LIVE – Europa League begins long, fun day; Spurs, Man Utd in action

There’s a choose-your-own-adventure triple header of UEFA Europa League fun on tap for Thursday, beginning with the only 11 a.m. EDT kickoff between Krasnodar and Fenerbahce.

The Premier League’s contestants are divided between 1 and 3:05 p.m. EDT matches, with Spurs in Belgium to face KAA Gent at 1 p.m. and Manchester United hosting Saint-Etienne just over two hours later.

Full schedule of Thursday’s first legs

11 a.m. EDT

Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce

1 p.m. EDT

Alkmaar vs. Lyon

Astra Giurgiu vs. Genk

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina

Rostov vs. Sparta Prague

Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Copenhagen

Celta Vigo vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos vs. Osmanlispor

3:05 p.m. EDT

Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne

Anderlecht vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

Villarreal vs. Roma

PAOK vs. Schalke

Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Besiktas

Athletic Bilbao vs. Apoel Nicosia

Legia Warsaw vs. Ajax

