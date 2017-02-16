More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
DC United v New York Red Bulls - Eastern Conference Semifinals
Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Drama over: Ali Curtis, New York Red Bulls part ways

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

The perceived mess is over.

The New York Red Bulls have “mutually parted ways” with sporting director Ali Curtis, the man who shepherded the club to the 2015 Supporters’ Shield.

The Red Bulls have had Curtis twisting in the wind for several weeks, and it was unclear for a time who was calling the shots in his stead.

Thursday’s release said the team “tried to work through differing views” with Curtis over the past month.

Notably, the Red Bulls shipped Dax McCarty to Chicago, prompting the fan favorite midfielder to put the onus on coach Jesse Marsch, not Curtis.

From NewYorkRedBulls.com:

“I thank the New York Red Bulls for the opportunity,” said Ali Curtis. “It was a privilege and honor to serve the fans, players and staff. I am very proud of all the work and accomplishments of our team, both on and off the field, from the youth academy, through the USL team and to the first team. I would also like to thank the families of all of the staff and players as their support helped to fuel our achievements.

“Lastly, the lifeblood of a club remains its fans, and I would be remiss if I did not thank them for their tremendous passion. The New York Metropolitan area will always be very special to me as my two children were born here, and loved cheering at Red Bull Arena. I will bring all of these good memories to my next opportunity in this great sport.”

The Red Bulls navigated similar stormy waters when Curtis removed Mike Petke in favor of Marsch, so it’s not the end of the world. It is, however, certainly another tricky time and new era at Red Bull Arena.

Sutton United boss pokes the bear ahead of Arsenal visit

SUTTON, GREATER LONDON - FEBRUARY 16: Paul Doswell manager of Sutton United poses during a Sutton United FA Cup media day on February 16, 2017 at the Borough Sports Ground in Sutton, Greater London. Sutton United are due to face Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth round on 20 February. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2017, 2:09 PM EST

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell is getting the most from his five minutes of fame.

The unpaid non-league boss is preparing to host Premier League giants Arsenal at Gander Green Lane for an FA Cup fifth round tie on Monday, and is speaking plainly regarding his opponents.

Arsenal was waxed by Bayern Munich in the first leg of an UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday, and Doswell says he has no sympathy for Arsene Wenger (though he believes the longtime Gunners boss shouldn’t be taking flak for the blowout).

He also notably said he believes none of the Premier League clubs could contend with Bayern. From Sky Sports:

“In sport it is about levels and none of the top six English clubs can get near Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid. That is a fact.”

However, Doswell believes Wenger has been unfairly criticised given his consistent record in the Premier League.

“Wenger is getting criticised – and I think wrongly – that he doesn’t have enough leaders in the dressing room, but he has still managed to qualify for the Champions League for the last 15 years,” he said.

Doswell also said that Sutton United is “over the moon” to welcome Wenger and the Gunners. Have to wonder whether this doesn’t have all the makings of a memorably big blowout.

Study of footballers’ brains highlights dementia concerns

BOLOGNA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Alessio Romagnoli # 13 of AC Milan heads the ball during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and AC Milan at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on February 8, 2017 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)
Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 12:22 PM EST

LONDON (AP) The degenerative damage potentially caused by repeated blows to the head in soccer has been highlighted by a rare study of brains of a small number of retired players who developed dementia.

Fourteen former players were part of the research that began around 40 years ago and six brains, which underwent post-mortem examinations, had signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Four brains were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) pathology, a possible consequence of repeated impacts to the brain, including heading the ball and concussion injuries from head-to-head collisions. A previous study of 268 brains from the general population in Britain found a far lower CTE detection rate of 12 percent.

The small sample size of former footballers prevented researchers from University College London and Britain’s National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery from drawing any conclusions about the dangers posed by playing soccer as they released their research.

But researchers hope the findings provide the impetus for more substantial studies in conjunction with soccer authorities. The researchers require current or retired players to be willing to take part of investigations that could take decades to produce conclusions.

“Our findings show there is a potential link between repetitive head impacts from playing football and the later development of CTE,” lead author Dr. Helen Ling of the UCL Institute of Neurology told The Associated Press.

“This will support the need for larger scale studies of a larger number of footballers who need to be followed long term, looking at various aspects in terms of their mental functions, imaging of the brain and also markers that might identify neurological damage.”

England’s Football Association said it is committed to “independent, robust and thorough” research, which it is jointly funding with the players’ union. The Alzheimer’s Society maintained that the latest “results do not provide proof that heading a football, or sustaining a head injury by any other means during the sport, is linked to developing dementia.”

“Exercise is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of dementia and it’s important to ensure that people playing any kind of sport are able to do so safely,” Dr. James Pickett, research head at the Alzheimer’s Society, said.

Concerns have grown in Britain about the impact of head injuries after campaigning by the family of former England striker Jeff Astle, whose death at age 59 in 2002 was attributed to repeatedly heading heavy, leather balls.

Astle’s daughter, Dawn, is urging “current footballers or families of footballers to pledge the brain” for medical research.

“If we hadn’t donated dad’s brain, we wouldn’t know what we know now – we wouldn’t know what had killed him,” Dawn Astle said. “It’s too late for dad. The research is so important for current players and for future players. That’s why we need it.

“I think that’s what is so very frustrating – the fact that it’s nearly 15 years since my dad died. And the fact that nothing from any footballing authorities has been done. It is really indefensible and disgraceful.”

At least four members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad have developed dementia or memory loss.

In the United States, there has been a $1 billion settlement between the NFL and thousands of its former American football players who have been diagnosed with brain injuries linked to repeated concussions. In 2015, the U.S. Soccer Federation recommended a ban on headers for players 10 and under in a bid to address concerns about the impact of head injuries.

The British soccer research was instigated by consultant psychiatrist Dr. Don Williams, who started to monitor former players who were diagnosed with dementia from 1980. From Swansea in south Wales, Williams monitored the retired players and collected data on their playing and concussion history.

“In 1980 the son of a man with advanced dementia asked me if his father’s condition had been caused by heading the ball for many years as a powerful center half,” Williams said. “As the brain is a very fragile organ, well protected within the skull, this was a constructive suggestion.

“As a result I looked out for men with dementia and a significant history of playing soccer, followed them up and where possible arranged for post-mortem studies to be carried out.”

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

Hull City fined for post-Sanchez handball reaction

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Clattenburg during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2017, 11:33 AM EST

The referee reportedly admitted he was wrong, and now so has Hull City.

The Tigers were fined approximately $25,000 for failing to control their players following a handball goal scored by Arsenal last weekend.

Alexis Sanchez pushed a ball across the line with his hand from in-tight, but neither Mark Clattenburg nor his linesman saw the infraction (Ironically, Clattenburg announced his departure from the Premier League on Thursday).

Hull City’s Andrew Robertson said Clattenburg apologized to the Tigers at halftime. Arsenal went on to win the match 2-0.

It’s a relatively slight fine, which is good because the Hull reaction was entirely justified.

LIVE – Europa League begins long, fun day; Spurs, Man Utd in action

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 11, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

There’s a choose-your-own-adventure triple header of UEFA Europa League fun on tap for Thursday, beginning with the only 11 a.m. EDT kickoff between Krasnodar and Fenerbahce.

The Premier League’s contestants are divided between 1 and 3:05 p.m. EDT matches, with Spurs in Belgium to face KAA Gent at 1 p.m. and Manchester United hosting Saint-Etienne just over two hours later.

Full schedule of Thursday’s first legs

11 a.m. EDT
Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce

1 p.m. EDT
Alkmaar vs. Lyon
Astra Giurgiu vs. Genk
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina
Rostov vs. Sparta Prague
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Copenhagen
Celta Vigo vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos vs. Osmanlispor

3:05 p.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne
Anderlecht vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Villarreal vs. Roma
PAOK vs. Schalke
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Besiktas
Athletic Bilbao vs. Apoel Nicosia
Legia Warsaw vs. Ajax