Agent says Mesut Ozil is an unfair scapegoat for Arsenal

If your client is being criticized by an entire fanbase for being lazy, the logical thing to do is fight back. Right?
Well, that’s what Mesut Ozil’s agent has done. After Arsenal was thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, Ozil’s laziness was highlighted further throughout the match, but Dr. Erkut Sogut believes he was let down by his teammates.
“Criticism is normal if a player plays badly,” Ozil’s agent told BBC Sport. “But Mesut feels people are not focusing on his performance; they are using him as a scapegoat for the team after bad results.”
Ozil’s poor form was not just limited to Wednesday’s collapse, but still Sogut claims the criticism was unfair due to the progression of the game, which forced the Gunners back into their own half for most of the game. “Bayern had 74% possession. How can someone in the No.10 position create chances if you don’t have the ball? In these games people usually target a player who cost a lot of money and earns a lot of money – that is Mesut. But he can’t be always be the scapegoat. That’s not fair.”
In many cases, this would be a fair argument, but Ozil had a poor match no matter how you slice it. He was most notoriously called out on social media for his utter lack of regard for Arjen Robben as the Dutchman scored his opener. Ozil was caught lounging without even an attempt to pick Robben’s pocket, and the Bayern winger rifled a stunning shot off his favorite left foot moments later.
His dashboard from the Bayern game tells a broader tale. Ozil created just one chance – delivering a corner – and was completely directionless with his positioning and passing.
To be fair to Ozil and Sogut, his next quote is a fair assessment of the pre-match talk. “Football is a team sport and Arsenal are not performing well as a team. Eleven players were on the pitch but Mesut was singled out for criticism. Was he the reason that Arsenal conceded five goals? It started before the match, throughout the week leading up to the game. People started discussing: ‘Should he play? Should he be dropped?’. It was as if everyone knew Arsenal would not make it through and we needed a scapegoat. This is not right. You win as a team and you lose as a team.”
There was plenty written about Bayern’s poor league form coming into the game, but Ozil’s equally bad recent play had him singled out – fairly or not – before kickoff even started. The target on his back gave fans a reason to watch his effort with particular interest, and he failed to deliver.
With Ozil’s contract up in 2018, will Arsenal look to make a change this summer, and ship Ozil out for someone who consistently puts in a shift more like Alexis Sanchez?
This weekend, FA Cup fixtures replace the usual league matchups.
In an incredible display of long-shot odds, there were eight Premier League teams and eight lower-division opponents in the draw, and not a single Premier League team was drawn against another top-flight side. The age-old question of squad rotation rears its head this weekend, and with the competition winding down, it’s a question of whether top-flight clubs rest players for the Cup and risk an embarrassing upset, or play the first-choice lineup and skip the chance for rest amid an otherwise busy time of year for teams still in the tournament.
So, let’s go chronologically through each matchup and look at the situation for each top-flight team.
Burnley vs. Lincoln City, Saturday 7:30 a.m. ET
Burnley sits in 12th place in the Premier League table, 10 points above the relegation zone and 11 points behind the final potential Europa League place in seventh. The Clarets take on non-league side Lincoln City, one of two semi-professional teams in the Round of 16. With little to fight for amid mid-table obscurity in league play, it would be foolish for Burnley to rest the starters and risk becoming the next victim of Lincoln City’s amazing run. They don’t have another league match until the next weekend, and aren’t in any other competition to fill up the schedule. Easy decision.
Millwall vs. Leicester City, Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET
Leicester City is in the midst of a fierce relegation battle just a season after winning the Premier League title. The Foxes still have not fallen into the relegation zone, but sit just one point above danger. By that thought, it’s clear the Foxes should rest their players. However, the win in the last FA Cup round seemed to provide a boost to morale amid a five-match losing streak in league play, and despite it not translating into points, giving the club a bigger chance to win could boost the team down the road. Still, it would seem resting the starters could be the smarter play here given the circumstances.
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET
This is a tough draw for Manchester City, at least one of the tougher draws given the lower division opponents in the pool. Huddersfield is battling for a playoff spot in the Championship, sitting in third, six points clear in the playoffs and on a five-match league winning streak. Manchester City, meanwhile, is just hoping to stay within striking distance of leaders Chelsea, eight points back. They’re still in the Champions League as well, matched up with Monaco. With City on three fronts, and the FA Cup a distant third in the pecking order, they will likely rest some of the older players such as David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, and Yaya Toure. City has a deep enough squad to rotate players and still be heavily favored against a strong Championship side.
Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United, Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET
Boro takes on League One side Oxford United, and this looks similar to the Leicester situation. With Aitor Karanka‘s side in an eight-match winless run in league play and just two points above relegation, resting the starters is smart here against a mid-table League One opponent coming to town.
Wolves vs. Chelsea, Saturday 12:30 a.m. ET
Chelsea’s in great shape in Premier League play, eight points clear of anyone else and the huge favorites to claim the title. This is an obvious choice – play the boys. Sure, an injury to a key player like Diego Costa would be rough for the title run, but they have enough cushion and squad depth to push through it, and a domestic double would truly lead to a famous season for the Blues. Do I think Antonio Conte will play crucial pieces like Costa, Gary Cahill, and Cesar Azpilicueta? No, because I think he uses the opportunity to give Michy Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma, and Nathan Ake a run. But I think he should. A loss to struggling lower-division opponents like Wolves (on a three-match league losing streak) would put a damper on an otherwise stellar season.
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Sunday 9:00 a.m. ET
This is maybe the most fascinating matchup of the weekend. Mauricio Pochettino‘s club is in the midst of a goal drought, with just one goal in their last four matches across all competitions, and a strong lineup disappointed mightily on the road in Europa League play on Thursday. So, should Pochettino give the starters a rest having just played midweek and scheduled for yet another midweek game at Wembley just four days later? Or should he give the main men another runout to get back on top of things?
With Spurs reeling, a loss here is a decent possibility against a possession-heavy Championship side, especially if Slavisa Jokanovic deploys his starters at Craven Cottage, which is admittedly unlikely with the Whites holding an outside shot at the playoffs and needing every point possible in league play. Also consider Pochettino rested Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son against Gent, although both were needed off the bench in the eventual 1-0 loss. It will be interesting to see his, and Fulham’s, lineup come Sunday morning; Pochettino’s high-pressing style is a bad matchup for counter-prone Fulham no matter who is on the field, so maybe the boss believes that will win him the game even with fringe players.
Blackburn vs. Manchester United, Sunday 11:15 a.m. ET
As the Premier League top four continue to falter and Manchester United continues to perform, suddenly the Red Devils have Champions League life. However, trophies have become more precious to Manchester United fans as the steady flow has dried up following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. This is the dilemma for Jose Mourinho as he travels to Ewood Park. Against a club fighting for its Championship lives at the bottom of the table, it’s likely that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David De Gea, Paul Pogba, and other essential players could see the bench. However, also consider that United’s 3-0 win against St. Etienne on Thursday means that next week’s Europa League second leg presents yet another opportunity to rest starters, meaning the usual suspects could see the field in FA Cup action. Mourinho will have to pick and choose when to rest what players, and we’ll get a view into his mind when seeing the lineup card on Sunday.
Sutton United vs. Arsenal, Sunday 2:55 p.m. ET
This is a no-brainer for Arsene Wenger. Amid the turmoil surrounding the Gunners, with calls for Wenger’s job and the disaster at Bayern Munich, a loss to non-league Sutton United would send the North London club into absolute chaos. While the Gunners hang on for dear life in the Premier League top four, Wenger is forced into playing his starters. Should he rest players and the club loses, it would truly release the hounds, something the club cannot afford as it reaches the stretch run of Premier League play. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and the rest of the regulars must play, especially with little riding on the midweek Champions League second leg as the matchup is all but over.
The old saying goes “nobody one player is bigger than the club.”
Apparently that doesn’t apply to everyone.
With Lionel Messi’s contract situation becoming suddenly more dire after Barcelona was obliterated by Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League first leg, leaving the second leg just a formality, it suddenly feels like the superstar could realistically leave Barcelona, an unthinkable idea just a year ago. It seems the players feel that way too.
“[Messi] is indispensable, but the rest of us are dispensable,” Javier Mascherano told Barcelona’s official magazine. “Leo is a unique player. We’re talking about the best player in history, for this club and for the sport. Important people have left Barca in recent years, people that will stay in the club’s history, but the team still works, it still wins.
“No, the club is bigger than any manager, than any player… except Leo. That’s the reality, and you have to accept it.”
Messi will turn 30 years old this summer, and the club is under pressure with the La Liga salary restrictions. Luis Suarez and Neymar have both already signed two huge deals, and Spanish clubs are only allowed to allocate up to 70% of their total expenditures on player salaries. The rules are an attempt to stop the bleeding of Spanish clubs spending irresponsibly over the past decade.
This has caused a contentious back and forth between player and club that has become more and more tense.
We know how Javier Mascherano feels, and it seems that some players believe it’s worth the club mortgaging its ability to fill out a talented roster to keep Messi at Barcelona the rest of his playing career.
Earlier on Wednesday we saw a hilarious own-goal nearly from the midfield line as a defender chipped his own goalkeeper from long range.
Then late Wednesday, we saw an opponent do it. On purpose.
Fluminense obliterated lower-tier side Globo 5-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the Copo de Brasil, and the scoring was capped off by Fluminense winger Gustavo Scarpa going deep from just in his own half as he chips the goalkeeper from a long way out.
Manchester United cruised past St. Etienne 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, bringing a sizeable lead into the second leg in France.
However, manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t pleased with the performance. Not at all.
“The first half we played so bad,” Mourinho said. “We managed to finish the first half winning 1-0 and we didn’t deserve [it].”
It’s a harsh assessment from Mourinho, but the boss is right. The Red Devils were forced to defend frantically on multiple occasions, with defender Eric Bailly providing a number of important blocks despite seeing himself beaten by visiting attackers. Nolan Roux missed a fabulous chance for the French side late, adding to United’s frustrations for letting him free.
One Manchester United player who had a fabulous match was Paul Pogba, who played well despite a poor finishing on the attacking end. Even so, Mourinho was caught screaming at Pogba for a back-pass towards the end of the first half instead of pushing play forward like the manager wanted.
Mourinho was even frustrated with the calm demeanor before the match, wishing his players would focus better.
Jose critical of MUFC 1st half concentration levels: "The dressing room too noisy beforehand, too funny, too relaxed. I'm not happy with it"
On the other end, Ibrahimovic’s hat-trick wasn’t the prettiest he’s ever scored, getting goals on a deflected free-kick, a tap-in after great work by Marcus Rashford, and a soft penalty in the dying minutes.
Mourinho said after the match that he will start a strong side against Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday.