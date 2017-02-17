More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Chicharito scores two more as Leverkusen tops Augsburg

By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

Bayer Leverkusen paid a visit to FC Augsburg and went home with three points thanks to a pair from Chicharito in a 3-1 victory.

The Mexican striker hit double-digit league goals for the seventh time in his career and second season in a row for Bayer as he bookended halftime with his brace.

Chicharito now has five goals in his last three Bundesliga matches, helping Bayer to its first winning streak in league play since early November. The erratic and inconsistent performances have left Leverkusen out of a Champions League place, four points away back in eighth place, but with Leipzig, Dortmund, and Frankfurt all slipping in recent weeks, a hot Chicharito gives his club hope.

With Bayer already up 1-0 thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Karim Bellerabi (the 50,000th goal in Bundesliga history), Chicharito’s first sliced up the Augsburg defense. Great work by Bellrabi to keep possession under heavy pressure allowed Lars Bender to complete a one-two with Chicharito, and the Little Pea did the rest, rendering Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz nothing more than a bumbling mess before poking home for a 2-0 lead.

Chicharito got his second in the 65th minute to complete the 3-1 scoreline, and Leverkusen got a much-needed win. In the midst of all that, Augsburg suffered defeat for the second straight match, leaving them back in 13th before the other teams begin the matchweek.

Juventus goes 10 points clear with big win over Palermo

TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Paulo Dybala of Juventus greets supporters of Palermo (he was a player of Palermo from 2012 to 2015) during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and US Citta di Palermo at Juventus Stadium on February 17, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2017, 5:23 PM EST

The Italian leaders got an early start to Matchweek 25 as they took down Palermo 4-1 to move 10 points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Paulo Dybala, who is quickly becoming one of the most feared shadow strikers in Europe at just 23 years old, scored twice in the win. His first put Juventus 2-0 up five minutes before halftime as the Argentinian swung in a brilliant free-kick over the wall and into the top-right corner. The second developed from a beautiful long ball over the top gathered by Gonzalo Higuain, who held strong with a defender challenging and backheeled to a streaking Dybala for a clinical finish just one minute from the final whistle.

Juventus had gone in front just 13 minutes in thanks to an error by Palermo goalkeeper Josip Posavec. A head-on set-piece from a good distance out swung into the box, and Posavec hesitated before coming to collect, allowing Higuain to challenge. The ball popped free and Claudio Marchisio was there to tap it into the empty net.

The other Juventus goal came via Higuain on an expert chip just past the hour mark to make it 3-0, threaded in on goal by Dybala. Palermo got one three minutes into added time on a header by Ivaylo Chochev that lost the clean sheet and made Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon very, very angry.

The brace is Dybala’s second this year, and the goals are his sixth and seventh of the season. He also now has five assists to go with it, with three of those finding his countrymate Higuain on the end.

PSG respond strongly to reports of Thiago Silva’s mental weakness

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 13: Thiago Silva of PSG looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC at Parc des Princes on September 13, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2017, 4:32 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain strongly supported captain Thiago Silva after reports in French publication L’Equipe suggested that the Brazilian’s injury problems are not as serious as the club has made them out to be.

According to the often explosive French newspaper, the 32-year-old defender missed the pummeling of Barcelona not because of a calf bruise but was because he was “frozen with fear” ahead of one of the biggest games of his life.

“It’s hard to say if he’s injured,” said an unnamed source L’Equipe referred to as a “regular at the training center.” “Medical examinations did not show much. It looks as though he has tensed up at the approach of the event.” L’Equipe is known for its harsh words and even harsher match ratings, and occasionally seems to embellish otherwise routine stories.

PSG responded with an exclusive in Brazilian newspaper Globoesporte, saying, “Thiago Silva was injured after the Ligue 1 clash with Lille [on February 7th],” the statement from the French champions read. “The diagnosis was heavy bruising on his left calf — he did not play against Bordeaux the week before the Champions League match at home to Barcelona.”

“Thiago Silva is our captain, the man of great games, who is always there through the difficult times and is appreciated by the staff and his teammates. Everyone at the club is shocked by the doubts some have expressed about his motivation.”

The L’Equipe claim doesn’t seem to hold much water. Thiago Silva is an experienced Brazilian international and has played Champions League matches against clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and even Barcelona twice in the 2014/15 campaign, which both times resulted in a 3-1 loss. He is also known to be injury prone, with the club even pointing out that after the unsuccessful World Cup in 2014, Silva returned to the club early to help them start the season, only to result in an injury in doing so.

After the Lille match where he picked up the injury, Silva missed the following Ligue 1 meeting, a trip to Bordeaux which PSG won 3-0. The article went on to say that the injury is severe enough to keep Silva out of the next Ligue 1 match, a home date with Toulouse, and he is expected to return for the trip to Marseille on February 26th. That would theoretically see Silva fit enough to play in the second leg against Barcelona on March 8th.

Without the captain on the field, manager Unai Emery instead was forced to pair an incredibly young duo of Marquinhos (22 years old) and Presnel Kimpembe (21 years old) in central defense, the latter of whom made his Champions League debut. With the help of successful midfield cover in Adrian Rabiot, he two held Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez scoreless in the 4-0 demolition.

League Two player gets 6 match ban for pushing ball boy

By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly has been banned six matches by the English Football Association for shoving a 17-year-old Plymouth Argyle ball boy to the ground during a match on Tuesday.

Orient was down 2-1 until Gavin Massey leveled things in the 88th minute, and with the ball out for a corner to the visitors, Kelly was looking to hurry things up and maybe snatch a winner. He clearly felt the ball boy, who collected the match ball behind the goal as it went out of play, was looking to slow play down for the hosts, so he shoved the kid to the ground.

Even though Kelly’s push was pretty obvious as the boy goes hurling backwards, the incident was somehow not seen by the match officials, leaving the FA free to punish as they saw fit.

“It was alleged [Kelly] committed an act of violent conduct in the 86th minute which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, contrary to FA Rule E3,” the FA released in a statement on Friday. “Furthermore, The FA claimed that the standard punishment for the offence would be clearly insufficient. The player denied both the charge and the claim, however, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Friday evening (17 February 2017), the case in respect of the charge of violent conduct was found proven.”

The ban is controversial to some, who cite that it is longer than the five-match minimum ban for racial abuse.

Orient did eventually get a winning goal, as Sandro Semedo bagged a 94th minute strike to give Orient all three points on the road at a League Two promotion candidate. Orient currently sits in 23rd position, fighting for their League Two lives, while Plymouth is in second and looking to go up.

Sorting through the 2017 MLS kit unveils so far

@LAGalaxy
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

Major League Soccer teams have slowly but surely been rolling out their new primary and secondary kits for the 2017 season, which is just weeks away.

It seems clubs are taking less chances than ever before, going straightforward and simple. The term “clean” continues to dominate sports fashion.

[ MORE: Slumping Spurs “have to be clever” ]

When the oddest parts of unveilings are triangles on jerseys and an upper chest six-pack, well, again, clean.

You can find all of the released shirts here, but we’ll highlight some of the more interesting ideas on this page.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The aforementioned triangles look like a fashion-forward formal shirt more than anything. It’s a bit distracting for me, especially given Vancouver’s status as one of the better modern crests in sports.

van-primary-front-back

Sporting KC

The high collar is an interesting touch, a bit of Peaky Blinders era top. It’s a different enough style for KC while also maintaining their look.

nvasjdoiadsoih

Orlando City SC

The textured look of the shirt almost has a violet denim look to it. orl-primary-front-back

Los Angeles Galaxy

Similar “texturing” here, and I like the separate blue hue on the sleeves and stripes. la-secondary-front-back

DC United

I like the working of all three colors into the shirt, although I can’t help thinking “ab workout” with the chest design.

dc-secondary-front-back_abxu5kfmsjs3l3nvmi899endf