CROTONE, ITALY - FEBRUARY 12: Edin Dzeko of Roma celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AS Roma at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on February 12, 2017 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Europa League roundup: Dzeko rampant, Ajax held, Fiorentina wins

By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2017, 5:14 PM EST

The first leg of the Europa League knockout phase came and went, and gave fans a picture to what will likely come.

For Premier League sides, Tottenham looked poor on the road in Belgium en route to a 1-0 to KAA Gent.

[ MORE: Listless Spurs falls to Gent as goal drought continues ]

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three of his less impressive goals as Manchester United survived at home against French side St. Etienne thanks to the striker’s hat-trick.

[ MORE: Manchester United wins 3-0 behind a trio from Zlatan ]

Elsewhere around the Europa League, Edin Dzeko looked unbeatable as he scored a hat-trick to put Roma through by a whopping 4-0 score on the road at Villareal. Brazilian youngster Emerson scored the opener just past the half-hour mark, but Dzeko took over in the second half as Roma made the second leg in the Italian capital a formality.

Alexander Lacazette scored twice as Lyon took command of their matchup with AZ Alkmaar thanks to a 4-1 road win in the Netherlands. Lyon fans have turned on Lacazette since he announced he would leave the club in the summer, but goals and wins assuage all problems, and his pair has the French side close to a berth in the final 16.

Fiorentina snatched a big 1-0 away victory at Borussia Monchengladbach despite the German side’s attacking intent. Federico Bernardeschi scored the game’s only goal in the 44th minute with an absolute peach of a free-kick from a good distance outside the top of the box. Dutch giants Ajax were held to a 0-0 draw on the road in Poland. Ajax held 64% possession but could only put five shots on target against Legia Warsaw, and were reduced to 10 men with six minutes to go as 21-year-old full-back Kenny Tete was shown as second yellow card.

Athletic Bilbao won 3-2 over Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia, but the visitors bagged an important second away goal in the 89th minute via Giannis Gianniotas on a superb one-two with former Gladbach and Hoffenheim striker Igor de Camargo. Anderlecht picked up a 2-0 home win over Russian giants Zenit thanks to a pair from 23-year-old Ghanan international Frank Acheampong.

FINAL SCORES:

Manchester United 3-0 St. Etienne
KAA Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Lyon
Villareal 0-4 AS Roma
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Fiorentina
Legia Warsaw 0-0 Ajax
PAOK 0-3 Schalke
Anderlecht 2-0 Zenit St. Petersburg
Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Apoel Nicosia
Olympiacos 0-0 Osmanlispor
FC Krasnodar 1-0 Fenerbahce
Celta Vigo 0-1 Shaktar Donetsk
FC Rostov 4-0 Sparta Prague
Astra Giurgiu 2-2 KRC Genk
Ludogorets 1-2 FC Copenhagen
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 1-3 Besiktas

Jose Mourinho says Man United played poorly vs. St. Etienne

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Manchester United and AS Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2017, 6:14 PM EST

Manchester United cruised past St. Etienne 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, bringing a sizeable lead into the second leg in France.

However, manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t pleased with the performance. Not at all.

“The first half we played so bad,” Mourinho said. “We managed to finish the first half winning 1-0 and we didn’t deserve [it].”

It’s a harsh assessment from Mourinho, but the boss is right. The Red Devils were forced to defend frantically on multiple occasions, with defender Eric Bailly providing a number of important blocks despite seeing himself beaten by visiting attackers. Nolan Roux missed a fabulous chance for the French side late, adding to United’s frustrations for letting him free.

One Manchester United player who had a fabulous match was Paul Pogba, who played well despite a poor finishing on the attacking end. Even so, Mourinho was caught screaming at Pogba for a back-pass towards the end of the first half instead of pushing play forward like the manager wanted.

Mourinho was even frustrated with the calm demeanor before the match, wishing his players would focus better.

On the other end, Ibrahimovic’s hat-trick wasn’t the prettiest he’s ever scored, getting goals on a deflected free-kick, a tap-in after great work by Marcus Rashford, and a soft penalty in the dying minutes.

Mourinho said after the match that he will start a strong side against Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Zlatan hat-trick sees Man United past St. Etienne 3-0

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Manchester United and AS Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2017, 4:57 PM EST

It wasn’t exactly how Zlatan Ibrahimovic – he with a flair for the dramatic – drew it up, but he’ll take it.

Zlatan scored a hat trick as Manchester United snuck by St. Etienne 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League matchup at Old Trafford. The French side had a number of good chances in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize to draw level, and they faded in the second half as the English club pushed them.

The star Manchester United striker delivered a close-range free-kick that clipped a defender on its way through the wall and trickled into the back of the net for the opener just 15 minutes in. The initial foul was contentious, as Zlatan looked to seek out contact to earn the set-piece.

Zlatan picked out the second as well, but he didn’t have to do any of the hard work. Marcus Rashford burst down the left past numerous green shirts, and delivered a pinpoint low ball across the face of goal to an unmarked Ibrahimovic who simply tapped home the ball.

Paul Pogba was bright throughout the match, and he nearly had United’s second on the hour mark when he undressed Jordan Veretout with a brilliant spin move and ripped a shot that beat goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier but beat the post. Pogba again came close (and probably should have scored) as Daley Blind delivered an exquisite free-kick right to the head of Pogba at the far post, but he couldn’t get the header down, instead clanging the crossbar.

St. Etienne had its best chance in the 73rd minute as substitute Nolan Roux chipped a one-on-one opportunity with United goalkeeper Sergio Romero over the crossbar with nobody else to challenge the shot. Zlatan scored his second goal shortly after.

The match pitted Paul Pogba against his brother Florentin, but it was the Manchester United star who had the better of his brother on the day as Florentin was substituted off with 12 minutes to go due to injury. Zlatan’s final came late on as he was bundled over in the box softly, and he buried the chance from the spot to put the Red Devils through without a doubt.

Sluggish Spurs falls 1-0 in Europa League visit to Belgium

GENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur and Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between KAA Gent and Tottenham Hotspur at Ghelamco Arena on February 16, 2017 in Gent, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

A short goal drought is starting to become a worrying trend for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs failed to score and looked listless in the process as they fell 1-0 to Belgian side KAA Gent in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage matchup.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino started a strong lineup, with Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld partnering in defense, while Harry Kane got the start up front. Moussa Dembele, Dele Alli, and Victor Wanyama were all deployed in midfield, with Alli playing out wide. Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son were left on the bench to start, but both came on in relief in the final 20 minutes.

Just before the hour mark, Danijel Milicevic weaved through the left side of the box and cut the ball back to former Villareal striker Jeremy Perbet, who was unmarked in front of the penalty spot, and he calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net for the only goal of the match. Spurs, however, struggled to create any true chances, and were deserved losers on the road. The best moment for Spurs was a Kane shot just after halftime that just caught the post on its way through.

The poor performance for Spurs is not an anomaly. Tottenham has scored just one goal over its last four matches in all competitions, being held scoreless by poor Liverpool and Sunderland defenses. They get another opportunity against a vulnerable back line as they take on Championship side Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday. The second leg against Gent is at Wembley on February 23rd.

Agent says Mesut Ozil is an unfair scapegoat for Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

If your client is being criticized by an entire fanbase for being lazy, the logical thing to do is fight back. Right?

Well, that’s what Mesut Ozil’s agent has done. After Arsenal was thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, Ozil’s laziness was highlighted further throughout the match, but Dr. Erkut Sogut believes he was let down by his teammates.

“Criticism is normal if a player plays badly,” Ozil’s agent told BBC Sport. “But Mesut feels people are not focusing on his performance; they are using him as a scapegoat for the team after bad results.”

Ozil’s poor form was not just limited to Wednesday’s collapse, but still Sogut claims the criticism was unfair due to the progression of the game, which forced the Gunners back into their own half for most of the game. “Bayern had 74% possession. How can someone in the No.10 position create chances if you don’t have the ball? In these games people usually target a player who cost a lot of money and earns a lot of money – that is Mesut. But he can’t be always be the scapegoat. That’s not fair.”

In many cases, this would be a fair argument, but Ozil had a poor match no matter how you slice it. He was most notoriously called out on social media for his utter lack of regard for Arjen Robben as the Dutchman scored his opener. Ozil was caught lounging without even an attempt to pick Robben’s pocket, and the Bayern winger rifled a stunning shot off his favorite left foot moments later.

His dashboard from the Bayern game tells a broader tale. Ozil created just one chance – delivering a corner – and was completely directionless with his positioning and passing.

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-3-18-48-pm
Mesut Ozil’s statistical dashboard, via FourFourTwo’s StatsZone.

To be fair to Ozil and Sogut, his next quote is a fair assessment of the pre-match talk. “Football is a team sport and Arsenal are not performing well as a team. Eleven players were on the pitch but Mesut was singled out for criticism. Was he the reason that Arsenal conceded five goals? It started before the match, throughout the week leading up to the game. People started discussing: ‘Should he play? Should he be dropped?’. It was as if everyone knew Arsenal would not make it through and we needed a scapegoat. This is not right. You win as a team and you lose as a team.”

There was plenty written about Bayern’s poor league form coming into the game, but Ozil’s equally bad recent play had him singled out – fairly or not – before kickoff even started. The target on his back gave fans a reason to watch his effort with particular interest, and he failed to deliver.

With Ozil’s contract up in 2018, will Arsenal look to make a change this summer, and ship Ozil out for someone who consistently puts in a shift more like Alexis Sanchez?