to Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to find the German with room to operate atop the 18. Casemiro scored five minutes later to give the champions breathing room.

Former Real Madrid man Jose Callejon had a goal ruled out for offside in the final 10 minutes, as Napoli nearly pulled to within one.