More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Who will finish in the top four of the Premier League?

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

This is without doubt the hot topic in the Premier League right now.

Who will finish in the top four this season?

[ PLAYBACK: Predicting final PL table ]

It will be a tight battle until the end of the season to see if any of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United can hunt current leaders Chelsea down. With Antonio Conte‘s men having an eight-point lead at the top with 13 games to go, their place in the top four seems all but assured.

As for the rest, it’s utter bedlam.

Two powerhouses will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and with Man City, Man United and Arsenal all having four games against the to six in their run-ins, this will get very interesting in the coming weeks.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

In the latest edition of PST Extra Jenna Corrado and I discuss the favorites to finish in the top four and the two teams who could miss out.

Click play on the video above to get your PST Extra fix.

Three things from Arsenal’s incompetent loss at Bayern

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:47 PM EST

For 45 minutes, Arsenal looked primed to cast its Round of 16 demons aside in favor of a sunnier UEFA Champions League outlook.

It took just 10 minutes for the dark clouds to gather and then downpour on the Gunners, as Bayern Munich scored three goals in 10 minutes en route to a 5-1 rout at the Emirates Stadium.

[ RECAP: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal ]

Here’s what stood out from the blowout:

Lewandowski: From the basement to the penthouse

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is known for collecting Bundesliga golden boots, not marking in his own end. It didn’t look like a major foul when Lewandowski’s follow through on a missed clearance felled Laurent Koscielny, but a penalty was awarded and it led to Arsenal’s first half equalizer.

The big man made amends by putting the Bavarians ahead when he rose above Shkrodan Mustafi to head past David Ospina, and made it 3-1 when he cheekily flicked into the path of Thiago Alcantara in the 56th minute.

Arsenal fails to hold its nerve

Playing Bayern at the Allianz Arena means there’s going to be multiple periods of time that require holding your poise.

The Gunners managed that early in the first half, but fell apart in the second. Specifically and surprisingly, it can be pinned on Shkrodan Mustafi.

Moments after Laurent Koscielny subbed off injured for Gabriel Paulista, it was Mustafi that was victimized twice.

First, Mustafi lost his positioning and was outjumped by Lewandowski — no major error here — as Bayern made it 2-1. Then, Thiago Alcantara raced by the German defender to get on the end of Lewandowski’s flick and make it 3-1. With moments, this felt out of control.

A fourth goal was inevitable.

Ospina choice rendered moot

There was some question before the match as to whether Arsene Wenger should’ve altered his plan to start David Ospina in order to use first choice keeper Petr Cech.

It didn’t matter.

Ospina made several saves on the night to stop the match from being 7-1 or 8-1 instead of simply 5-1 (yes, again). If you’ve got an Arsenal supporter who wants to tell you Cech would’ve mattered, buy him another one.

Bayern 5-1 Arsenal: 10-min meltdown dooms Gunners

Bayern's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:40 PM EST
  • Alcantara bags brace
  • Lewandowski scores, assists
  • Robben scores stunner

Arsenal fell apart in a 10-minute span of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Bayern Munich, and their titles hopes hang by a thread after a 4-1 setback in Germany.

Thiago Alcantara scored twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, and Thomas Muller also scored in the blowout. The second leg is March 7 at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez equalized after Robben’s opener, but the Gunners had precious few chances as Bayern overwhelmed the Premier League powers. The 5-1 scoreline matched the result when Arsenal visited Bayern in last season’s UCL group stage.

Arsenal has been dismissed from the UCL at the Round of 16 in each of the last six tournaments, and seven looks likely.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley opens up ]

Robben started the scoring when Arsenal allowed him to dribble toward the middle from the left.

The Gunners laid out the red carpet for Robben, and the Dutchman provided a show-stopper.

The Gunners have a valuable away goal thanks to a foul by Robert Lewandowski in the box, as Laurent Koscielny hit the deck hard after the forward missed a clearance.

Manuel Neuer parried Alexis’ penalty, but the Chilean forward scored on his third chance after his rebound was blocked as well.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal had a terrific spell to end the first half, but had bad news early in the second when Laurent Koscielny had to come off with injury. Lewandowski then made amends for conceding the penalty by rising over Shkrodan Mustafi to head Philipp Lahm’s cross home.

Alcantara then took advantage of Mustafi with a darting run, getting on the end of a cheeky flick by Lewandowski to beat Ospina. Later, Alcantara’s deflected shot left Ospina wrong-footed and it was 4-1.

Muller made it a four-goal gap when Alcantara deferred from a chance at a hat trick to find his goal-starved teammate. Muller took a step before belting a shot across goal and past Ospina.

Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli: Champs come back to lead

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Real Madrid overcame an early concessions to top Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro scored to answer Lorenzo Insigne’s opener at the Bernabeu. The second leg is March 7 in Naples.

Insigne was played in by Marek Hamsik, and the striker recognized that Keylor Navas was out of position.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Not a good look for Navas, but credit to Insigne for having a dig from distance, and for the awareness to catch the keeper off his mark.

Carvajal then used the outside of his boot to hit a bending cross onto the head of Benzema, who scored in his fourth-straight UCL match. It was 1-1 at the break.

Kroos made it 2-1 for the hosts after attention drawn to Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to find the German with room to operate atop the 18. Casemiro scored five minutes later to give the champions breathing room.

Former Real Madrid man Jose Callejon had a goal ruled out for offside in the final 10 minutes, as Napoli nearly pulled to within one.

WATCH: Robben’s beauty, Alexis equalizer as Bayern, Arsenal level

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, second from left, argues with referee Milorad Mazic after a penalty call during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are level after 45 minutes at the Allianz Arena, thanks to a gorgeous goal from Arjen Robben and a stubborn group of shots from Alexis Sanchez.

Robben started the scoring when Arsenal allowed him to dribble toward the middle from the left.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley opens up ]

The Gunners laid out the red carpet for Robben, and the Dutchman provided a show-stopper.

The Gunners have a valuable away goal thanks to a foul by Robert Lewandowski in the box, as Laurent Koscielny hit the deck hard after the forward missed a clearance.

Manuel Neuer parried Alexis’ penalty, but the Chilean forward scored on his third chance after his rebound was blocked as well.