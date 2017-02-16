Mascherano: Lionel Messi is “bigger than” Barcelona

The old saying goes “nobody one player is bigger than the club.”
Apparently that doesn’t apply to everyone.
With Lionel Messi’s contract situation becoming suddenly more dire after Barcelona was obliterated by Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League first leg, leaving the second leg just a formality, it suddenly feels like the superstar could realistically leave Barcelona, an unthinkable idea just a year ago. It seems the players feel that way too.
“[Messi] is indispensable, but the rest of us are dispensable,” Javier Mascherano told Barcelona’s official magazine. “Leo is a unique player. We’re talking about the best player in history, for this club and for the sport. Important people have left Barca in recent years, people that will stay in the club’s history, but the team still works, it still wins.
“No, the club is bigger than any manager, than any player… except Leo. That’s the reality, and you have to accept it.”
Messi will turn 30 years old this summer, and the club is under pressure with the La Liga salary restrictions. Luis Suarez and Neymar have both already signed two huge deals, and Spanish clubs are only allowed to allocate up to 70% of their total expenditures on player salaries. The rules are an attempt to stop the bleeding of Spanish clubs spending irresponsibly over the past decade.
This has caused a contentious back and forth between player and club that has become more and more tense.
We know how Javier Mascherano feels, and it seems that some players believe it’s worth the club mortgaging its ability to fill out a talented roster to keep Messi at Barcelona the rest of his playing career.
Earlier on Wednesday we saw a hilarious own-goal nearly from the midfield line as a defender chipped his own goalkeeper from long range.
Then late Wednesday, we saw an opponent do it. On purpose.
Fluminense obliterated lower-tier side Globo 5-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the Copo de Brasil, and the scoring was capped off by Fluminense winger Gustavo Scarpa going deep from just in his own half as he chips the goalkeeper from a long way out.
Manchester United cruised past St. Etienne 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, bringing a sizeable lead into the second leg in France.
However, manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t pleased with the performance. Not at all.
“The first half we played so bad,” Mourinho said. “We managed to finish the first half winning 1-0 and we didn’t deserve [it].”
It’s a harsh assessment from Mourinho, but the boss is right. The Red Devils were forced to defend frantically on multiple occasions, with defender Eric Bailly providing a number of important blocks despite seeing himself beaten by visiting attackers. Nolan Roux missed a fabulous chance for the French side late, adding to United’s frustrations for letting him free.
One Manchester United player who had a fabulous match was Paul Pogba, who played well despite a poor finishing on the attacking end. Even so, Mourinho was caught screaming at Pogba for a back-pass towards the end of the first half instead of pushing play forward like the manager wanted.
Mourinho was even frustrated with the calm demeanor before the match, wishing his players would focus better.
Jose critical of MUFC 1st half concentration levels: "The dressing room too noisy beforehand, too funny, too relaxed. I'm not happy with it"
On the other end, Ibrahimovic’s hat-trick wasn’t the prettiest he’s ever scored, getting goals on a deflected free-kick, a tap-in after great work by Marcus Rashford, and a soft penalty in the dying minutes.
Mourinho said after the match that he will start a strong side against Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Elsewhere around the Europa League, Edin Dzeko looked unbeatable as he scored a hat-trick to put Roma through by a whopping 4-0 score on the road at Villareal. Brazilian youngster Emerson scored the opener just past the half-hour mark, but Dzeko took over in the second half as Roma made the second leg in the Italian capital a formality.
Alexander Lacazette scored twice as Lyon took command of their matchup with AZ Alkmaar thanks to a 4-1 road win in the Netherlands. Lyon fans have turned on Lacazette since he announced he would leave the club in the summer, but goals and wins assuage all problems, and his pair has the French side close to a berth in the final 16.
Fiorentina snatched a big 1-0 away victory at Borussia Monchengladbach despite the German side’s attacking intent. Federico Bernardeschi scored the game’s only goal in the 44th minute with an absolute peach of a free-kick from a good distance outside the top of the box. Dutch giants Ajax were held to a 0-0 draw on the road in Poland. Ajax held 64% possession but could only put five shots on target against Legia Warsaw, and were reduced to 10 men with six minutes to go as 21-year-old full-back Kenny Tete was shown as second yellow card.
Athletic Bilbao won 3-2 over Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia, but the visitors bagged an important second away goal in the 89th minute via Giannis Gianniotas on a superb one-two with former Gladbach and Hoffenheim striker Igor de Camargo. Anderlecht picked up a 2-0 home win over Russian giants Zenit thanks to a pair from 23-year-old Ghanan international Frank Acheampong.
FINAL SCORES:
Manchester United 3-0 St. Etienne
KAA Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Lyon
Villareal 0-4 AS Roma
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Fiorentina
Legia Warsaw 0-0 Ajax
PAOK 0-3 Schalke
Anderlecht 2-0 Zenit St. Petersburg
Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Apoel Nicosia
Olympiacos 0-0 Osmanlispor
FC Krasnodar 1-0 Fenerbahce
Celta Vigo 0-1 Shaktar Donetsk
FC Rostov 4-0 Sparta Prague
Astra Giurgiu 2-2 KRC Genk
Ludogorets 1-2 FC Copenhagen
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 1-3 Besiktas
It wasn’t exactly how Zlatan Ibrahimovic – he with a flair for the dramatic – drew it up, but he’ll take it.
Zlatan scored a hat trick as Manchester United snuck by St. Etienne 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League matchup at Old Trafford. The French side had a number of good chances in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize to draw level, and they faded in the second half as the English club pushed them.
The star Manchester United striker delivered a close-range free-kick that clipped a defender on its way through the wall and trickled into the back of the net for the opener just 15 minutes in. The initial foul was contentious, as Zlatan looked to seek out contact to earn the set-piece.
Zlatan picked out the second as well, but he didn’t have to do any of the hard work. Marcus Rashford burst down the left past numerous green shirts, and delivered a pinpoint low ball across the face of goal to an unmarked Ibrahimovic who simply tapped home the ball.
Paul Pogba was bright throughout the match, and he nearly had United’s second on the hour mark when he undressed Jordan Veretout with a brilliant spin move and ripped a shot that beat goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier but beat the post. Pogba again came close (and probably should have scored) as Daley Blind delivered an exquisite free-kick right to the head of Pogba at the far post, but he couldn’t get the header down, instead clanging the crossbar.
St. Etienne had its best chance in the 73rd minute as substitute Nolan Roux chipped a one-on-one opportunity with United goalkeeper Sergio Romero over the crossbar with nobody else to challenge the shot. Zlatan scored his second goal shortly after.
The match pitted Paul Pogba against his brother Florentin, but it was the Manchester United star who had the better of his brother on the day as Florentin was substituted off with 12 minutes to go due to injury. Zlatan’s final came late on as he was bundled over in the box softly, and he buried the chance from the spot to put the Red Devils through without a doubt.