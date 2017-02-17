Chicharito scores two more as Leverkusen tops Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen paid a visit to FC Augsburg and went home with three points thanks to a pair from Chicharito in a 3-1 victory.
The Mexican striker hit double-digit league goals for the seventh time in his career and second season in a row for Bayer as he bookended halftime with his brace.
Chicharito now has five goals in his last three Bundesliga matches, helping Bayer to its first winning streak in league play since early November. The erratic and inconsistent performances have left Leverkusen out of a Champions League place, four points away back in eighth place, but with Leipzig, Dortmund, and Frankfurt all slipping in recent weeks, a hot Chicharito gives his club hope.
With Bayer already up 1-0 thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Karim Bellerabi (the 50,000th goal in Bundesliga history), Chicharito’s first sliced up the Augsburg defense. Great work by Bellrabi to keep possession under heavy pressure allowed Lars Bender to complete a one-two with Chicharito, and the Little Pea did the rest, rendering Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz nothing more than a bumbling mess before poking home for a 2-0 lead.
Chicharito got his second in the 65th minute to complete the 3-1 scoreline, and Leverkusen got a much-needed win. In the midst of all that, Augsburg suffered defeat for the second straight match, leaving them back in 13th before the other teams begin the matchweek.