Evans has a dig at new Whitecaps forward Montero, MLS

The Vancouver Whitecaps made a potentially big loan addition to their roster on Wednesday, one that caused an amusing exchange on Twitter between two USMNT players.

Fredy Montero scored 47 goals in four seasons with Seattle Sounders, where he plied his trade alongside defender and now captain Brad Evans.

On Wednesday, Montero joined Cascadian rivals Vancouver, and Evans was not amused at his former teammate’s decision. He even ventured into curse territory.

Despite the stupid ass MLS player acquisition mechanism, I'd never go to a rival team. — Brad Evans (@brad_evans3) February 16, 2017

That inspired fellow American midfielder Dax McCarty, himself traded from New York Red Bulls to Chicago Fire this winter, to ask for Evans’ thoughts on his move.

What if you got traded to one? 🤔 https://t.co/z3UGFLmUqb — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) February 16, 2017

Not a dig against #cf97 at all. Plus, does anyone really consider the Fire and #RBNY rivals? I'd say that's a bit of a stretch. — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) February 16, 2017

As for Montero, he went on to play for Millonarios in Colombia before spending two and a half seasons with Sporting CP. Last season, he netted nine goals in 30 matches for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

Will he be the answer to Vancouver’s needs at striker? The Caps also added Peruvian striker Yordy Reyna this offseason, and have Giles Barnes, Kekuta Manneh, and Erik Hurtado in their ranks.

