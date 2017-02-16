Premier League Power Rankings: Man City climbs, Swans soaring

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Swansea City is now four points clear of the drop zone, which feels like rarefied air given their plight at the turn of the calendar to 2017.

Manchester City has climbed into second place in the Premier League table, and the gap to first is in single digits.

Both sides have made big marks in this week’s PL PR’s.

Here is the latest batch of Premier League power rankings…

