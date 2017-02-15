Who will finish in the top four of the Premier League?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

This is without doubt the hot topic in the Premier League right now.

Who will finish in the top four this season?

[ PLAYBACK: Predicting final PL table ]

It will be a tight battle until the end of the season to see if any of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United can hunt current leaders Chelsea down. With Antonio Conte‘s men having an eight-point lead at the top with 13 games to go, their place in the top four seems all but assured.

As for the rest, it’s utter bedlam.

Two powerhouses will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and with Man City, Man United and Arsenal all having four games against the to six in their run-ins, this will get very interesting in the coming weeks.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

In the latest edition of PST Extra Jenna Corrado and I discuss the favorites to finish in the top four and the two teams who could miss out.

Click play on the video above to get your PST Extra fix.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports