Sluggish Spurs falls 1-0 in Europa League visit to Belgium

A short goal drought is starting to become a worrying trend for Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs failed to score and looked listless in the process as they fell 1-0 to Belgian side KAA Gent in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage matchup.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino started a strong lineup, with Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld partnering in defense, while Harry Kane got the start up front. Moussa Dembele, Dele Alli, and Victor Wanyama were all deployed in midfield, with Alli playing out wide. Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son were left on the bench to start, but both came on in relief in the final 20 minutes.
Just before the hour mark, Danijel Milicevic weaved through the left side of the box and cut the ball back to former Villareal striker Jeremy Perbet, who was unmarked in front of the penalty spot, and he calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net for the only goal of the match. Spurs, however, struggled to create any true chances, and were deserved losers on the road. The best moment for Spurs was a Kane shot just after halftime that just caught the post on its way through.
The poor performance for Spurs is not an anomaly. Tottenham has scored just one goal over its last four matches in all competitions, being held scoreless by poor Liverpool and Sunderland defenses. They get another opportunity against a vulnerable back line as they take on Championship side Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday. The second leg against Gent is at Wembley on February 23rd.