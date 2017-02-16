Premier League Power Rankings: Man City climbs, Swans soaring

Swansea City is now four points clear of the drop zone, which feels like rarefied air given their plight at the turn of the calendar to 2017.
Manchester City has climbed into second place in the Premier League table, and the gap to first is in single digits.
Both sides have made big marks in this week’s PL PR’s.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Here is the latest batch of Premier League power rankings…
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (20)
|
|Crystal Palace: Allardyce is running out of excuses. Steve Parish can yell all he wants — and he deserved to get loud –n but maybe he’s got the wrong man for the job.
|
|19 (18)
|
|Sunderland: From thumper to thumpee in one week’s time. Hopefully that New York City air has the cure.
|
|18 (19)
|
|Leicester City: Outside the relegation zone, so why do the reigning champs feel relegated? Maybe it’s defense.
|
|17 (15)
|
|Hull City: No shame in losing a game.
|
|16 (16)
|
|Middlesbrough: Drawing Everton is a legit result, but goals need to come in a hurry.
|
|15 (17)
|
|Bournemouth: Winless since New Year’s Day and very much in trouble… just not as much as the teams behind it.
|
|14 (10)
|
|Watford: Pretty severe drop for a loss to United, but spots 14-10 are very tight.
|
|13 (13)
|
|Swansea City: Another week of Paul Clement of proving doubters wrong.
|
|12 (14)
|
|Southampton: Thumping Sunderland is enough to rise up the ranks two spots.
|
|11 (12)
|
|Stoke City: Beating a desperate Palace is a decent, if uncomfortable, win.
|
|10 (11)
|
|Burnley: The Chelsea draw is another impressive result for Sean Dyche.
|
|9 (9)
|
|West Ham United: Didn’t take the next step in a 2-2 draw against West Brom… or did they? The referees didn’t help.
|
|8 (7)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: Good battle, but the litmus test draw against West Ham shows that both clubs sit where they should in the PRs.
|
|7 (8)
|
|Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp‘s men took advantage of a depleted Spurs back line to gain their first PL win of 2017.
|
|6 (5)
|
|Everton: The draw at Middlesbrough hurts the Toffees’ surge.
|
|5 (6)
|
|Arsenal: Odd to read given the embarrassment in Munich, but the Gunners did win at the weekend.
|
|4 (4)
|
|Manchester United: One more slip-up from Spurs has United making it an all-Manchester race for second (in our Power Rankings).
|
|3 (2)
|
|Tottenham Hotspur: Losing to Liverpool is just one loss, but it’s one that costs Spurs the catbird seat in the race to second (in the Premier League).
|
|2 (3)
|
|Manchester City: Pep Guardiola‘s squad is rolling after a nice road win against Burnley, but the season-ending injury to Gabriel Jesus stings. Don’t worry, Sergio Aguero is his backup.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Chelsea: The lead shrinks to eight after a draw against Burnley. The Blues host Man City on April 5.
There’s a choose-your-own-adventure triple header of UEFA Europa League fun on tap for Thursday, beginning with the only 11 a.m. EDT kickoff between Krasnodar and Fenerbahce.
[ FOLLOW LIVE: Thursday’s Europa League action ]
The Premier League’s contestants are divided between 1 and 3:05 p.m. EDT matches, with Spurs in Belgium to face KAA Gent at 1 p.m. and Manchester United hosting Saint-Etienne just over two hours later.
Full schedule of Thursday’s first legs
11 a.m. EDT
Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce
1 p.m. EDT
Alkmaar vs. Lyon
Astra Giurgiu vs. Genk
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina
Rostov vs. Sparta Prague
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Copenhagen
Celta Vigo vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos vs. Osmanlispor
3:05 p.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne
Anderlecht vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Villarreal vs. Roma
PAOK vs. Schalke
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Besiktas
Athletic Bilbao vs. Apoel Nicosia
Legia Warsaw vs. Ajax
Reportedly disillusioned with Professional Game Match Officials Limited, referee Mark Clattenburg has left England.
The Sun’s Phil Cadden says Clattenburg asked to be released by his contract late last year, and has since been in negotiations with PGMOL.
[ MORE: NYCFC adds new DP ]
Apparently resolved, the referee of the Champions League, EURO, and FA Cup Finals is off to work in Saudi Arabia.
Sadly, his last actions in a fine run of PL refereeing is apologizing to Hull for a missed handball. He also made headlines late last year when he said he’d be open to a move abroad.
Here’s PGMOL’s statement:
Speculation regarding Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal future is again ramping up following the club’s 5-1 blowout loss at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Wenger is out-of-contract after this season, and was offered a new contract earlier this season.
The longest-tenured manager in English football at 20-plus years, Wenger’s future has been an annual discussion for several seasons.
[ MORE: NYCFC adds new DP ]
Yet it’s no surprise that Arsenal wouldn’t plan on kicking him to the curb in the middle of the season, something the BBC says is not being considered despite a second-successive season of 5-1 losses at the Allianz Arena and a probable seventh-straight year of leaving the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16.
Given Wenger’s wealth of contributions to Arsenal, it would be difficult to remove him with three months to go in the season. But Arsenal is also risking its Top Four status and European place for next season if he’s lost his flavor amongst its current batch of stars.
Wenger said the side “looked very jaded” in the loss, and said the team “collapsed” after Laurent Koscielny went out injured. Both criticisms seem very much a managerial issue. Is honoring Wenger’s incredible contributions to the Gunners worth the risk?
The Vancouver Whitecaps made a potentially big loan addition to their roster on Wednesday, one that caused an amusing exchange on Twitter between two USMNT players.
Fredy Montero scored 47 goals in four seasons with Seattle Sounders, where he plied his trade alongside defender and now captain Brad Evans.
[ MORE: NYCFC signs new DP ]
On Wednesday, Montero joined Cascadian rivals Vancouver, and Evans was not amused at his former teammate’s decision. He even ventured into curse territory.
That inspired fellow American midfielder Dax McCarty, himself traded from New York Red Bulls to Chicago Fire this winter, to ask for Evans’ thoughts on his move.
As for Montero, he went on to play for Millonarios in Colombia before spending two and a half seasons with Sporting CP. Last season, he netted nine goals in 30 matches for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.
Will he be the answer to Vancouver’s needs at striker? The Caps also added Peruvian striker Yordy Reyna this offseason, and have Giles Barnes, Kekuta Manneh, and Erik Hurtado in their ranks.