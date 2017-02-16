Hull City fined for post-Sanchez handball reaction

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The referee reportedly admitted he was wrong, and now so has Hull City.

The Tigers were fined approximately $25,000 for failing to control their players following a handball goal scored by Arsenal last weekend.

Alexis Sanchez pushed a ball across the line with his hand from in-tight, but neither Mark Clattenburg nor his linesman saw the infraction (Ironically, Clattenburg announced his departure from the Premier League on Thursday).

Hull City’s Andrew Robertson said Clattenburg apologized to the Tigers at halftime. Arsenal went on to win the match 2-0.

It’s a relatively slight fine, which is good because the Hull reaction was entirely justified.

